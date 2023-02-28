Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / How to Be Alone and Not Alone

How to Be Alone and Not Alone

Is there a way?

I recently fell in love with a man I am madly attracted too. It’s been a year and we’re in sync. But I’m not ready to live with him or even get married. I don’t know if I ever will be.

I love my space, I love my house.

I love it when my sister comes over and it’s just the two of us, laughing and taking about nothing.

I love that I only cook when I want to, what I want to.

He comes over my place and I feel like I miss my old life. A time when I would choose when I want to see him, cause it’s not every time.

I don’t like his feet on my futon sometimes; I work very hard to keep a clean house. I just want to curl up my living room chair and eat a big bowl of cereal unbothered.

I don’t want to think about what we’ll eat for supper. I’ll cook mine. We can share, I don’t mind. We could visit each other when we want, we don’t have to be in each other’s space most of the time.

I just want to lay in my bed and cry without being comforted.

I don’t want him to eat the bread I saved for later. Nor use my microwave or my washroom, my electricity and water when I can barely afford them.

I don’t need help if he is going to want a piece of my life in exchange. He can take his sugar, toothpaste and eggs.

I feel like I’m slowly losing myself to a place I’m not aware of.

But I wanted this. Mornings with him, afternoons together and nights side by side. Looks like I wanted all the things I don’t want anymore right now.

How can I tell him that I want him but I still don’t. That we can be together but still alone.

I love my routine. Mine. I’m not ready to have him always in it. Not right now. Will I ever be ready?

I’m afraid it is him knocking when I hear the door. I don’t want it to be him. At least not now.

I want to be alone but with him.
And I hope I can make him understand this.

Thank you so much for reading my story.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

About Margaret Sitawa

In the end we’re all one; blood, skin and bones. We all feel joy, anger and peace. Always remember! https://iamsitawa.com

