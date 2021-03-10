Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / How To Fix Most Running Toilets | Dad, How Do I? [Video]

How To Fix Most Running Toilets | Dad, How Do I? [Video]

This is how you fix most toilets that won't stop running.

By Dad, How Do I

It is more than likely that the flapper isn’t sealing properly. It gets a little more complicated (and the video would be a lot longer) if it is the float valve, so you should start by swapping out the flapper.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
okay so I get a call from my daughter
00:03
the other day and she says dad my toilet
00:06
won’t stop running and I thought for a
00:08
second well it can’t be that fast when
00:09
did she catch it that didn’t really
00:12
happen they just it was a dead tuna T
00:14
and if I would’ve missed it you might
00:15
have wondered about me
00:16
so anyway so I’m going to show you how
00:18
to fix a running toilet that just means
00:20
that the water just can is trying to
00:22
fill back up and it doesn’t have a good
00:24
seal and so you’ll need what’s called a
00:26
flapper and all that is is it’s the
00:29
flapper flips up when you flush the
00:31
toilet and then it flips back down and
00:33
tries to seal the toilet so that the
00:36
tank can feel fill back up and if the
00:39
seal isn’t good then it will just keep
00:40
trying to fill keep trying to fill and
00:42
then it’s irritating and plus it can
00:45
cost you some money so I’m going to show
00:46
you how to fix that okay so this is what
00:50
I’m talking about when you go ahead and
00:52
flush the toilet
00:54
[Music]
01:00
and that right now it’s filling back up
01:03
and so it’s running right if that
01:05
doesn’t shut off I’ll show you what
01:08
causes that okay so we’re looking over
01:12
the back of our toilet here so here’s
01:13
the the tank that we’re talking about
01:15
right I’m gonna lift off the lid and set
01:18
that somewhere where it won’t get
01:19
damaged and then now we’re looking down
01:23
and you can see the flapper down inside
01:25
there right it’s kind of a pale pink
01:26
color so I’m gonna go ahead and replace
01:30
that mine’s currently working but they
01:31
eventually wear out anyway so let’s
01:33
we’ll just go ahead and replace it and
01:34
so I’m going to show you what happens
01:35
when you flush the toilet right I’m
01:37
gonna go ahead and flush the toilet when
01:38
I flush it that flapper is gonna lift up
01:41
the water is gonna go out flush the
01:43
toilet and then it’s gonna want to fill
01:44
back up but I don’t want it to fill back
01:46
up because I need to get down to my
01:47
flapper so once I flush it I’m gonna
01:50
actually shut off the water over here
01:52
right so let’s go ahead and do that let
01:57
it drain down okay and then we can just
02:06
let the rest of the water out okay there
02:16
we go and then so it’s just attached you
02:18
can see it’s attached to this handle
02:20
it’s got this chain here and my new
02:22
flapper comes with the chain as well so
02:25
I’m gonna go ahead and swap those out
02:28
okay so I’m just gonna unclip the old
02:31
flapper the old flapper has clips that
02:35
these bliss black piece here is may
02:37
actually made a plastic and it’s just
02:39
clipped on on both sides there so I’m
02:41
just gonna snap those off okay so we’re
02:44
gonna pull that one off that one off and
02:49
then we’re gonna remove it from here
02:51
it’s got a little clip that clips on to
02:52
the handle that flushes and it actually
02:56
looked like that okay
02:58
that’s the old one okay okay and then
03:02
the new one is actually a little bit
03:05
different we want to make sure that’s
03:07
pointing down and then it’s these are
03:09
just rubber
03:10
there’s
03:10
gonna slip right over the top of those
03:12
things okay so we’re just gonna slip
03:14
them on there and then you write it’s
03:23
just gonna go right back down where that
03:24
one was and then you just take this and
03:26
clip this one on I usually just start in
03:28
the middle it’s just a metal piece like
03:31
that it’s just right down there that’s
03:41
gonna love that and you may have to
03:43
adjust this later but we’re just gonna
03:45
start there start in the middle and work
03:46
from there if you need to it’s probably
03:48
fine okay and I’m just going to turn the
03:50
water back on and I’ll let that fill up
03:55
and then we’ll pick back up okay so it
04:03
just got filled back up it looks like
04:04
it’s sealed properly because the that’s
04:07
when it stopped running if that wasn’t
04:09
sealed and just keep running keep them
04:10
trying to fill that tank
04:12
okay so we’re basically good to go all
04:19
right you got this

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

