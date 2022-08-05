How Our “What IF” Impacts Us

What if I fail?

What if it doesn’t work out?

What if I make a mistake?

We exist in a world of “What IF.”

Most times these are framed unfortunately from a negative point of view.

I understand that we have not always had a dream realized, a goal achieved, or a relationship proceed in the way we desired.

However, continuing to exist with negative “What IF,” impacts us where we fail even before we begin!

We derail ourselves by the negative thoughts so often.

What if we thought more positive?

What would be the outcome?

I did a short experiment using myself.

There were days I got up and I couldn’t think of a positive thing to say to myself.

Those days went horribly to say the least.

The days when I got up and was able to at least think some positive thought, while they still had challenges. They went better than I had expected and even anticipated.

Now it can be alluded to my perception in the above experiment on myself. I challenge you to try it yourself.

You would be surprised at how one positive thought and affirmation into your day can change even a difficult day.

“What IF” can be a starting point for walking towards the goal, understanding there will be obstacles, but not giving up even when you should.

“What IF”, can help you to step out with that skill and become your own boss, “What IF”, can lead to you beginning that relationship despite you having been hurt before, but as you let down the walls, you find yourself able to love and be loved.

“What IF”, doesn’t always go wrong or bad.

They are impressive potential positive statements if we let it be.

It can allow you to migrate from disbelief to belief.

From mistrust to trust.

From no self-confidence to full self-confidence.

From viewing failure as bad, to viewing it as a teacher for better results in the future.

The next time you think “What IF” stop to consider the next words you will place after this…Let it be a positive one.

It can change your entire life!!

