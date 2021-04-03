How Somatic Symptom Disorder Impacts Your Life



Somatic symptom disorder is a condition where a person hyper-fixates on a physical ailment. Their pain is real, and it isn’t easy to think about anything else but what they’re experiencing in their body. In turn, it can cause anxiety and (if left untreated) depression. If you have somatic symptom disorder, it’s crucial to see a physician and mental health professional. Here is how the condition can be treated without taking over your life.

Make sure you have a sound support system

When you’re feeling pain, whether it’s emotional or physical, it’s important to have people who you can speak to about it. The last thing you want to feel is alone when you’re hurting. When you’re in physical pain from somatic symptom disorder, you may feel isolated. That’s why it’s crucial to have family and loved ones that you can speak to about matters. You need people to believe that your pain is real. You want individuals not to judge you because what you’re feeling is real for you. That support system is going to be crucial as you deal with somatic symptom disorder.

Using mindfulness for somatic symptom disorder

One technique you can use for somatic symptom disorder is mindfulness. Mindfulness is the principle of staying in the moment. It can be difficult to stay present when you have pain (that you can’t determine the source of) to stay calm. Remind yourself to come back to the present moment, even if you’re experiencing pain, and ask yourself, “what do I need to do right now?” There may be nothing that you have to do. Perhaps you’ve already made a doctor’s appointment. There’s nothing that you need to do. If there’s an action you need to take, then you can pause and just be mindful for a moment and don’t do anything because you are anxious. Stay in the present moment and breathe. You have the power to keep your body calm just with your breath. People with somatic symptom disorder often worry about the future, and they wonder if their pain will ever go away. That’s where bringing yourself back to the present and being mindful can help. You are here right now, and there’s nothing else that you need to do.

Get a good mental health provider and doctor

A crucial aspect of living with somatic symptom disorder is having an excellent clinical team. You will want to have a good doctor who believes your symptoms are real. That person is going to be someone you trust. They will be there for you no matter what physical pain you’re experiencing. If there is a physical health problem, they will tell you how to treat your pain. Another helpful provider to have (when you’re living with somatic symptom disorder) is having a great mental health provider. Whether you see that person online or in your local area, having a therapist can help you through this condition. If you’re curious about the condition, you can read more about somatic symptom disorder on Mind Diagnostics. There you’ll learn to understand why having this clinical team is so important.

Mental health professionals understand somatic symptom disorder

When you have somatic symptom disorder, there will be moments where you feel like people don’t understand you. That’s why getting a good therapist can help. That person understands somatic symptom disorder, and they will not judge you. No matter what pain you’re experiencing, whether it’s emotional or physical, they will be there to listen to you. A good therapist is non-judgmental. They want to understand what you’re going through, and you need that. Sometimes friends and family have biases, and they want to be there for you, but they are not impartial. A therapist is there to listen to your concerns and help you through the pain of somatic symptom disorder. By seeing a mental health professional, you’re taking your well-being into your hands. Not only are you taking care of your physical health, but you are also attending to your mental health, which will make you feel good overall. You don’t have to let somatic symptom disorder take over your life. Try practicing mindfulness and getting a good clinical team together, and you will start to feel better.

