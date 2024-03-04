How Has Finding Purpose in My Writing Made My Life Meaningful?

When I started writing, I just wanted to build good followers on Medium and start earning when the Medium partner program gets launched in my country.

I belong to India, and the partner program has not been launched here. There were times I got frustrated when I saw people earning by writing just about their stats and the money they earned through the medium partner program.

And the surprising part is that the articles of writers with no meaningful content but just an article on statistics and their earnings had thousands of views and reads.

I wondered if there were people who were just reading and reacting to articles that had no meaning, which really made me frustrated because, even though I belonged to India and there was no partner program here, I was writing very profound and meaningful articles from my real-life experiences, which initially had no great response and views.

At the initial stage of my writing in Medium, responses from writers like Alberto García 🚀🚀🚀 Christina really made me realize that my perspective on life, love, and relationships had some value and meaning.

When I started writing, I had no idea how to inspire people unless I started witnessing the profound lines of my article getting highlighted and the comments of people appreciating my words and perspectives on topics that deeply resonated with them.

When I was jobless and struggling to get a job, I cultivated the desire to help people in some way when I landed a good job and started earning. I thought it was the only way to help and serve people, but it’s not.

When I recognised the ability to articulate my thoughts as words on the computer screen, I started gaining the confidence to write, but I never thought that my words would resonate with the hearts of the few people who read my articles.

Especially when I started writing about love and relationships, many people loved my words so much that a whole article completely got highlighted, and I got some profound comments from people sharing about their personal experience with love and their relationships.

I think my profound ability to look into love and relationships has made me articulate immense thoughts about love in my article.

Being jobless, I started looking at the profound side of life by reading books and various articles, which helped me find the purpose and meaning of my life.

I always wanted to share my profound thoughts with people, but the harsh truth is that nobody has the time to listen.

There is a saying: If you desire for something, the whole universe will conspire for you to attain it.

I never had the aspiration to write, but now writing has become my one and only way to share my thoughts, especially with the people who resonate with my words.

Three months ago, I had no idea what I was going to do when I started writing, but now I have found the reason why I started writing.

I feel that my life is meaningful when people respond to my words with profound happiness and gratitude.

Then I realized that it’s not about what I get from writing; it’s about how I inspire and resonate with people’s minds by articulating my thoughts through my writing.

I was so happy when one of my articles on love went viral. That’s when I realized that there are people who love their partner with profoundness and patience.

I love people who consider loving their partner profoundly as an integral part of their lives.

Thanks to the readers who made my words and thoughts meaningful by reading and interacting with my article.

The immense response from my readers inspires me to write more such thought-provoking articles.

Thank you…….

Below are the articles that went viral, and I want to thank

The Good Men Project for accepting my drafts.

—

***

—–

