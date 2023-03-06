How Many Fights You Should Have in a Relationship Before Breaking Up

Most couples know that fighting in a relationship isn’t a big deal. Every couple fights. Although there is no set number of times you should fight with your partner, however, there are certain warning signs that things aren’t going well in your relationship.

You should think about why you’re unhappy, why you fight every day, or why the fights are getting worse. So, before you break up, how many fights should you have?

It turns out that there isn’t a specific magic number, but there are warning signs to look out for in your partner. The issue is that every couple fights and the truth is that not every couple fights so much that their relationship is unhealthy or no longer makes them happy.

Therefore, you should evaluate what’s going on if you fight every day, and remember arguments are not the same thing as fights.

The author of The Cha-Cha Babes of Pelican Way, Frances Metzman, asserts:

“That the difference between arguments and fights lies less in what is said than in how it is said. It is the content of what is being said or asked for that matters”

A fight usually results in resentment and anger and if asked to stop and it leads to screaming or talking over each other. That will eventually escalate to breaking point if no resolution is agreed upon.”

However, just because you are fighting does not mean that you should end your relationship. You and your partner might need to confront a bigger problem head-on.

Discussions like these can be difficult, but they may be necessary if you don’t want to just end things.

You might have opposite personalities and argue frequently, but if each step brings fruitful discussions and changes, that promise to be a good relationship, then You are on the right track. That is if, over time, there are fewer arguments and more listening.

The relationship will end if the same argument is made over and over. If you fight over the same issues over and over again for a long time, nothing will change, so it will be time to leave. Because your partner is caught in a vicious cycle of hurting you and requiring drama.

Again, there is no exact number you should fight before breaking up, but you can look at how your fights change over time. It might be time to end things if they are getting worse.

Before breaking up you should inquire about or address these three things about battling with your partner to realize whether you separate or not.

1. First and foremost, you ought to inquire, “Am I being heard?” In essence, there is a problem if your partner is not listening.

2. You must then inquire, “Who initiates the fight? A warning sign is when one partner frequently initiates fights or spats.”

If someone always wants to fight over everything, there might be a bigger problem at the forefront.

3. Last but not least, is the fight eventually resolved? If the fights or spats end but don’t truly get resolved, that is a red flag. There will be a buildup, which will either consciously or unconsciously increase as disagreements grow.

So, pay close attention to how your fights are going and whether or not they’re getting worse.

“Observing the language being used is another way to look at your fights and see if you should break up,”

-Says Dr. Jason B. Whiting, a researcher of deception and conflict in relationships.

It is a bad sign and frequently damages or ends relationships if the flights contain emotional abuse such as name-calling, mocking, contempt, or cruelty,”

It is acceptable to disagree with one another and work through different feelings and points of view. However, this behavior ought to be carried out in a manner that does not become savage.

…

Final Thoughts.

There isn’t a magic number basically,

If you’re feeling like it’s too much, go with your gut. Only you can determine the state of your relationship. Also if there is a lot of aggressive fighting or hurtful language, you should think about ways to make it better. That could mean a breakup or work through issues. You make your choice.

…

Thanks for reading!

…

