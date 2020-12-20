How False Narratives Cause You to Doubt Yourself and Question Your Value

Do you question yourself based on what your spouse or significant other says about you? Do they tell you about your problems, shortcomings, lack of abilities, and or other things that make you question yourself, your value, and you at your core?

Do you sometimes recognize what they say to be a fabrication and other times wondering if it is true? Maybe in the beginning you questioned them, and now instead of questioning you’re beginning to believe what they say. And sometimes you even feel like a shell of a person and wonder about your truth.

In this video, I identify what false narratives are and why we come to believe them to be true. I also offer examples of possible false narratives for you to be able to recognize any that are being told to you.

Photo: iStock