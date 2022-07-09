Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / How To Cope With Anger From Borderline Personality Disorder

How To Cope With Anger From Borderline Personality Disorder

"Borderline rage" is a term used to describe the strong anger felt by many people with borderline personality disorder. It is common for people to become enraged when they have been treated unfairly by a close friend or family member.

by Leave a Comment

 

This article was developed via a partnership with BetterHelp.

Research suggests that persons with BPD may be prone to feelings of rage and aggressiveness, but it’s not obvious why. Emotional dysregulation is common among patients with bipolar disorder. Perceived rejection is one possible cause, as well as stress may be a factor in this.

When you’re angry like this, it’s easy to lose control of your emotions. When they are furious, many persons with BPD engage in unhealthy behaviors, such as actions that can hurt themselves or others. This can exacerbate the hurt and frustration you’re already feeling, which can lead to even greater frustration. However, with practice, one can learn to control their emotions in a more healthy manner.

Take A Step Back

The moment you recognize that you are becoming angry, it is time to step away from whatever it is that is causing you to become upset. The best time to use this is when you’re in a heated debate with someone. When you show signs of anger, the other person is likely to become enraged as well, which can lead to an even more heated exchange.

Take a 10- to 15-minute “time out” if you see things getting out of hand.

Distract yourself From Your Anger

Some people find it easier to take a break from their anger by engaging in a different activity. To be successful, you’ll need to engage in anything that keeps your interest for an extended period of time.

If you want to avoid thinking about what’s making you furious, don’t settle for anything like watching television. Organize an area in your house or read a book to keep your brain occupied.

Practice Deep Breathing

When you’re upset, deep, diaphragmatic breathing might assist calm your body down. Allow yourself a few minutes to settle down and deepen your breath. Slowly inhale and exhale, placing your hand on your abdomen and pushing it out as you inhale. Each time you take a breath, let your hand fall to the floor.

Play Calming Music

Resetting your emotional state can be aided by listening to music that elicits the opposite reaction. Listen to gentle, calming music while you’re feeling agitated. When choosing music, don’t go for something that’s gloomy.

Get Into The Habit Of Letting Go

There are many reasons why anger can be difficult to control, but one of the most common is that it is a very tempting emotion—especially if you are righteously outraged about something that is unfair. Holding on to resentment, on the other hand, is usually counterproductive. Keep an eye out for times when you are holding on to your anger on purpose and work on learning to “let go.”

The practice of mindfulness can aid you in learning how to let go of things that no longer serve you.

Think Outside the Box 

As a result of our feelings of frustration, we can become irrational—we tell ourselves how unjust the situation is or how we have been mistreated, but we don’t do anything to change it.

If that doesn’t work, try a problem-solving strategy. Is there anything you can do to resolve the problem that’s making you angry?

Use a Sense of Humor

A sense of humor might assist you de-escalate tensions and calm angry feelings when you’re under a lot of pressure. One way to alleviate stress is to laugh; in fact, laughing therapy is becoming more widely available as an alternative therapeutic option.

Reframe an unpleasant scenario as a comical one or take a break to watch a funny movie in order to add more humor into your life.

Look Into Therapy

The powerful emotions that are commonly associated with BPD can be managed through several types of treatment such as talk therapy or BPD online therapy. Treatments can include treatments dialectical behavior therapy, schema-focused therapy, or transference-focused therapy.

Regardless of which method you choose, the goal is the same: to teach you new coping skills so that you can better handle the stressors in your life.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

