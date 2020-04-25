How to Exercise at Home During the Coronavirus

—

For those who love the gym, the coronavirus pandemic has created a bit of separation anxiety. Long before Kevin D. Miller wrote the best-selling book “Heart of Steel,” soon to become a major motion picture, the Air Force Veteran was a certified personal trainer. Now, as the author finds himself sitting behind his desk writing his next novel, he’s been putting his personal training expertise to use. Kevin has terrific suggestions and ideas/exercises people can do staying home to keep the pounds off and energy level high. “Determination, discipline, and open space in the house is all you need to stay fit,” says Kevin, a health and fitness enthusiast.

It is important to get exercise while everyone is hunkered down and stuck indoors. “Stay-at-home fitness routines not only get you back in shape but also promote family bonding, helps fight depression, which is a real problem with “Cabin Fever” and brightens everyone’s mood,” believes Kevin.

“Gather the family together and do a group aerobic/dance. You can use a “Just Dance” video game with Wii or XBOX if you have one, or break out an old aerobics/dance video,” shares the personal trainer and best-selling author who has adopted these techniques with his family and converted workouts into fun family time. “Have everyone in the family invent an exercise that everyone has to perform or have a simple jumping session where everyone ensures everyone jumps,” he adds. For those who prefer exercising alone, there are basic exercises like sit-ups, push-ups, free-standing squats, etc. Get creative and use chairs and other household items to create workouts.

