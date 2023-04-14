How to Get Excellent Results

Imagine you’re standing on a high, iron bridge over a gorge. Far below the river water churns white as it thunders over granite rocks. The sides of the gorge are lined with fur trees thrashing together wildly in the wind.

Even these sounds are drowned out by the blood pounding in your ears.

You jump at the touch of two cheerful assistants as they click the fastenings of the bungee harness about your body.

“Why in that alcohol-fuelled moment of bravado did I ever agree to show my team I could do this?” you murmur weakly to yourself.

You stare down into the rocky abyss and panic spreads like a rash through your body.

Your toes are over the ledge. The stream is a thousand feet below. You are frozen to the spot by your fear.

Nature designed us so that negative emotions like fear, anxiety, apprehension, rage, anger, annoyance, loathing, disgust, boredom, grief, and sadness impel us to freeze or run away.

You are in the grip of a negative emotion freeze.

Negativity also freezes the performance of teams.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

Now imagine you are in the same situation, standing on the edge of that bridge.

This time you are there because you promised yourself that you would challenge your courage once every month for a year.

You are determined to make this leap of faith. You trust that the bungee assistants know what they’re doing. You actually want to show yourself that there are no situations in which your courage will ever fail you.

Notice the difference when the energy is created by your purpose for what you’re doing.

Naturally, you still feel afraid. But the fear will not stop you because your feelings of determination, purpose, pride, and courage overwhelm your fear.

These positive feelings energize you and make you want to act.

You will find a way to make yourself jump off the bridge.

Positive emotions like courage, purpose, joy, friendship, achievement, pride, togetherness, gratitude, hope, affection, cheerfulness, confidence, admiration, enthusiasm, optimism, happiness, and love send energy coursing through our veins and impel us to move forward.

The challenge for every leader and every team is to find a purpose that inspires them to overcome adversity, and negativity so they achieve their objectives.

Nothing binds a team together like a common sense of purpose – a shared vision.

Standing on the ledge of the bridge you used your imagination to feel the fear.

Now is the time to use your imagination once again.

What is the contagious, positive, energizing sense of purpose you will use to raise the feelings of your team?

To be the leader who lifts your team’s performance to a higher level you should live your life with optimism, trust, enthusiasm, purpose, joy, passion, and the determination to challenge yourself to perform at a higher level.

What is your purpose?

What does the higher level to which you aspire look like?

