How To Fix Most Running Toilets | Dad, How Do I? [Video]

This is how you fix most toilets that won’t stop running.
It is more than likely that the flapper isn’t sealing properly. It gets a little more complicated (and the video would be a lot longer) if it is the float valve, so you should start by swapping out the flapper.
