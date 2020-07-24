How to Feel Great About the Chores You Hate

Easy-Peasy

I always have been easy-going and easy to please, low maintenance and highly excitable at the smallest of treasures — or accomplishments-my own or others.

I’m simple in my infinite complexities that seem to be evermore unfolding.

Cool.

No, really it is — not that I’m in control of it, really — it just is, I hang on the best I can while taking direction from my Guides & Guardians who point me towards the best course of action, inevitably leading to my ongoing evolution.

It’s complex stuff that for the most part I leave to them to manage and for me to follow directions (I try to listen as much as possible) so in the meantime I do my best to enjoy the little things, to be easily pleased and excited.

Plugging in to the glee of my inner little girl as much as possible.

Once again, I had a problem and I got the help I needed to turn a chore I hated into a Life ‘Gasm!

. . .

The ‘Gasms

I’ve always been into them and not just the sex ones. I’ve been drawing that same feeling to all things in life.

Maximizing the energy of Ekstasis as much as I can in this world.

. . .

I find nature’s treasures to be the most awe-inspiring; like mountains, lakes, oceans, crystals, trees, flowers, plants and everything in between-a tiny snowflake. Second to that would be the creations by animals, their homes and structures, and of course people make really cool stuff too.

Things you look at that just make your eyes widen and your heart skip a beat. You connect on some level to it-a painting, a drawing, a sculpture, a poem or a story — your Soul charges your Spirit and you’re alive a bit more for it.

. . .

Then there’s Mouth-’Gasms. When you put something in your mouth and your entire body reacts to it. A really good strawberry, a pastry, something decadent with probably way too much fat or sugar — a sip of your favorite drink.

Your eyes roll back in your head and close-willing time to slow — you even do that “Mmmmmm” moan — you savor the flavor and for a moment everything is perfect.

Artists creating unique works in an infinite gallery of colors, shapes and scenes to expand our own visions — Eye-’Gasms.

. . .

There’s the ‘Gasm of glee you feel when you see someone you love doing something amazing, or funny, or silly…Like when my cat pounces on nothing and make a funny face then attacks her tail and looks at me like I did something to her, until she runs off to leap into a drawer and scratch at the wood with her tail twitching as she looks back at me with those naughty cat eyes, knowing she has entertained me and got what she came for — my laughs.

Silliness that makes my heart swell with LOVE and feel really grateful that I have such a creature in my life.

Just a little Love-Gasm.

. . .

But what inspired this story is one of the things that really gets me going:

An Empty Kitchen Sink.

Goodness, does that make my toes curl!

I’ll forget I spent 20 minutes doing dishes, then a bit later on go to the kitchen to find AN EMPTY SINK!

Ohhhh, ohhhh, ohhhhh MY GOD!

I forgot!

YESSS!!

No pots, no pans, no gross glasses with oat milk on the sides, no big cooking wooden spoons, no pile of cat-tuna-treat dishes — none of it. Just a clean, empty sink — and it makes me so damn happy it’s downright —

Orgasmic.

It feels so good. It’s like that because I did it, it’s clear and clean-nothing dirty, nothing to do. It’s so wonderful, it feels so good. I know I said that twice. That’s how good it is for me.

. . .

This Is Self Care

Doing something for yourself and appreciating what that does for you later, not just in the moment.

I changed my way of thinking about dirty dishes.

I used to HATE DOING DISHES

Hate is not an emotion or frequency that I’m comfortable with. In fact, it makes me very uncomfortable — it’s extremely low vibrational (fear is the lowest) and as a Psychic Physical Empath, Medical Medium-Natural Energy Healer, I really can’t be hating things — it’s not good for my overall — ANYTHING.

Hate-it’s not good for anyone’s anything — obviously — but for someone like me, hating anything in life — I’ve found as I evolve — even dishes — sends out a wave of negative energy that bounces back in many ways, making those vibrations and then sending them out, and then getting them back is troubling to the body. And since dishes is a constant state of my life for the foreseeable future, it’s a problem to hate it and avoid it as much as I have in the last several months.

When we send out negative energy and it always, eventually, comes back to us. It’s difficult to differentiate between our own negative vibe and any negativity coming our way from outside forces.

What this means is that it’s more difficult to feel the vibes of caution and warning, psychic awareness and intuition is off the more negativity you carry.

Your senses for reason and logic, your stability and peace for not reacting to negativity lowers greatly.

This is why many negative people have such short fuses. They have nothing to keep them from going off all of the time, they are on constant negative energy alert, usually sending more out in the process, not understanding they are in a rip-tide of negative emotions. Unable to escape.

Not good.

So, I was at an impasse. Either I get myself around this corner, piling on the negative energy daily as well as the dishes themselves, or I just hate cooking, eating and the ramifications of it my entire life. But, I love to cook and I really love eating what I cook, so I better love all of it.

Including the clean up.

. . .

When you live alone it’s all on you, so you better deal. Happily.

CONFESSIONS: I would really avoid doing the dishes. It could pile up for 3+ days, and then I would have such a mess. There was just always something better and more pressing to do-it’s easy when you work from home to have work stuff to do instead of dishes. Things that were “more important”.

But not really.

Having a sink full of dishes is not good energy. Period. Avoiding it, giving it the evil eye each time you walk by, hating life in those moments because of a chore that isn’t going anywhere is so not good for you.

But, one thing I do love is an empty sink, as I’ve said. Getting there is the problem, and let’s forget staying there.

You can’t have an empty sink, trash can or laundry-bin for long — are just a few things in life that I’m certain about.

I’ve been working from home and making 99% of all of my meals for about 11 years now, so this is a constant situation with dishes. No dishwasher aside from me. YAY ME!

When you live and work from home, make all of your food, and don’t use a microwave — dishes pile up fast.

I didn’t always hate doing dishes.

I actually love to clean. Making things clean has always felt really good to me. I’m good at it too. I really clean.

But dishes began feeling like this infinite nightmare situation I can’t escape for more than a few hours without major consequences. OK, maybe that’s exaggerating. But if you don’t do dishes for a few days or a week-it will definitely affect your life.

Still, I would do it. Consistently. No one around to stop me — so why not!

Let them just pile up, making the potential and inevitable process even more unattractive. Fishing around the dirty pile for things so I can cook to make yet another food mess. Urgh.

This was a problem. I had to change it. I asked my guides for help.

I was guided to rules. Simple but really affective (obvious rules).

New rule:

No cooking a new meal without cleaning the dishes from the last one. Plan for it. This means: don’t wait until you’re starving to get to the kitchen and realize there’s dishes to do before cooking — again.

That helps.

Next, 2nd and last new rule:

If I leave dirty dishes from the night before — which I do a lot because cleaning after my dinner when I’m relaxing from my day NEVER EVER sounds good — I must wash them first thing in the morning.

Everything that was left over from the day before gets washed as my

foo-foo organic Swiss Water Process decaf coffee is brewing.

EMPTY SINK GASM

Ohh, that’s nice.

This leaves me with dishes done in the morning. Every time I walk past my sink:

EMPTY SINK GASM

Ohh, that’s nice.

Then things are free when I make lunch.

EMPTY SINK GASM

Ohh, that’s nice.

If I didn’t clean up then, before making dinner I have to do the dishes.

EMPTY SINK GASM

Ohh, that’s nice.

I’m doing dishes more often, but I get that

EMPTY SINK ‘GASM-A LOT MORE OFTEN TOO!

I know this all might seem like a no brainer to the “wash as you go” crowd but over time I didn’t have that mindset.

I had the: “AVOID THIS PILE OF CRAP UNTIL YOU MUST DEAL” mindset.

. . .

A New Mindset & Progress Is A Victory!

CONFESSIONS:

As I write this today there’s some dishes in the sink because I didn’t follow the rules yesterday or this morning before typing away — but most of the days over the last few weeks-I have!

YAY ME!

For the most part this is working. My dishwashing time is cut to about 5–10–15 minutes, versus 20–30+ or two plus rounds of dish washing.

You can apply these kinds of rules to what you hate or can’t stand doing that is just a part of life.

Turn it into a positive, make it work FOR you, instead of AGAINST you. Give yourself ‘Gasms instead of misery.

One thing is for sure-when we accomplish something, get it out of the way, we clear space — and that always feels good.

. . .

Choices

No matter what — it’s all about the ‘Gasms in life. Maximizing what makes us feel good.

What brings to the feelings of Ekstasis: ecstasy, joy, rapture, motivation — and how to open up to it…

Figuring out what does it for us, and giving ‘Gasms to ourselves — often.

It’s our choice how we deal with life — ho we react, process and ultimately what our perspective is about what’s going on. It really is our story we get to write.

It’s our choice to turn a negative situation into a positive one — or keep living in misery.

I needed help, I asked for it, and I got it.

No, some magical being didn’t show up to do my dishes (I’ll never stop hoping!) but my Guides did help me figure out how to bend myself into a new position where I could do it — for myself AND make it feel good. That’s magical.

Wink, wink.

. . .

❤︎ Thanks for reading!

—

This post was previously published on Change Becomes You and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

***

—

Photo credit: Infiniti