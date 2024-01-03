Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / How to Daylight Your City's Intersections (And Why It Matters)

How to Daylight Your City’s Intersections (And Why It Matters)

Daylighting is the technical term for a common-sense solution to traffic safety: By removing visual obstructions in approaching intersections, users can better see and more safely cross each other’s paths.

By Ben Abramson

Daylighting is the technical term for a common-sense solution to traffic safety: By removing visual obstructions in approaching intersections, users can better see and more safely cross each other’s paths. The city of Hoboken, New Jersey, which has famously eliminated pedestrian deaths in recent years, has credited daylighting as one of its primary tactics. Other cities executing daylighting projects include San Francisco and Portland, Oregon, while New York City voted this year to adopt a daylighting program in the face of persistent traffic violence.

The National Association of City Transportation Officials, which offers a guide for how and why to pursue daylighting projects, explains, “Intersection design should facilitate eye contact between street users, ensuring that motorists, bicyclists, pedestrians, and transit vehicles intuitively read intersections as shared spaces.”

Daylighting can be done cheaply and creatively with simple materials such as bollards, planters, and bike racks. This checklist from the City of Orlando lists more than 25 materials that can contribute to daylighting projects. Here are some examples of this practice done well across North America.

This intersection in Portland, Oregon, uses a toolkit of daylighting tactics including bike racks, bollards, and rubber mats to protect the entrance to the intersection from a one-way street.

This example in San Francisco uses a protected bike lane and dedicated bus lane to keep visual obstructions at a distance from the intersection.

In Hoboken, simple bollards and paint keep cars from driving or standing where they could obscure visibility (bonus safety points for a single traffic lane and shared bike path).

Tampa is not a particularly pedestrian-friendly city, but this use of curb cuts with planters make this a safer intersection.

Daylighting can also be done with some creativity, like this intersection in Baltimore protected by bollards and a striking paint scheme that continues into the crosswalks.

Daylighting is one of those things that once you notice it, you can’t unsee it. Please share any good examples you’ve encountered in comments below or by tagging us on social. And if you want to learn more about how to make your city or town’s streets safer, check out our 2024 Local-Motive Course, “Turn That Stroad Into a Street (or Road).”

 

This post was previously published on STRONGTOWNS.ORG and is republished under a Creative Commons license.

 

Photo credit: iStock.com

About Strong Towns

Strong Towns supports thousands of people across the United States and Canada who are advocating for a radically new way of thinking about the way we build our world. We do this in four key ways: Strong Towns Media, Strong Towns Academy, Strong Towns Action Lab and Strong Towns Events.

Strong Towns Media is the core of our organization. We believe that in order to have a lasting impact on our culture, we must educate, excite, and inspire citizens of all backgrounds to get involved in the conversation about how we build our world, and advocate for a Strong Towns approach. That’s why we devote most of our resources as an organization to producing high-quality content (including articles, podcasts, and video) that asks hard questions about how we build today, and shines a spotlight on a better way that we must take up tomorrow.

Visit Strong Towns at StrongTowns.org

