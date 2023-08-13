How to Convince Your Dad and Mom to Say Yes: 15 Tips

Work Your Magic!

Being a teenager, or a younger cat, can be tough, especially when it comes to getting your dad to say yes to your requests. Whether you want to go on a trip with friends, get a new pet, or get a little extra money in your allowance, convincing your dad can feel like an uphill battle.

But fear not, we have compiled a comprehensive guide to help you navigate this challenging task. In this new article, we will provide you with effective tips and different ways how to make your case and increase your chances of getting a positive response from your dad or mom too.

**I remember waiting for my parents to come back from work and have a beer before dinner was ready. It was a good time to ask for small things I needed or wanted. I’m not saying to wait for your family members to get their ‘drink on’ to ask for things as that might be considered the wrong thing to do. But in my case, it was all about waiting for the right time to ask.

1. Show Gratitude And Appreciation

One of the most powerful ways to get your dad to say yes is by showing gratitude and appreciation. Parents love to feel valued and acknowledged for their hard work. Instead of simply asking for something, express your gratitude for the things your dad has already provided for you.

For example, instead of saying, “Dad, can I have a new cell phone?” try saying, “Dad, I know you buy me expensive stuff sometimes that you work really hard for. This is really great, thank you.” By acknowledging your dad’s efforts, you create a positive atmosphere and increase the likelihood of a favorable response. Every little bit of appreciation shows a whole lot of maturity from younger children and from teens as well.

2. Offer Something In Return

Another effective strategy is to offer something in return for what you want. It’s essential to understand that your parents care about your growth and development. By demonstrating your willingness to take on responsibilities and contribute to the family, you show your dad that you are becoming a responsible and independent individual.

For instance, if you are asking for a new pet, offer to take care of its daily needs, such as feeding, grooming, and cleaning up after it. This demonstrates your commitment and responsibility, making it harder for your dad to say no.

3. Show How It Benefits Them

Parents often worry about how their decisions reflect on their parenting skills. By showing your dad that saying yes to your request will make him look good, you increase your chances of getting a positive response.

When you are in public with your dad, behave maturely and engage in polite conversations with his friends. Show interest in their conversations and contribute positively to the social scene. By doing so, you not only make your dad proud but also create an environment where he is more likely to say yes to your requests.

4. Be Prepared And Informed

To convince your dad, it is crucial to be well-prepared and informed about what you are asking for. Do your research and gather all the relevant information to support your case. For example, if you want to go on a trip with friends, provide details about the location, itinerary, and safety measures you have planned.

If you are requesting a raise in your allowance, show your dad how you have been responsible with your money and present a budget outlining your expenses. By being well-informed, you demonstrate maturity and responsibility, making it easier for your dad to consider your request.

“Know what you want and find more information about it. Gather all the information that you can get that is related to that thing you want.” – International Global Network

5. Timing Is Everything

This should be number one on this list…

Check your parents’ mood! Timing plays a crucial role in getting your dad to say yes. Choose the right moment to approach him when he is relaxed and in a good mood. Avoid asking for something when he is stressed or preoccupied with work or other responsibilities.

The right timing increases your chances of getting a positive response, as your dad will be more receptive to your request. Psst..ask your dad on a Sunday afternoon. You’ll have a better chance to ‘win’ him over.

6. Be Part Of The Solution, Not The Problem

It’s essential to be mature and avoid unnecessary drama when dealing with your dad. Instead of complaining about perceived unfairness, focus on being the solution to the problem. Be understanding and let go of minor conflicts or disagreements.

By showing your dad that you can handle situations maturely and contribute positively to the family dynamics, you create an environment where he is more likely to say yes to your requests.

7. Ask For A Delayed Response

Sometimes, your dad may feel pressured to give an immediate answer. By asking for a delayed response, you allow him time to consider your request more thoroughly. This approach demonstrates your patience and understanding, which can positively influence his decision-making process. It also shows that you value his opinion and are willing to wait for a thoughtful response.

“Don’t say yes or no right now. I want you to think about it before answering.” – HuffPost

8. Set The Stage For Success

To increase your chances of getting a positive response, set the stage for your request. Make sure your dad has time to listen to you and is in a calm state of mind. Approach him respectfully and let him know that you have something important to discuss.

Creating the right environment can significantly impact his receptiveness to your request. Or how about taking a little time to prepare a PowerPoint presentation for the subject you want to speak about? How will he say no to that?

9. Persistence And Understanding

If your dad initially says no to your request, don’t give up easily. It’s important to understand his concerns and the reasons behind his decision. Ask for clarification and find out what you can do to change his mind. By demonstrating persistence and a willingness to understand his perspective, you show your dad that you are mature and responsible, increasing the chances of reconsideration.

Don’t piss him off though that might cause a big problem and you might have a difficult time the next time you ask. Keep cool..remember…timing is everything.

10. Remember, Your Dad Wants The Best For You

Above all, remember that your dad loves you and wants the best for you. He may say no to your requests because he believes it is not in your best interest at the moment. Trust that he has your well-being in mind and be patient and understanding. Appreciate his efforts as a parent and continue to show him respect and love, regardless of the outcome.

The next day you can either react the right way or make the whole thing a big chaotic issue. The bottom line is trying to keep your maturity and relationship in check so that the next time you want something from him he might consider it more.

11. Communicate Effectively: Full Attention

The best way to get your dad to say yes is through effective communication. Clearly express your thoughts and needs without being confrontational or demanding. Use respectful language and maintain a calm demeanor, especially during discussions at the dinner table.

Remember that communication is a two-way street, so be prepared to listen to your dad’s perspective as well.

12. Achieving Good Grades

If you are aiming for a favorable response from your dad regarding a particular request, showing consistent good grades can significantly influence his decision. Whether you’re in high school or even before that teenage time, taking your education seriously demonstrates responsibility and maturity.

It’s also giving your dad more reasons to trust your judgment and good reasons to ‘give in’ to a yes for you.

13. Understanding Parents’ Concerns

Often, parents’ concerns might be the main reason for their reluctance to say yes. Take the time to listen to their worries and address them maturely. By showing that you understand and respect their perspective, you can work together to find a middle ground that satisfies both parties.

14. Building Trust

A great way to improve your chances of getting a yes from your dad is by building a strong foundation of trust. Be reliable, honest, and responsible in your daily actions. Trust is earned over time, and demonstrating your trustworthiness can make your dad more likely to grant your requests.

15. Balancing Leisure And Responsibilities

While it’s natural for young adults to seek time for fun activities like playing video games or spending time at a friend’s house, it’s essential to strike a balance with your responsibilities. Show that you can handle your chores, school works, or even a part-time job responsibly.

This responsible attitude will make it easier for your dad to say yes when you request some free time for yourself.

Happy Ending?

Getting your dad to say yes requires effort and understanding on both sides. By focusing on effective communication, trust-building, and displaying responsibility, you can enhance your relationship with your dad and increase the chances of receiving a positive response to your requests without any power struggle.

Remember that a healthy parent-child relationship is a two-way street, and investing time and effort into it will lead to better outcomes for everyone involved.

At the end of the day, convincing your dad to say yes requires a combination of all the above mentioned. By following these tips and hacks, you can increase your chances of getting a positive response from your dad.

It’s crucial to be respectful, appreciative, and mature throughout the process. Good luck on your journey to getting your dad to say yes!

I was a kid before and now I’m a Dad. I know how both minds work. Fathers have a hard time always trying to do the right thing and wanting to make sure that their kids’ requests are met. We always want the best for our kids but we can’t say yes to everything thrown at us.

