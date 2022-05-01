How to Distance Yourself From Someone Unwanted

Distance is considered something physical, but it can also be emotional. If you find yourself needing space from someone, it’s essential to do it in a way that doesn’t damage the relationship or hurt the other person’s feelings.

You may have a friend or family member who always asks for favors or constantly drains your energy. It’s essential, to be honest with them and set boundaries while not hurting their feelings in the process.

Therefore, there are ways to do this that will minimize damage or prevent hurting someone else’s feelings. This blog post will provide some tips on communicating effectively and maintaining a positive relationship despite the physical separation.

“Light attracts light. But sometimes your light attracts moths and your warmth attracts parasites. Protect your space and energy” — Warsan Shire

Part I: Direct Communication

This involves being honest with the person and telling them that you need some space. It’s vital to be clear about why you need the area and what you hope to accomplish by taking some time apart.

Assertiveness & Honesty

Toxic people are usually not easy to deal with. If you find yourself in a one-sided relationship where all your needs are not being met, it may be time for some distance. This can be a difficult conversation to have, but it is necessary in order to protect yourself.

Be assertive and honest about what you’re feeling. Try saying something like, “I need some time alone to recharge,” or “I’m feeling overwhelmed, and I need some space.” It’s okay to need space from someone, and it’s important to communicate this clearly.

You can also be direct by setting boundaries. For example, you might say something like, “I need some time to myself. I’m not going to be able to see you for a while.”

If the person is persistent, don’t give in and try to rationalize your feelings. It’s crucial to stand firm on your decision and reiterate that you need some time alone.

It’s also important to be clear about what kind of relationship you want. If you need more space than the other person is willing to give, it may be necessary to distance yourself further.

There are many ways to do this, but some suggestions include:

Unfollow them on social media

Limit communication to once a week

Make sure there is a specific purpose for each interaction

Avoid places where you know they’ll be present

Part II: Indirect Communication

Ifyou’re not ready or don’t feel comfortable being direct, there are still ways to distance yourself without hurting the other person’s feelings. You can do this by gradually pulling away or creating some physical space between you.

Another way to do this is by saying no more often when the person asks for favors. Finally, you can also take a break from communication altogether and give yourself some time to recharge.

Hobbies & Passions

One way to distance yourself from someone is to focus on your own hobbies and passions. This can help you feel more fulfilled and provide a much-needed break from the other person.

It can be not easy to find time for your hobbies when you’re constantly dealing with someone else, so this may require some creative scheduling. For example, if you enjoy painting, try setting aside an hour each week to work on a new project.

You can also join a club or group that meets regularly to discuss your shared interests. This can help you connect with like-minded people and provide some relief from the relationship’s toxicity.

It’s important to remember that you don’t have to do everything alone. If you need help, there are many resources available, such as books, websites, and articles. Some hotlines can help you connect with someone who can understand what you’re going through.

Let Time Do Its Job

Letting time do its job is often the best way to deal with a toxic person. This can be not easy, especially if you have a history with the person, but it’s important to remember that you don’t owe them anything.

If you’ve tried communicating directly and setting boundaries, but nothing has changed, then it may be time to let go. This doesn’t mean that you have to forget about the person completely, but it does mean that you should no longer allow them to have such a negative impact on your life.

“Daring to set boundaries is about having the courage to love ourselves even when we risk disappointing others.” — Brene Brown

Part III: The Aftermath

Patience

One of the most important things to remember is that time heals all wounds. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by your relationship, it’s important to give yourself some time to recover. This may mean taking a break from communication or setting aside some time each day to focus on self-care.

It’s also crucial that you be patient with yourself and allow the healing process to take its course. Everyone deals with loss differently, so there is no set timeline for recovery. Just as it took time to develop the relationship, it will also take time to heal from it.

The most important thing is listening to your heart and doing what feels right for you. Only you know what’s best for your wellbeing, so trust your instincts and be true to yourself.

“Between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.” — Viktor E. Frankl

The Bottom Line

Noone deserves to be in an unsatisfied relationship. If you find yourself feeling drained or constantly needing space, it may be time to distance yourself from the other person.

This can be a difficult decision, but it is essential to remember that you have the right to protect yourself. You may effectively distance yourself without damaging the relationship or hurting the other person’s feelings by following these tips.

