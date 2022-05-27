Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / How To Get Over “The One That Got Away” [Video]

How To Get Over “The One That Got Away” [Video]

"If someone is telling you the obstacle is just so big that a happy relationship is not possible then we can’t tell ourselves that what we’ve lost is a happy relationship”

by Leave a Comment

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00
if
0:01
someone is telling you the obstacle is
0:03
just so big
0:05
that a happy relationship is not
0:07
possible
0:09
then we can’t tell ourselves that what
0:11
we’ve lost is a happy relationship
0:14
[Music]
0:18
i got a question
0:20
from a listener
0:21
who wishes to remain anonymous
0:24
who says hi matthew and stephen you have
0:27
effectively helped me before i was with
0:30
someone and we both really like each
0:33
other but she got a heavy concussion
0:35
right after we met
0:37
now she struggles through the days and
0:39
lacks the required energy for
0:42
maintaining a relationship
0:44
the prospect for recovery remains
0:47
uncertain and it may take another six
0:49
months or more to recover
0:51
and we have only known each other less
0:54
than four months
0:56
given the circumstances she has
0:58
convinced me that breaking up is
1:00
necessary
1:01
so how do i let go of someone i
1:03
absolutely adore
1:06
who assures me she wants to be with me
1:09
but simply cannot
1:11
how does one accept and cope with
1:14
meeting what seems to be the right
1:16
person
1:17
at the wrong time
1:19
keep up your amazing work best regards a
1:23
hurting heart
1:25
i wanted to answer this question
1:26
specifically because i believe it speaks
1:29
to a very universal
1:32
issue which is
1:36
someone doesn’t
1:37
want to or chooses not to be with us
1:41
because of an obstacle that they cite
1:44
how do you deal with a situation like
1:46
that
1:47
how do you deal with a situation where
1:48
you don’t think it’s the right thing
1:51
and they do and this is especially
1:53
difficult
1:54
in this situation because this gentleman
1:56
who’s written in says she even says that
2:01
she wants to be with me
2:03
but simply can’t
2:05
and that really
2:07
messes us up internally
2:10
because now we go away with the
2:11
impression that they really do want to
2:12
be with us but there’s just this
2:14
obstacle that’s too big
2:17
it has us focusing on the obstacle
2:20
and
2:21
not what the person has just said to us
2:25
the real problem with this and that the
2:27
saddest thing about this is that
2:29
there are so many people in the world
2:32
right now
2:33
who are
2:34
going through life like
2:36
zombies
2:39
who are not present in their lives
2:42
are not present in
2:44
whatever situation they could encounter
2:46
today or tomorrow if they met someone
2:49
they’re not present in the joy in their
2:51
life
2:51
it’s hard to be grateful
2:53
it’s hard to connect
2:55
with life itself because
2:57
you have this terrible heartbreak
3:00
and this
3:02
complete lack of closure that the person
3:04
i’m supposed to be with is out there
3:06
right now and i’m not with them they
3:09
become
3:10
the one who got away
3:13
and this robs us of of the joy of our
3:15
life
3:17
it robs us of what could be a really
3:19
beautiful existence and the clock
3:21
doesn’t care by the way the clock
3:23
doesn’t care that
3:25
we are stuck
3:27
in
3:28
thinking about somebody who’s no longer
3:30
with us
3:31
the clock keeps ticking
3:33
our life keeps going keeps relentlessly
3:36
moving forward
3:38
while we are stuck
3:40
in the past of a situation that for
3:43
whatever reason
3:44
seems like it cannot be so how do you
3:47
let go of this person
3:49
how do you move on from the one who got
3:52
away
3:53
we have to start
3:56
by questioning
3:58
where this idea of the one who got away
4:02
came from
4:04
in us
4:06
when did we decide
4:09
that they
4:10
were the one and based on
4:13
what you may have been with someone and
4:16
had the most incredible feelings when
4:18
you were with them
4:19
you may have had the best time with them
4:24
you may feel like
4:26
the memories we have the time we spent
4:28
together it was all so
4:31
so special
4:33
and because it was so special it has led
4:35
me
4:36
to believe wholeheartedly that this is
4:39
my person this is the person i am
4:41
supposed to be with
4:44
now of course for that to be true
4:47
two people have to say the same thing
4:50
they have to say this is the person i
4:52
choose to be with
4:56
in a situation like this the fact that
4:59
they quote got away
5:02
especially in the case of this gentleman
5:04
who who emailed us
5:07
they got away not because he decided
5:11
that this person’s concussion was too
5:14
much for him
5:16
he wasn’t saying
5:18
her emotional volatility during the day
5:20
or her needs during the day as a result
5:23
of this concussion or the fatigue that
5:26
she feels or the way it’s impacted her
5:28
life and mine
5:29
are really making it impossible for me
5:32
to be in this relationship he’s not
5:34
saying that
5:35
she is
5:37
she’s the one who’s citing that
5:39
concussion
5:41
as the reason why they can’t be together
5:44
he is willing
5:46
to do what it takes
5:50
so what you have in this situation
5:54
is not two people saying
5:57
let’s make it work you have one person
6:00
saying in him let’s make it work and the
6:03
other person saying i
6:05
can’t make it work
6:11
it’s interesting i suppose to think
6:13
about when
6:13
[Music]
6:15
something is genuinely a situation of
6:17
can’t
6:18
and when it’s a situation of choose i
6:21
choose not to make this work
6:25
and
6:26
none of us are in a position to judge
6:28
whether in this specific situation it’s
6:31
a instance of can’t versus she’s just
6:36
choosing not to make it work
6:39
but
6:42
so many situations
6:45
simply fall into someone choosing
6:48
not to make it work
6:51
i know you want to make it work but i’m
6:54
choosing not to
6:56
now if someone’s choosing not to we have
6:58
to ask why are they choosing not to
7:02
because
7:03
in so many instances
7:06
someone is choosing not to make it work
7:09
because
7:11
they
7:12
do not feel the same way about this
7:14
relationship
7:16
that we do
7:20
they don’t feel like this relationship
7:22
is something that they’re willing
7:25
to do whatever it takes for
7:27
they don’t feel that it’s worth fighting
7:30
for beyond the current circumstances
7:35
and this is a painful thing
7:36
for anyone to hear
7:39
when we’re hearing that well the other
7:41
person didn’t want to make it work as
7:43
much as
7:44
we did
7:45
but it’s actually very powerful to hear
7:48
that when we hear they didn’t want to
7:50
make it work as much as us instead of
7:53
there’s this
7:54
obstacle
7:56
that has made it impossible for me and
7:59
this person who was supposed to be
8:02
together to be together
8:04
when we hear that
8:05
that’s a kind of
8:07
existential
8:09
cosmic pain what’s supposed to be cannot
8:12
be because of this obstacle but instead
8:14
if we orient our focus to the fact that
8:17
someone has chosen not to be with us
8:20
because the feelings aren’t the same
8:25
that can actually be an antidote to our
8:28
heartbreak
8:29
i heard a line recently from a book uh
8:32
called my year of rest and relaxation
8:35
which i think is by otessa moshfer i’m
8:39
not sure if i’m saying that name
8:40
correctly so forgive me if i’m not
8:43
the line
8:44
was
8:45
rejection i have found
8:47
can be the only antidote to delusion
8:53
i find that line particularly relevant
8:55
in this situation
8:57
because
8:58
walking around
9:00
thinking about someone as the one that
9:02
got away
9:04
but that person chose not to be with us
9:08
is a kind of delusion
9:11
and when we can process
9:15
that
9:16
this person
9:18
didn’t want to be with us or decided
9:21
they couldn’t be with us
9:23
not because circumstances were too
9:25
difficult
9:27
but because
9:28
they didn’t feel the same way about the
9:31
relationship as us
9:34
which doesn’t mean they didn’t have
9:35
feelings
9:36
which doesn’t mean that at times the
9:38
relationship wasn’t important to them it
9:40
doesn’t mean that
9:41
you didn’t have amazing moments together
9:44
it means that your standard
9:47
for sticking together is not one that
9:51
they have themselves
9:54
that they are not willing to prize this
9:57
relationship above
9:59
the obstacle
10:01
that is being experienced
10:05
so
10:06
there is a kind of delusion in thinking
10:08
that this person is the one because the
10:10
one would value the relationship on the
10:13
same level you do
10:17
they would stick it out in the same way
10:19
that you would choose to
10:22
when we can see
10:25
what someone has done as a reflection of
10:28
their feelings towards the relationship
10:30
and us instead of some kind of
10:36
victim-like reaction to circumstances
10:40
it’s actually easier to separate
10:43
because although it remains painful
10:46
although it can be it can feel like a
10:47
rejection wow they didn’t feel the same
10:49
way i did that hurts on its own
10:53
that rejection is actually easier to
10:55
bear than going through life
10:58
thinking that were it not for that
11:00
obstacle we would be together because we
11:03
are meant to be together
11:07
now some of you may say well what about
11:09
the situation where the obstacle is
11:12
too big what about the situation where
11:14
we are really great together but there
11:16
genuinely is
11:18
some
11:19
giant obstacle
11:22
that is just too big for this person to
11:26
surmount
11:27
in that situation and
11:30
we could have extremes like
11:34
someone is
11:36
so far away and so unable to see us
11:39
physically because of the distance that
11:41
they decide it’s too difficult
11:43
that would be an example of
11:45
the obstacle is legitimate and it’s just
11:48
too big
11:50
well even if we said that’s true
11:54
it’s just too big
11:57
you know in a sense
11:59
what that person is telling you
12:02
is a happy relationship is not possible
12:04
here let’s take the concussion let’s say
12:07
that
12:08
the pain this person is in is so
12:11
profound every day
12:15
that
12:16
she has no interest in being in a
12:18
relationship she cannot she does not
12:20
have the bandwidth for it she doesn’t
12:22
have the inclination
12:24
towards a relationship she
12:26
genuinely has nothing to give to a
12:29
relationship
12:30
what she is saying in that case is that
12:33
a happy relationship is not possible and
12:37
it doesn’t matter if we think a happy
12:40
relationship is possible even if he said
12:42
i it no you can be in ultimate pain
12:45
every day all day every day and i will
12:48
happily give up my job to be your carer
12:51
to be there for you to do whatever it
12:53
takes and i will be happy with that job
12:58
firstly i would question whether that’s
13:00
even true because i don’t believe that
13:02
that is true i believe that that’s just
13:04
kind of a thing we tell ourselves no no
13:06
matter how bad it gets i’ll still be
13:08
happy
13:09
i don’t believe it
13:11
but secondly
13:14
the kind of happiness being described
13:16
there which is you’ll ultimately be
13:19
miserable but i will be happy because
13:23
i still am with you
13:26
that’s not love
13:29
that’s just trying to access a feeling
13:33
that’s just trying to feel something
13:36
i just want to feel good by knowing that
13:39
i still have you but that’s not a
13:40
relationship
13:42
that’s not love
13:44
that’s just the craving of a feeling
13:48
and the to when i think of the one who
13:50
got away
13:52
and what that
13:54
implies what it implies is a true
13:58
relationship of love
14:00
a true relationship of people who come
14:03
together to
14:05
to be there for each other to care about
14:07
each other’s happiness
14:10
well
14:12
in the thought experiment where she’s in
14:14
pain ultimate pain all day every day and
14:17
doesn’t want to be in this relationship
14:18
has nothing to give to it is only her
14:21
life is only made worse by having one
14:24
more thing to worry about
14:26
in having a relationship and thinking
14:28
about someone that
14:31
she wants to make happy but can’t
14:33
in that scenario
14:35
being
14:36
with him
14:38
won’t make her happy
14:40
even if it makes him happy but if we
14:43
genuinely
14:44
claim
14:45
to want
14:46
a relationship not a feeling
14:51
then
14:52
expecting someone to be unhappy with us
14:55
so that we can feel something
15:01
is not that it’s just a selfish act
15:07
so we have to ask ourselves what is it i
15:10
actually
15:11
am looking for if i’m looking for
15:13
genuine
15:14
love
15:16
if i’m looking for a real relationship
15:19
a real relationship a beautiful
15:21
relationship has to be defined
15:24
as a relationship where two people can
15:27
be happy together
15:30
and if someone is saying to you and
15:32
they’re telling the truth
15:34
which they often aren’t by the way often
15:36
someone is saying that there is an
15:37
obstacle that means you can’t be
15:39
together
15:41
and that’s not the real reason the
15:43
obstacle is just a scapegoat it’s the
15:45
easy thing to go to so that i don’t have
15:48
to say i don’t want to be with you
15:50
enough
15:52
so i can use this obstacle and you might
15:54
find that if it wasn’t that obstacle it
15:56
would have been a different obstacle
15:58
because the real story is i don’t want
16:01
to be in this relationship enough
16:04
to do difficult things to be in it
16:07
and that’s useful to know
16:09
once you know that you know that they
16:12
don’t feel the same way as you and why
16:15
would you want to be in a relationship
16:17
with someone who doesn’t feel the same
16:18
way as you
16:21
but
16:23
if
16:24
someone is telling you the obstacle is
16:26
just so big
16:28
that a happy relationship is not
16:30
possible
16:32
then we can’t tell ourselves that what
16:34
we’ve lost is a happy relationship
16:39
what we’ve lost is actually a
16:40
relationship that will make us deeply
16:44
unhappy
16:46
the thing that makes us
16:48
the this is this is the sad part
16:51
a lot of people
16:53
who are in situations where someone has
16:55
decided they don’t want to be with them
17:00
go through life
17:03
not only feeling heartbroken but feeling
17:06
like
17:07
what they were supposed to have in their
17:09
future who they were supposed to be with
17:12
walks this earth living a different life
17:15
and that feels like a tragedy
17:19
that feels like the stuff of of
17:23
you know heartbreaking romance novels
17:27
with sad endings
17:29
the person i’m supposed to be with
17:32
is
17:33
out there
17:35
and then we can’t let go
17:40
and
17:42
it consumes us
17:43
we’re no longer living in reality
17:46
we’re living in this construct we’re
17:48
living in this this fantasy of what
17:50
should have been
17:52
but it wasn’t
17:54
it wasn’t
17:55
and i wanted to make this episode
17:58
because your life
18:01
is happening right now
18:04
while you’re holding on this gentleman
18:06
who wrote in the final line of his email
18:09
is how does one accept and cope
18:12
with meeting what seems to be the right
18:15
person at the wrong time implied in that
18:18
question is
18:19
how do i live with
18:21
this knowledge that the right person
18:24
is
18:25
not with me anymore
18:29
and
18:30
the the truth of how you get over that
18:33
is you have to let go of this idea that
18:35
they were the right person
18:56
you

 

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

