How to Create Meaning in Your Life

I was at a men’s group meetup this week. Men’s groups, men’s circles can be support groups, self development, spiritual groups that provide an outlet where men can share their struggles and challenges, open up and express what they are going through without fear of judgment.

It’s work to understand ourselves and our relationships better, and to make ourselves better and more functional humans. It really is essential work at a time when more men than ever are feeling lost, depressed, disillusioned and lacking in positive masculine role models.

So anyway, I was at this men’s group and one of the other men was telling me about his struggles after hitting his goals and success, expecting to feel like he’d made it, but he was still left feeling like life was meaningless. Like what happens now? What’s next?

We spoke for quite a while, and one of our discussion points that seemed particularly poignant was around shifting focus from being aimed at specific goals, to instead paying attention to building and maintaining better habits. You see when we’re focused on achieving a particular goal, we might be driven and motivated to reach it but, once fulfilled, it can never deliver us a lasting sense of satisfaction.

Our feelings about anything atrophy. We get used to what we have and we start to take it for granted. This is why so many of us are often off chasing the next high, the next job, the next relationship, as soon as the current one loses its shine. Instead, if we can shift our focus to building better habits, we can maintain our interest and growth over much longer periods of time.

A goal can be useful for us to identify the direction we’re heading, but if we can then outline the daily habit that will move us in that direction, and commit to continually refining that practice, we can build a lifelong habit that will keep us on the path to becoming the best versions of ourselves. Our priority becomes how can we be better than yesterday? And we can always be better.

As I say, a specific goal is useful to help you set a course of where you’re heading, but I’d argue that it still largely depends on you already knowing with absolute certainty what your purpose is in life. For those of us who are struggling in this area, there are other tools that can provide a framework to help us find meaning and fulfilment from within, by continually reflecting on, and optimising key areas of our lives.

Masculine Archetypes

There’s a book that’s famous in men’s work communities, called King warrior magician lover, by Douglas Gillette and Robert L. Moore. The King, the warrior, the magician and the lover, the authors suggest, are 4 masculine archetypes that we can use to assess how functionally we are performing in our lives. They cover the core aspects of life in which a man must be functioning in order to be fully realised as the best version of himself. To feel fulfilled. Now I’ll give a quick summary of each, but I highly recommend checking out the book if you’ve been struggling with feeling lost or lacking meaning. I’ll share a link in the notes below. The warrior archetype, as you might expect, is indicative of a man’s ability to show up with strength, protection and power in his life. Can he protect his family and those close to him? Can he look after himself? Can he take decisive action and be a leader for others? If a man is in alignment, these are the traits you can expect from the warrior. But, each of these archetypes can also be over-indulged or repressed. If the warrior archetype is over-indulged, a man will become cruel and overly aggressive, using his strength and power to abuse and control. Conversely, when repressed, a man is weak and timid, unable to stand up for himself and protect his loved ones. The magician archetype is about a man’s ability to create – to build something from nothing. To strive for a noble purpose and be capable in bringing his ideas into reality. When over-indulged, the magician leads to manipulation – using his skills and knowledge for personal gain. When repressed he is ineffective, incapable of taking action in the world. The lover archetype is, of course, about how a man shows up in his relationships. Is he present, engaged, devoted to his partner. Can he lead the relationship with honesty and integrity and hold space for his partner, helping her to open up. When the lover is over-indulged he, again, becomes manipulative, addicted to sex, desires of the senses. When repressed he is weak and unable to express his desires, he struggles to connect and form bonds. Now all three of these archetypes feed into the King archetype, which is about how a man truly shows up in his life and how he interacts with others. A fully realised king will be just, fair, lead with integrity and intention, and lift up those around him. An over-indulged king becomes a tyrant. Controlling and suppressing, manipulative and out purely for personal gain. A repressed king is weak, paranoid, unable to lead and unaware of what he stands for.

How to use Archetypes