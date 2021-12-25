How To Be a More Attractive Man

Attractiveness, like our taste in everything, is very subjective. Thankfully, every single human is going to be attractive to someone. Many of us think we’d like to be more attractive! But wishing to be more conventionally ‘attractive’ than we are is misplaced – because it doesn’t take into account how hard life can be for people who are endowed that way. Seriously…drop-dead gorgeous will always find it harder to know whether people genuinely like them for who they are or have just projected a desired identity on to them (like people do with celebrities) or think of seducing them as some kind of challenge or a way to prove something. There are also people out there who hate anyone who they think is more appealing than themselves, even to the extent of wanting to harm them

One thing is certain – if you try to change yourself to match other peoples’ values or expectations so that they’ll be ‘attracted’ to you, it’s doomed to failure. You can spend the rest of your life pretending to be someone you’re not in that search for approval, but that only leads to depression and a wasted life. But if you dare to be yourself, you’ll meet people who respect and appreciate you for who you are (and vice versa). Being honest takes true courage – and it’s a very attractive quality to everyone except weaker people (male and female) who will envy and resent you for being that brave. They are likely to only be attracted to people they think can be easily pushed around and manipulated – make sure that’s not you!

Most women that I know are attracted to men who are sure of, and connected to, their own masculinity – it’s an important part of that polarity between male and female that draws people towards each other. But each of us men have the right and the capacity to decide for ourselves, what ‘manliness’ means to us. The quality that I most associate with it, and one that I aspire to myself, is living in a way that is true to my own values, beliefs and character. For me this is the essence of ‘charisma’ – that magical and almost irresistible quality of attractiveness that is so special because of its rarity. Keep in mind that a man living his own unique truth may not appeal to people who have been brain-washed into believing a man should only be a certain limited way. However, when you meet a sincere person whose values are in harmony with yours, you will be on the road to strong mutual attraction and the best possible type of love relationship.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

From taking part in many men’s groups and from talking to friends, I’m sorry to say that penis size still seems to be the main concern for many men when it comes to rating their own attractiveness. By the way, all men should know a lot of that unnecessary anxiety about size comes from the fact that when we look at our own from above it always seems smaller than it is because of the foreshortening effect. But even if a penis is ‘smaller than average’, that has no bearing on how much pleasure it can bring the owner and anyone who has befriended him. All the women I’ve ever met have been much more interested in what the man behind it is feeling and doing, than its physical dimensions. And when it comes to making love, any woman will tell you: “Only sighs matter!”

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock