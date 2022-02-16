How To Create Your Bucket List

KEY POINTS

A bucket list is a list of experiences one wants to have before they die. Often, a bucket list includes big accomplishments, travel, and fun things we’d like to experience in our lives. Given that engaging in positive activities is good for our well-being (Catalino et al., 2014), checking off things on our bucket list may also be good for our well-being. Simple pleasures may be especially beneficial to our well-being since contentment is thought to be central to what it means to live a fulfilling life (Cordaro et al., 2016).

So, let’s get started exploring ideas so you can create your own bucket list.

Bucket List Ideas

Here are some common things that might go on a bucket list:

Go to college

Fall in love

Get married

Find a job you enjoy

Have kids

Buy a house

Become a grandparent

Retire

For many people, travel is a big part of their bucket list. So here are some ideas that might involve travel:

Swim with jellyfish

Go on a cruise

Stay at a bed and breakfast

Go on safari

Hike in a rainforest

See penguins in their natural habitat

Go to an aquarium

Attend a luau

Stay in a resort hotel

Stay in an underwater hotel

Stay in an ice hotel

Travel in a train

See all seven continents

Go wine tasting at a vineyard

Visit a butterfly sanctuary

Take a hot air balloon ride

Live in a foreign country

Visit all 50 US states

Walk on a glacier

Sit in a hot spring

See the northern lights

See redwood trees

Go snorkeling

Swim with the dolphins

Learn how to hula

Is travel not really your jam? Here are some more fun bucket list ideas:

Run a marathon

Finish reading a classic novel

Set a Guinness world record

Go sky diving

Go bungee jumping

Go parasailing

Ride a motorcycle

Learn how to skateboard

Learn a different language

Be in a parade

Ride a mechanical bull

Go skinny dipping

See your favorite band in concert

Go kayaking

Learn some magic tricks

In addition to doing fun things, we may also have some career-related items we want to put on our bucket list. Maybe we want to climb the ranks in our job or make a certain amount of money. Here are some more ideas:

Become an expert in your field

Mentor someone

Master a new work-related skill

Speak at a conference or event

Start a business

Lead a major project

Write a book

Teach a workshop

Take a job in another country

Become a philanthropist

Go back to school for your Master’s or PhD

Become a millionaire

Achieve financial independence

Retire early

Finally, here are a few more unique things you might want to add to your bucket list: