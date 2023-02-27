How My Audacious Experiments With Power & Love Make Me Spunky

I see a shift in my power over the past month. It began in 2020 actually. I had a breakdown the year the pandemic struck.

I had two choices- step into the abyss or turn my life around. I chose the latter. This is my journey of moving from living to survive to the exalted space I am in today, where I wake up feeling happy & powerful most days.

I now look at life as an experiment in living better. And helping others live better.

You can read this article like it’s a how to. Others build in public. Here I am, ‘tearing down’ in public. My epic journey will help you live like you should; successfully, happily & usefully.

My power word of the year

I have a word that sets the tone for how I want it to shape the year. The word is Power. Power — not to rule over with brute strength but real power which comes from mastering my mind & actions. The ripple effects of real power will be seen in how others connect with me.

I started my journey only a month ago but I am already seeing change. Power is my end destination. To reach it I need to conquer six goalposts. You can lift my journey to a powerful life, through whatever you may be facing at this point in time.

The self-compassion goalpost

I build self-compassion through self-compassion meditation. Why self-compassion? It helps me acknowledge & accept my human condition. I can accept the flaws that make me whole. And I can connect better with others because I can see their human-ness too.

But the real power of self-compassion is that it helps me find my core belief about who I am & where I belong. I can now see myself as worthy & good enough. I have gained true self esteem.

I also learnt compassion is not a weakness. It is rather, the ultimate strength. Only the truly strong can be kind to those who have wronged them. Compassion is also practical & sensible because it gets us allies, opportunities & happiness.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Compassion is a power tool I now use to gain a winning edge. You can join my email list (link at the end of the article) to get access to the self-compassion practice that made all the difference to me.

The Life goals goalpost

To test my power I have life goals- one personal & one professional. The goals feed each other.

My personal goal is to run the 21 kilometer (13 mile) marathon this year.

My professional goal is to reach a milestone of $3k monthly income from my writing business.

The goalpost of ‘tearing down’

When I was in a ditch, I had a realization. Accepting it has taken me a long way. I realized I would have to tear my life down to build it up again. Which got me to give a fuck only about what truly matters, so I build a strong foundation.

This is how I give fewer fucks. It is doable for you too once you understand the philosophy.

I ditched social media

A lot of social media profits from feeding baser human instincts. I don’t need to help them make the money. You will be surprised at how much time I save by logging off & keeping off. You will be amazed to know how much my state of mind has improved when I don’t get into the trenches of a shit competition with anyone else.

I ditched people

I relegate to the backburner those not in my inner circle of trust, those who don’t reciprocate my kindness, those who are insecure & the doomsday prophets. When I keep my circle small but close I thrive & help my circle thrive.

I ditched the lifestyle

I don’t shop unless it falls in the ‘need’ category. I eat out very rarely. This way I waste less time & have less choices to make. I spend that time running with friends or trekking with family.

I have decluttered

From groups & work commitments that were holding me back. At the same time, I work on my bonds with true friends who’ve helped my work grow. When I am clear in my head I find that the Universe works for me.

I have excused myself from social commitments

My husband deals with our social life. For a long time, women who call themselves ‘home makers’ have handled their spouse’s social life. It is time to level the playing field.

The self-esteem goal post

I journal for self-esteem.

The great start goalpost

For as long as I can remember I have had terrible mornings. I am striving to change this. I start my day running with friends. I eat a leisurely breakfast. I meditate. I work on marketing my business in the mornings so I get that out of the way.

The forgiveness goalpost

I forgive others not because they may be deserving of my forgiveness but because anger & vengefulness are poisonous time wasters.

As I stare into an emptiness carved out of that which I let go of two years ago, I can appreciate living better. When there is much baren-ness in the world we need to fill the void with more human forms of power & love.

Join my newsletter Ethical Badass Tales to access the self-compassion practice that comes out next week. https://theethicalbadass.substack.com/.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Max LaRochelle on unsplash.com