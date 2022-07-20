How Therapists and Caregivers Can Combat Compassion Fatigue

The article is developed in partnership with BetterHelp.

Compassion fatigue is a real possibility as a result of this.

As a result of caring for someone who is in need, you may experience compassion fatigue. It depletes one’s energy and impairs one’s capacity to sympathize. Secondary traumatic stress is widespread among doctors, nurses, and other health care workers. You feel stressed out by always assisting or wanting to assist others who are in need.

Compassion fatigue can have a severe negative impact on your health and well-being if it is not properly addressed. It also makes it more difficult for you to provide proper care for a patient since you’re no longer able to be warm and loving since you’ve run out of energy.

Self-care and coping skills are critical if you want to keep yourself safe. Compassion fatigue is distinct from caregiver burnout, and we describe the symptoms to look out for, as well as present four ideas for coping with it.

The Difference Between Compassion Fatigue & Burnout

Burnout and compassion fatigue share some symptoms, yet they differ in important ways.

Over time, burnout usually sets in. Symptoms of burnout include physical and emotional fatigue, a lack of interest in your work, and a sense of helplessness.

It’s called compassion fatigue when you’ve been affected by experiencing the trauma of your patient or loved one.

Burnout can take longer to develop. Even though you still have feelings of sympathy and this need to help, you may be feeling overwhelmed by the signs and symptoms. Burnout can occur as a result.

Coping Mechanisms For Compassion Fatigue

Be on the lookout for signs of compassion fatigue.

How much stress you feel as a provider might vary from week to week and may also be affected by the overall wellbeing of your patients.

You may keep tabs on your stress and emotional exhaustion levels over time by keeping a journal of how you’re feeling on a regular basis.

Using a scale of one to ten, you could rate your mood. For instance, , if you’re frequently feeling frustrated, stressed, and have difficulty sleeping due to anxiety, you can conclude that you’re at a 7 and list the top symptom(s).

For example, if your symptoms are fluctuating and intermittent, you might rate them a 1, a 5, or even a 10, depending on the severity of your condition. At 10, your health is in jeopardy.

It’s important to keep track of your compassion fatigue levels and the most common symptoms so that you can take action before things get out of hand.

Make your own well-being a top priority.

You don’t have to spend money on yourself to take care of yourself. Long-term caregiving and being a mental health professional necessitates the need to take care of themselves. Maintaining mental and physical health and preventing compassion fatigue are both benefits of regular meditation practice.

You might think it’s selfish to take time for oneself, but if you’re exhausted, overworked, and short-tempered while doing your job, you’ll undoubtedly show it.

It is easier to be a good clinician when you are feeling well. It’s important to take care of yourself in a variety of ways. In general, a therapist benefits from working out on a regular basis, follow a healthy eating plan, have a regular sleep schedule and get the best quality sleep you can, and make time for yourself each day, even for just a few minutes.

Do something you enjoy.

Before you became a care provider, you likely had a variety of interests and pastimes.

Taking a break from your day job by participating in these activities on a regular basis is an excellent way to recharge. This increases your quality of life and minimizes the risk of compassion fatigue because it’s something exciting and imaginative that you do just for you – and isn’t tied to caregiving, job, or household tasks.

Talk to a mental health professional

It is possible to find relief from compassion fatigue by consulting with a professional counselor or therapist.

Stress, depression, and anxiety, as well as other big life changes, are all treated with their assistance. Compassion fatigue and the difficult feelings that come with being a provider can be effectively managed with the help of a therapist.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock