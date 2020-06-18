How to Challenge Yourself Socially

—

I went out one day, and I decided I was just going to be somebody different than who I was.

Let me explain a little further about what that means and what I did:

I decided that I was just going to scream at the world, yell, entertain, do anything I could do to get myself out of any comfort zones that I had become attached to.

So what did I do?

I went to the Salvation Army. I spent $3, and that’s all I allowed myself to spend.

I took my $3, I bought a pair of Salvation Army shoes, I bought a Salvation shirt, and I bought a pair of Salvation Army pants. I put them on and I walked around New York City that day talking to people, looking basically like a homeless person who was very eloquent.

I walked around and I talked to as many people as I could in my crappy clothes. It was interesting to see the way the people perceived me in the beginning.

When they first saw me, they perceived me as somebody who was probably a bum, but then again, I was a pretty charming bum.

That day was amazing—I gave myself an opportunity to be totally different; I gave myself the opportunity to crawl out of my comfort zone and dress in ways that I would never dress before.

But what I really did was learn the art of communication and how to overcome a bad first impression.

But I was just getting started.

I’ve sung on street corners.

I’ve begged for money in crowded outdoor malls.

I’ve walked out of restrooms with toilet paper coming out of my butt and out of my pants while trying to keep a straight face the whole time.

I flossed in the middle of a high-end restaurant.

I’ve done lots of crazy things to get myself out of my own comfort zone, and I did this while I was in my 20s.

I’ll find that most people are so caught up in their comfort zone that they think that just speaking to a woman will break them out of it—but it really won’t. You need to do crazy things.

I remember a friend of mine—and this a true story—walked down the streets of Manhattan with his testicle hanging out of his shorts, just to see what people would do.

We would do these things to expand our comfort zones, and to show ourselves that we really don’t need to care what other people think or feel about us. And exercises like this have built up my confidence in ways that you wouldn’t believe.

So, today, I challenge you to expand your comfort zone.

Would you do any of these things, or would you make up excuses on why you can’t?

I’m tired of excuses.

I read some comments in the blog and I hear lots of excuses. The thing is, I know every single one of you is very capable of doing whatever you want to do, but you’re often stuck in your heads.

“I don’t look like him.”

“I’m not as confident as he is.”

“I don’t live in California.”

“I don’t live in New York.”

“All the women here are ugly.”

I’ve heard it all.

But it all comes down to confidence. That’s all it comes down to. It’s not your personality. Every one of you has an amazing, unique, different personality.

The only reason why you’re not enjoying your life to the fullest is because you lack the confidence to do what you know you can do. It’s all about confidence. That’s it. And it’s time for you to really gain that confidence. It’s time for you to come out of your comfort zone.

So what are you going to do today to pull yourself out of that comfort zone?

Are you going to lie down in an elevator?

Are you dress in Salvation Army clothes?

Are you going to sing a song in the middle of the street?

What’s it going to be?

