The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / How Men Can Be Fully Human – Kent Frazier

How Men Can Be Fully Human – Kent Frazier

The Man Alive Podcast with Shana James

by

As a man, allowing yourself to be and show your full humanity can feel dangerous, especially when it involves showing emotions and admitting to struggles. Today’s guest invites you to be Fully Human, and offers this as a path to a more successful and fulfilling life.

If you’re not satisfied with your love or sex-life, and could use some insights into what makes women want more of you, tell me more about yourself here and we’ll schedule a time to talk: shanajamescoaching.com/consult

Show notes

As a man, do you ever struggle with feeling you aren’t allowed to be fully human?

Full humanity inevitably includes dips and challenges. And these bring up emotions, and sometimes a need to get help or support.

But men are often taught to not show anyone those struggles, or emotions that aren’t in control. And men are taught to not ask for help, or even think about needing it.

This sets many men up to imagine they are worse, or weaker, than others. Even though all men (and people) struggle and need help.

Today’s Man Alive guest, Kent Frazier, is a powerful example of a man who embraces his full humanity, and supports others to do the same — both at home and at the office. He is a former HR executive, an executive coach, a conscious capitalism practitioner, a committed present father, and the CEO of ParadoxEdge, with programs and coaching that invite people to explore what it means to become more Fully Human.

In our honest and deep conversation we discussed…

  • The impact of framing situations as problems vs opportunities
  • What happens when we stop trying to fix and change each other, and instead see each other
  • How to decrease drama in your life and alleviate unnecessary suffering
  • The finite vs the infinite game — which one are you playing?
  • Moving beyond pathogenesis (disease focus) to salutogenesis (health and well-being focus)

Kent is a man who has worked extensively with people in highly influential companies at the intersection of digital and human transformation. He maintains the fullness of his humanity, rather than trying to fit into a mold, and has been to the brink of despair and back again. I highly suggest listening to this episode if you enjoy listening to people who catalyze transformation. When you’re done with this one, check out this bold episode on bringing more humanity into work through eliminating management hierarchy.

Links:

Connect with Kent

FullyHuman.us

Kent Frazier says his Purpose is to help alleviate unnecessary suffering.

He is a single-dad-co-parent of two young children, a seasoned and wise HR Executive, catalyst and steward of Conscious Capitalism, Ironman Finisher, performing musician, athlete, and transformational coach.

For 30 years, he’s engaged in over 10,000 hours of conversation with people, focused on the choices people make regarding their work, and working with how these choices affect themselves, their families, their communities, and the broader world.

He lives a contemplative life, informed and inspired by the discipline of the Buddhist Noble Eightfold Path, which offers practical instructions to reach the end of suffering.

Organizations he has served include Amazon Web Services, DaVita, PETCO, Sapient, Material, and Envoy.

He loves working with young people, and volunteers with Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to inspire a global community of youth and volunteers to a life dedicated to leadership, service, and innovation.

He has a BA in Biology & Psychology from the University of Delaware, and he is certified as an Integral Master Coach through Integral Coaching Canada.

Check out Honest Sex, a new book author Shana James.

Some say we are outgrowing marriage as a culture. However, the problem that author Shana James regularly sees as a relationship coach—and through her own divorce—is that many of us have not matured enough to create the emotionally-connected, sexually-satisfying relationships we long for.

Honest Sex teaches us what kind of honesty is effective for creating closeness, what sex actually is (rather than what we’ve been taught), and how to communicate desires and upsets to create more intimacy. By examining new ways to sustain connection with a partner, author Shana James illuminates a framework for relationships to start strong and get more intimate and exciting over time.

James is the creator and host of the Man Alive podcast and has a TEDx Talk, “What 1,000 Men’s Tears Reveal About the Crisis Between Men and Women.” As a relationship coach for 20 years, she humbly discovered the causes of disconnection and distrust in relationships, as well as how to build trust and keep passion alive. Her first book, Power and Pleasure: A Man’s Guide to Becoming a Confident and Satisfied Lover and Leader, supports men to be fulfilled in love and work. In this book, written for all genders, she uses her Master’s in psychology, DISC, and Positive Intelligence certifications to guide readers to create more honest and passionate romantic relationships.

 

Previously Published on shanajamescoaching.com

About Shana James

For 15 years, Shana James has coached nearly a thousand men — leaders, CEOs, authors, speakers and men with big visions. These men step into more powerful leadership, start and grow businesses, create more effective teams, increase their impact, get promoted, find love, rekindle spark, create a legacy, and become more personally inspired and fulfilled. With a Masters in psychology, DISC certification, 15 years facilitating workshops, starting multiple businesses and helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their own, as well as mindfulness and meditation training, Shana’s range of skills supports men to thrive in all areas of their lives. Find out more at www.shanajamescoaching.com

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

