How Prisons Abuse the Mentally Ill

This prison documentary explores how our prison industry abuses and profits off the misery of the mentally ill. People with mental health problems need treatment, not torture. Yet instead of being given the care they need, people are punished with solitary confinement and other forms of brutal abuse. As long as mental health care and prisons are privatized, corporations will profit from human suffering.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
