How to Compliment a Guy and Melt His Heart

Showing appreciation and praising our partner is crucial for the success of our romantic relationships. In healthy love relationships, to compliment a guy is important and should not just be for the ladies. Yet, it’s amazing how much easier and common it is to give a lady a compliment.

The fact is that it’s not only women who like to be appreciated about their looks or how desirable they are. Men also desire to be appreciated and praised even when they don’t out rightly say so.

When a man does something, he somehow really wants to hear about it. And that’s irrespective of whether the act in question was done in the bedroom, around the house, or when you were out together.

The Effect of Honest Compliments

Expressions of appreciation and complimenting your guy doesn’t only bring you closer to each other. In fact, when your partner has confidence in you and appreciates your honest compliments, it helps them to put any self-protection motives aside.

This gives your partner the courage to take the risk of thinking and behaving in ways that increases how much he values you and the relationship.

Also, this can greatly help in a situation where your partner might be suffering from low self-esteem. Simply making more honest compliments about their positive qualities makes them to value the relationship more highly. [1]

When you honestly compliment a guy, it also makes him feel more secure in the relationship. This is so because when someone compliments us, for instance about our looks or something we did, we unconsciously tend to like that person more.

So, if you want someone to like you, trying saying nice things to them that will make them like you even the more. But there’s a caveat here – ensure that you only say what’s true when you compliment a guy.

Thus, you need to ensure that you’re honest and authentic about the compliments you lavish on your guy.

Is It Unattractive to Compliment a Guy?

A lot of ladies are afraid of complimenting their guys because they’ve heard it’s unattractive to do so. As a result, many ladies believe that it’s not good to show much interest in a guy. They are of the belief that it will make him lose interest.

For such ladies, the belief is that when they ignore a guy, they’re secretly transmitting energy that will attract him to them. However, the reverse is mostly the case especially when it comes to complimenting a guy.

The truth is that most ladies compliment a guy in such a way that makes them look needy and unattractive. Others do it in such a way that makes them appear as though they’re coming on too strong on the guy.

As the saying goes, “it’s not what is said, but how it’s said that matters.” And this holds true for compliments given to a guy or any other person.

When they compliment a guy, a lot of ladies fail to give the guy sufficient room to still be able to pursue them.

From a psychological point of view, the reality is that verbalized heart-felt and genuine compliments are important to a man’s self-esteem.

Also, if we are to be sincere, it takes a lot of vulnerability to be able to give someone a lot of these compliments. So, be authentic about it and only give them to someone who is truly deserving of them.

Yet, all of this requires a degree of good communication between you and your partner. Both of you may also have to share a degree of vulnerability that’s built on a good amount of trust.

How to Compliment a Guy!

There are certain areas where most guys really like to be appreciated and that’s bound to make your guy like you even more. But you need to give them out in an authentic way and also at the right time.

When you master the art of complimenting a guy at the right time and in the right way, it creates a way into his heart for you. Your guy is bound to fall faster for you as genuine compliments create an amazing feeling.

1. Compliments About His Effort

Men and women alike enjoy being recognized for the effort they put into their relationship. When you guy takes the time to work on something, he’ll like to hear you validate the work he’s done.

Essentially, reinforcing good behavior is a great way to compliment a guy. Such compliments won’t only motivate him to work harder to impress you but he’ll also put in extra effort to make the relationship work.

The effort in question is not about his job or the money he makes. They are rather about the effort he puts into making things in your relationship work a lot easier. This is the effort he puts into certain physical works which both of you benefit from.

So, show your guy how much you appreciate all the things, even the simplest ones, that he does for you. When you compliment a guy about what he’s done, you’re telling him that he’s doing something right which you appreciate.

Complimenting your guy should be irrespective of whether you feel “entitled” to him putting in the effort he does. You should rather take it upon yourself to compliment him for it because it’s the right thing to do. So, stop expecting it from him or feeling entitled to it, simply compliment him instead.

Generally, when you appreciate something that someone did for you, you tend to get more of it. And even when you don’t get anything back in return, it should by itself feel damn good making your guy feel loved.

So, it’s important to regularly appreciate him for everything that he does for you and the relationship.

I love how you’re so good to me, thank you.

Thanks a lot for coming to pick me up. I’m glad I can always count on you.

I truly appreciate all the things you do for me.

2. Appreciative Compliments

We all need to feel that the things we do matter to our partner and our relationship on the whole. Letting your guy know that you appreciate him and the things he does for the relationship can have very significant impact on your relationship.

Your complimenting him should not only have to do with the things he does but also about who is to you and the relationship.

So, when your man goes out of his way to do something for you, you should realize that it’s because he’s really into you. Appreciating him for all the initiatives he takes to make you happy will make him feel like he’s wanted. This will help to increase his desire to want to make you feel happy.

Thanks for always being you, dear!

I’m glad for the man you are.

I’m so proud of how you really take care of me – thank you.

3. Compliment a Guy’s Masculinity

One of the best compliments you can give a guy is about his manliness. It’s simple – every guy wants to be acknowledged for how much of a man he really is.

Such compliments will make him feel secure not only about himself but also about the relationship. So, go ahead and let him know that he’s your “knight in shining armor.” You make me feel incredibly safe when I’m with you. I’m so glad doing this for the first time knowing that I have a man like you with me. There’s something so masculine about your voice that sends sexy chills throughout my body. 4. Character Compliments A guy’s character is that innate quality that he possesses. They are what constitutes his overall personality DNA and what makes him act the way he does. When you give your guy a compliment about his character, you’re making him feel very special indeed. This make him feel that you’re really into him as you’ve taken the time to observe him to his very core traits. For instance, compliments such as “The way you’re able to handle the kids without letting them get on your nerves blows me away. I wish I had such ability to handle them” shows him how much you appreciate his person and character in your life. It’s amazing how you’re able to put people at ease. I admire how you were able to keep your cool with that rude sales clerk. I’m impressed with your capacity to tolerate people. I wish I had such amazing ability. 5. Compliments A Guy’s Leadership Ability A great area any man will feel really cool being complimented about is his ability to lead. Oftentimes, guys shy away from taking leadership roles for fear of any possible backlash if the decision goes wrong.

So, when he takes certain decisions even when they may not have been your choice, try to appreciate and compliment his effort. It can have a very powerful influence on him as it shows that you trust him and his ability to lead you. Use various means to let him know of how much you trust him. This could be about his decisions concerning other people. At other times it might be about things as simple as the route to take when going out. Your advice and perspectives are always on point, thanks dear. I’m in awe of your smart decision-making process because it’s simply amazing. I wasn’t sure how to approach this and simply love how you took the lead on it. 6. Feeling Compliments This is about complimenting him about the way he makes you feel. How does your guy’s actions, emotionally and otherwise, make you feel? How does his presence around you make you feel? If he makes you feel a certain way, have your made him aware of it? Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free Every man wants to make his lady feel happy about herself and their relationship. This is important because if he thinks he cannot keep you happy, the chances of him wanting to remain in the relationship reduces. And since he has no way of knowing how you feel except you tell him, a great way to do this is to compliment him about it. Complimenting him about how he makes you feel serves as a reassurance of his ability to make you happy. When your man understands that he makes you feel good in a certain way, he’s very much likely to put in more effort into making you feel better. So, from time to time, ensure to “genuinely compliment him” about how he makes you feel. Being around you makes me feel so happy, you have such a great energy! There’s something about you that makes me feel so beautiful and appreciated. I can’t help but smile whenever I think of you. 7. Bedroom Compliments Complimenting your partners about how great he is in the bedroom helps to allay his fears about any possible shortcomings in his overall bedroom performance. When you compliment a guy specifically about something he did last night, you’re telling him he did it right and that you feel good about it. This way, he’ll gladly give you more of it. So, let him know when he does something that you particularly liked in bed. Hearing this in the morning in person would be great. Yet, you can still send him a sensuous text message letting him know you’re still thinking of last night! I really liked your moves last night. I’d love you doing that more often. I can’t stop thinking about last night… you were just incredible. You really know how to turn me on every time. 8. Relationship Compliments Try and look at the things he does in your relationship that makes you feel glad you’re together with him. Complimenting him about such things would be a good way to validate how good a partner he is to you. If you really feel lucky having him in your life, then give him some compliments in that regard. Let him know you really value him as a partner with some tangible examples. Remember those million little things he does? Then compliment him about them. You are the best thing that’s happened to me. Whenever I think of it, I can’t believe how lucky I am to have you in my life. Thank you so much for listening and letting me vent. 9. Trustworthiness Compliments When you compliment a guy about how much you support and believe in what he can do, it does not only boost his ego but can also melt his heart. Such compliments show that you actually have trust in him and the potential for greatness that resides in him. This will greatly influence your man’s belief in himself. It’s also a great way to inspire him to want to aim for the skies and achieve his greatest dreams in life. Just imagine the things that a man would do for the love of his woman…! I always trust your advice. You’re so smart. I trust your judgment and would follow you anywhere. I believe in you. 10. Compliment His Style and Taste here’s no guy that won’t appreciate it when his woman compliments him about his taste or style. Your guy may simply have an innate thing about clothes. This makes his choice of clothes fit and look amazing on him even though they might not be the most expensive. Does his stylish looks easily rub off on you? Then you sure do need to give him a compliment about it. If for nothing else, you’re lucky to have a guy with such style that stands him out from the crowd any day.

What about his choice of friends and the movies he watches? How impressed are you about his choices in home decor? If you do find his taste in these areas to be interesting, then make sure to compliment him about it. I love the color of your outfit; you should wear it more often. That was a great movie. How did you know I like such movies? You smell so good. What are you wearing? 11. Compliment His Handy Man Skills I guess you just love how much of a handy man your guy is. Things could run even smoother around the home if he gets complimented more often for the little stuffs he’s already done in making sure that the house runs fine. Stop taking his ability to fix the broken faucet in the house or fix your car for granted. You should occasionally compliment him about how impressed you are concerning the way he goes about fixing things in the house and how he makes them look so easy. Men are naturally “fixers” but unfortunately hardly get complimented about it. This is important because apart from wanting to be protectors, men like to pride themselves in how handy they can be around the home. Complimenting him about his handy man skills every now and then will probably get him looking for more little projects to help with around the house. Wow, you can fix just about anything, can’t you? It’s impressive how you make a complicated task look so easy. I respect your abilities. Not so many people can do the kind of work you do so easily. 12. Compliments About His Physical Appearance Irrespective of a man’s age, he appreciates it a lot when a woman compliments him about his physical appearance. This becomes more appealing when he’s made intentional efforts to look good for his woman. Though women are generally more concerned about body shaming, a lot of men still feel insecure about certain aspects of their physical appearance. As a result, both men and women appreciate knowing that their finds them physically appealing. Genuinely complimenting your man about his looks will surely make him feel great about himself. So, occasionally compliment him about his body, skin, hair, and general appearance. As long as it’s genuine, when you compliment a guy about how handsome he looks in his new suit and tie, it will make him feel great and grin with pleasure. Your man really wants to know he’s impressing you. Remember that men like good ego-stroking, so compliments like those about his looks never gets old. So, tell him how dapper he looks on his way to the office and help kick-start his day with some renewed self-confidence. I love those blues eyes of yours, I get so easily lost in them. You look so handsome in your new shirt and tie! Your working out is starting to show. I’m loving those biceps. 13. Compliment A Guy For His Intelligence and Smartness Many guys want to believe that they’re smart and if you can genuinely compliment your man about his smartness, you’ll really make him feel great. What are the ways your man uses his brain that you truly find admirable? Give your man some compliments for those smart decisions he makes every now and then and also about how resourceful he is in solving problems. Even when some of his decisions might not be successful, try to make him feel good about himself nonetheless. When he makes intelligent input into any problem you’re trying to solve, let him know how much you appreciate his intelligent problem-solving ability. Also, remember that intelligence is not only about the academics and sciences. There are also the arts and other practical fields that require a lot of intelligence. You know so much about Roman history. It’s simply amazing. I’m highly impressed and proud of your intelligent answers and comments. You’re so smart! The way you’re able to accurately add up numbers so fast is truly amazing. I’d be lost without a calculator. 14. Personality Compliments Your man, like everyone else has his own unique personality. This is what makes him special and perhaps the most appealing thing to you about him. So, why not compliment a guy to let him know how special you think he is? He may the geeky type, or perhaps just the funny type. And at times your man may be one of those who are a combination of different personalities – charming, witty, and smart. So, what’s it that particularly stands your man out for you? Why not let him know about it through a compliment! And like all other type of compliments, you need to be real about it. If he’s the funny type, then go ahead and laugh at his jokes. What is it about his humor that stands him out? Tell him about it and also tell other people about how much you appreciate this quality in him. He’ll surely appreciate it. It’s fascinating how people find it so easy speaking with you. People just seem to gravitate to you. I love how smart, cute, and quirky you are all at the same time. You’re simply amazing. You should be doing standup! You’re such a smart and funny guy. In Conclusion… You need to realize that compliments are very powerful as men like to feel validated. When used correctly and in an honest manner, they can greatly influence a man’s feelings and actions. One of the most important things about complimenting your man is to make sure that your compliments are sincere. This means doing it because you want to really show your appreciation rather than trying to get something out of him. Your timing of the compliment also needs to be right so it comes out fine. Avoid periods when he’s busy or preoccupied with other things. You might also want to limit how often you go about complimenting him. Once or twice a day should suffice. Make eye contact and smile when you compliment a guy. This will greatly help to amplify the delivery of your compliments. This is a great way to make your compliments appear more sincere and stick better. I hope you’ve learned one or two things about how to compliment your guy. Let your compliments be original and sincere, and you’re sure to make your man happier.

