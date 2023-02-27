How My Audacious Experiments With Power & Love Make Me Spunky

I see a shift in my power over the past month. It began in 2020 actually. I had a breakdown the year the pandemic struck.
I had two choices- step into the abyss or turn my life around. I chose the latter. This is my journey of moving from living to survive to the exalted space I am in today, where I wake up feeling happy & powerful most days.
I now look at life as an experiment in living better. And helping others live better.
You can read this article like it’s a how to. Others build in public. Here I am, ‘tearing down’ in public. My epic journey will help you live like you should; successfully, happily & usefully.
My power word of the year
I have a word that sets the tone for how I want it to shape the year. The word is Power. Power — not to rule over with brute strength but real power which comes from mastering my mind & actions. The ripple effects of real power will be seen in how others connect with me.
I started my journey only a month ago but I am already seeing change. Power is my end destination. To reach it I need to conquer six goalposts. You can lift my journey to a powerful life, through whatever you may be facing at this point in time.
The self-compassion goalpost
I build self-compassion through self-compassion meditation. Why self-compassion? It helps me acknowledge & accept my human condition. I can accept the flaws that make me whole. And I can connect better with others because I can see their human-ness too.
But the real power of self-compassion is that it helps me find my core belief about who I am & where I belong. I can now see myself as worthy & good enough. I have gained true self esteem.
I also learnt compassion is not a weakness. It is rather, the ultimate strength. Only the truly strong can be kind to those who have wronged them. Compassion is also practical & sensible because it gets us allies, opportunities & happiness.
Compassion is a power tool I now use to gain a winning edge. You can join my email list (link at the end of the article) to get access to the self-compassion practice that made all the difference to me.
The Life goals goalpost
To test my power I have life goals- one personal & one professional. The goals feed each other.
My personal goal is to run the 21 kilometer (13 mile) marathon this year.
My professional goal is to reach a milestone of $3k monthly income from my writing business.
The goalpost of ‘tearing down’
When I was in a ditch, I had a realization. Accepting it has taken me a long way. I realized I would have to tear my life down to build it up again. Which got me to give a fuck only about what truly matters, so I build a strong foundation.
This is how I give fewer fucks. It is doable for you too once you understand the philosophy.
I ditched social media
A lot of social media profits from feeding baser human instincts. I don’t need to help them make the money. You will be surprised at how much time I save by logging off & keeping off. You will be amazed to know how much my state of mind has improved when I don’t get into the trenches of a shit competition with anyone else.
I ditched people
I relegate to the backburner those not in my inner circle of trust, those who don’t reciprocate my kindness, those who are insecure & the doomsday prophets. When I keep my circle small but close I thrive & help my circle thrive.
I ditched the lifestyle
I don’t shop unless it falls in the ‘need’ category. I eat out very rarely. This way I waste less time & have less choices to make. I spend that time running with friends or trekking with family.
I have decluttered
From groups & work commitments that were holding me back. At the same time, I work on my bonds with true friends who’ve helped my work grow. When I am clear in my head I find that the Universe works for me.
I have excused myself from social commitments
My husband deals with our social life. For a long time, women who call themselves ‘home makers’ have handled their spouse’s social life. It is time to level the playing field.
The self-esteem goal post
I journal for self-esteem.
The great start goalpost
For as long as I can remember I have had terrible mornings. I am striving to change this. I start my day running with friends. I eat a leisurely breakfast. I meditate. I work on marketing my business in the mornings so I get that out of the way.
The forgiveness goalpost
I forgive others not because they may be deserving of my forgiveness but because anger & vengefulness are poisonous time wasters.
As I stare into an emptiness carved out of that which I let go of two years ago, I can appreciate living better. When there is much baren-ness in the world we need to fill the void with more human forms of power & love.
