How To Flirt Your Way Into Getting Your Dream Guy

You are at a friend’s party. You make your way to the kitchen. You know, that’s where the fun usually is.

You see an attractive stranger getting a drink refill from a box of wine. You move closer to get your drink refilled, and you say something hilarious to the stranger.

He laughs!

Now you two are getting along. There is some eye contact, more jokes, and more laughs.

Somehow in your mind, you wonder, “Is this person flirting with me?”

I bet the stranger is thinking the same thing.

We see this scenario happen all the time, and each time we wonder if it’s happening or not.

Flirting is how we express our sexual animal. It’s a tact we use to draw in our mates and keep them long-term.

So if you are not using this tool in your dating life, then you are missing out on a lot of fun, and here is why.

Why flirting is good for you

One of the reasons you suck at flirting is that you think you have to get everybody.

While it’s not necessarily a bad thing to try your charm on everyone you fancy, flirting works best if the person has the same sense of humor or energy as you.

Flirting also doesn’t stop when you start dating someone.

Most people see flirting as a way to let someone know that you are interested in them, but it is so much more.

When we reach the comfortable and stable place of the “secured” state with someone else, it is common to lose the playfulness that brought you two together in the first place.

Flirting keeps the spark in relationships alive. If you’re in a relationship long enough, it can seem like you become best friends instead of a s/o.

Flirting is a way to inject something crazy or sexy into your relationship, in person or via text. It’s a quick and easy way to put a smile on your partner’s face.

Now let’s discuss how to spot when someone is flirting with us.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

They show open body language

Men and women flirt in different ways. Men will unknowingly open up if they like you. If you notice that he doesn’t cross his arms, or put objects between you and him to create a barrier, or turn his torso away from you, it could be a sign that he is flirting with you.

For women, they might tilt their back and stick their butt out to form a curve. If you notice she pushed her chest out, accentuating her chest, while pushing her buttocks out in the opposite direction to make it appear bigger, then she’s definitely digging you.

They make intense eye contact

You’ve probably heard about it too many times, but you still don’t know why it works, do you?

A long look is the best way to introduce yourself without having to say hello. When we look into someone else’s eyes, we say non-verbally, “I want to know more about you.” It fills our need for attention.

If the eye contact feels too hard, try to break it by winking. A wink is a loving, split-second pause that prevents continuous eye contact from becoming creepy.

They show their sense of humor

Something when we like someone, we may want to look cooler than we actually are. We do this to impress the person we are with.

If a guy flirts with you and you ask him where he got the scar on his arm, and he responds with something like “I fought a giant lion”, he is probably avoiding the story behind the fear of him with humor.

Their feet point towards you

Guys often point their feet at the person they’re most interested in. You may have noticed that the man will point his feet towards the most attractive person in a group.

If the guy isn’t interested in anyone, his feet usually point towards the door or out, but not towards anyone in particular.

They make a little body contact

Women aren’t as explicit as men when it comes to expressing their attraction to someone. They are much more subtle and make occasional little physical contact during conversation.

If she’s making excuses to touch you, that’s a sign she’s flirting with you. You will notice she plays with your fingers, tries to take out something from your hair or face, or compares your palm size with hers.

They focus attention on you

When someone flirts with you, they give you your full attention. You will notice that they put the phone down and resist interrupting when you speak. Even if they interrupt you, they are quick to apologize and lightly touch you to reconnect with you.

Also, if they refer to something you said earlier in the conversation, it shows that they pay attention to the time they spend with you, and it could mean that they are trying to build a special bond that includes just the two of you.

Pay attention to proximity

Leaning toward someone is a nonverbal way of telling them you like their company. This works especially well if you are in a group of people and you are interested in one person in the group.

When you pull in close enough to close the space between the two of you, this will subconsciously draw them towards you and tell them you want them more.

Flirting doesn’t have to be dirty for you to make it work. Simple gestures, as mentioned above, are enough to convey your interest in someone.

If you would like to get updated with stories like this in your inbox, subscribe to my newsletter. You might want to become a premium member, for as low as $5 you get the chance to read unlimited stories on Medium. Check out more of my relationship stories here.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***