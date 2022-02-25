Get Daily Email
How Tech Can Combat Climate Change

How Tech Can Combat Climate Change

Using technology to reduce the carbon footprint and helps the environment.

One way technology can be used to reduce the amount of carbon emissions that are produced would be to introduce drones in festivities instead of fireworks. Countries such as: China, United Arab Emirates, and the US have all used drones to showcase a spectacular show.

The second way technology could help the environment would be to introduce holograms instead of using animals during events such as a circus. This will reduce the carbon emissions by eliminating the need to transport such heavy animals from country to country. Holographic circuses has already been implemented in Germany and since it’s made with code extinct or imaginary animals could be introduced as well to make it more interesting.

Scientists have invented a robot “jellyfish” that cleans up trash in the ocean. It can also clean petrol spills which could be very beneficial in populated spaces where people tend to gather. As stated in the video below this technology has been introduced in Singapore, Norway, and Japan.

In conclusion, various governments are using technology to help the environment in some way. If more countries take interest in such technologies, it would help make the world a better place to live in.

 

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Dawson Camilleri

I am a master’s student of artificial intelligence at the university of Malta. I also work as a software developer at a German company called Abertax.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@dawsoncamilleri

