How Much Talk Is Too Much Talk When a Talker Talks Too Much

Every report card from every year from first grade through sixth had the box “Talks too much” checked. I say it was a conspiracy. The schools were small and all the teachers knew each other and every kid. Those teachers saw me coming.

Middle school through High school teachers were more subtle. Except my homeroom teacher. He gave me a D in conduct with the written statement, “Talks too much in class.”

Homeroom isn’t even a class, so why couldn’t we talk? I think he just liked to hear himself ramble on about boring stuff, without even the aid of a proper subject. The fact that he was Gary P. Nunn’s father did not excuse him in my book. The non-existent book that nobody has for Homeroom because Homeroom isn’t even a real subject.

Since then, I’ve been accused of talking too much in many other situations. Marriages for one. Parenting for another. I prefer to believe that my male marriage partners and my male son just don’t listen well. Maybe they just don’t talk enough themselves. I have to do all the talking in the relationships.

It’s possible my cats agree. Even though one is quite the chatterbox herself, I do wonder if they tire of me using them as my constant sounding board.

“What should I wear today, kitties? Oh, haha, I know you’re thinking ‘Don’t ask us. We have permanent clothes, strange naked human.’” This is an actual “conversation” I have out loud with them every morning. Maybe I should just throw some sartorial choices on the floor and see which ones they curl up on, and choose the other. The ones without cat hair.

Here’s the ludicrous part. I listen for a living. I’m a psychotherapist — a Licensed Professional Counselor. I’d like to say listening all day most days a week is why I talk so much everywhere else, except I came out of the womb talking, according to my mother.

Besides, other types of therapists, Rogerians especially, listen much more than I do.

Here’s a Rogerian joke to illustrate:

Client: Doc, sometimes I feel like I want to jump out a window.

Rogerian therapist: Ahhh

Client: I want to jump out your window.

RT: Ahhh

Client: In fact, I’m going to jump right now.

RT: Ahhh?

Client bounds out of the chair, rushes to window and jumps out.

RT, running to window and looking out: AHHHHHHHHhhhhhhhh

That’s not me. I’m interactive and sometimes reactive, like a good Gestalt therapist should be. I do lock the windows though.

Licensed from the author from AdobeStock

I belong to a screenplay writing group. We do table reads of each other’s work and then critique. My protagonist, a single woman who was being harassed by a crank caller, was so stressed from a call she dropped her wine glass on the carpet, and slid down the wall next to the red, blood-like stain as it crept across the floor. She slumps in despair and asks aloud,

“Why is this happening to me?”

The other writers didn’t think she would say this out loud. My response,

“What?? You people don’t talk to yourselves out loud?? What’s wrong with you? Are you even writers??”

Once I talked out loud to myself in the midst of a flood. I drove my car into a puddle from a backed-up creek, which rapidly became a flood, with water pouring into my car when I opened the door to get out. Not a smart thing to do in a flood situation. I know that now.

I stayed in the car, closed the door, put my head on the steering wheel and started to cry. Seconds later, waters rising, I said — OUT LOUD — “Carol, you’ve got to get it together and find a way out of this car and up that hill or you’ll die. Do it!”

And I did.

Best pep talk ever.

Talks too much my ass.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

—

Photo credit: iStock.com