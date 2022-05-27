How To Get Over “The One That Got Away” [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00

if

0:01

someone is telling you the obstacle is

0:03

just so big

0:05

that a happy relationship is not

0:07

possible

0:09

then we can’t tell ourselves that what

0:11

we’ve lost is a happy relationship

0:14

[Music]

0:18

i got a question

0:20

from a listener

0:21

who wishes to remain anonymous

0:24

who says hi matthew and stephen you have

0:27

effectively helped me before i was with

0:30

someone and we both really like each

0:33

other but she got a heavy concussion

0:35

right after we met

0:37

now she struggles through the days and

0:39

lacks the required energy for

0:42

maintaining a relationship

0:44

the prospect for recovery remains

0:47

uncertain and it may take another six

0:49

months or more to recover

0:51

and we have only known each other less

0:54

than four months

0:56

given the circumstances she has

0:58

convinced me that breaking up is

1:00

necessary

1:01

so how do i let go of someone i

1:03

absolutely adore

1:06

who assures me she wants to be with me

1:09

but simply cannot

1:11

how does one accept and cope with

1:14

meeting what seems to be the right

1:16

person

1:17

at the wrong time

1:19

keep up your amazing work best regards a

1:23

hurting heart

1:25

i wanted to answer this question

1:26

specifically because i believe it speaks

1:29

to a very universal

1:32

issue which is

1:36

someone doesn’t

1:37

want to or chooses not to be with us

1:41

because of an obstacle that they cite

1:44

how do you deal with a situation like

1:46

that

1:47

how do you deal with a situation where

1:48

you don’t think it’s the right thing

1:51

and they do and this is especially

1:53

difficult

1:54

in this situation because this gentleman

1:56

who’s written in says she even says that

2:01

she wants to be with me

2:03

but simply can’t

2:05

and that really

2:07

messes us up internally

2:10

because now we go away with the

2:11

impression that they really do want to

2:12

be with us but there’s just this

2:14

obstacle that’s too big

2:17

it has us focusing on the obstacle

2:20

and

2:21

not what the person has just said to us

2:25

the real problem with this and that the

2:27

saddest thing about this is that

2:29

there are so many people in the world

2:32

right now

2:33

who are

2:34

going through life like

2:36

zombies

2:39

who are not present in their lives

2:42

are not present in

2:44

whatever situation they could encounter

2:46

today or tomorrow if they met someone

2:49

they’re not present in the joy in their

2:51

life

2:51

it’s hard to be grateful

2:53

it’s hard to connect

2:55

with life itself because

2:57

you have this terrible heartbreak

3:00

and this

3:02

complete lack of closure that the person

3:04

i’m supposed to be with is out there

3:06

right now and i’m not with them they

3:09

become

3:10

the one who got away

3:13

and this robs us of of the joy of our

3:15

life

3:17

it robs us of what could be a really

3:19

beautiful existence and the clock

3:21

doesn’t care by the way the clock

3:23

doesn’t care that

3:25

we are stuck

3:27

in

3:28

thinking about somebody who’s no longer

3:30

with us

3:31

the clock keeps ticking

3:33

our life keeps going keeps relentlessly

3:36

moving forward

3:38

while we are stuck

3:40

in the past of a situation that for

3:43

whatever reason

3:44

seems like it cannot be so how do you

3:47

let go of this person

3:49

how do you move on from the one who got

3:52

away

3:53

we have to start

3:56

by questioning

3:58

where this idea of the one who got away

4:02

came from

4:04

in us

4:06

when did we decide

4:09

that they

4:10

were the one and based on

4:13

what you may have been with someone and

4:16

had the most incredible feelings when

4:18

you were with them

4:19

you may have had the best time with them

4:24

you may feel like

4:26

the memories we have the time we spent

4:28

together it was all so

4:31

so special

4:33

and because it was so special it has led

4:35

me

4:36

to believe wholeheartedly that this is

4:39

my person this is the person i am

4:41

supposed to be with

4:44

now of course for that to be true

4:47

two people have to say the same thing

4:50

they have to say this is the person i

4:52

choose to be with

4:56

in a situation like this the fact that

4:59

they quote got away

5:02

especially in the case of this gentleman

5:04

who who emailed us

5:07

they got away not because he decided

5:11

that this person’s concussion was too

5:14

much for him

5:16

he wasn’t saying

5:18

her emotional volatility during the day

5:20

or her needs during the day as a result

5:23

of this concussion or the fatigue that

5:26

she feels or the way it’s impacted her

5:28

life and mine

5:29

are really making it impossible for me

5:32

to be in this relationship he’s not

5:34

saying that

5:35

she is

5:37

she’s the one who’s citing that

5:39

concussion

5:41

as the reason why they can’t be together

5:44

he is willing

5:46

to do what it takes

5:50

so what you have in this situation

5:54

is not two people saying

5:57

let’s make it work you have one person

6:00

saying in him let’s make it work and the

6:03

other person saying i

6:05

can’t make it work

6:11

it’s interesting i suppose to think

6:13

about when

6:13

[Music]

6:15

something is genuinely a situation of

6:17

can’t

6:18

and when it’s a situation of choose i

6:21

choose not to make this work

6:25

and

6:26

none of us are in a position to judge

6:28

whether in this specific situation it’s

6:31

a instance of can’t versus she’s just

6:36

choosing not to make it work

6:39

but

6:42

so many situations

6:45

simply fall into someone choosing

6:48

not to make it work

6:51

i know you want to make it work but i’m

6:54

choosing not to

6:56

now if someone’s choosing not to we have

6:58

to ask why are they choosing not to

7:02

because

7:03

in so many instances

7:06

someone is choosing not to make it work

7:09

because

7:11

they

7:12

do not feel the same way about this

7:14

relationship

7:16

that we do

7:20

they don’t feel like this relationship

7:22

is something that they’re willing

7:25

to do whatever it takes for

7:27

they don’t feel that it’s worth fighting

7:30

for beyond the current circumstances

7:35

and this is a painful thing

7:36

for anyone to hear

7:39

when we’re hearing that well the other

7:41

person didn’t want to make it work as

7:43

much as

7:44

we did

7:45

but it’s actually very powerful to hear

7:48

that when we hear they didn’t want to

7:50

make it work as much as us instead of

7:53

there’s this

7:54

obstacle

7:56

that has made it impossible for me and

7:59

this person who was supposed to be

8:02

together to be together

8:04

when we hear that

8:05

that’s a kind of

8:07

existential

8:09

cosmic pain what’s supposed to be cannot

8:12

be because of this obstacle but instead

8:14

if we orient our focus to the fact that

8:17

someone has chosen not to be with us

8:20

because the feelings aren’t the same

8:25

that can actually be an antidote to our

8:28

heartbreak

8:29

i heard a line recently from a book uh

8:32

called my year of rest and relaxation

8:35

which i think is by otessa moshfer i’m

8:39

not sure if i’m saying that name

8:40

correctly so forgive me if i’m not

8:43

the line

8:44

was

8:45

rejection i have found

8:47

can be the only antidote to delusion

8:53

i find that line particularly relevant

8:55

in this situation

8:57

because

8:58

walking around

9:00

thinking about someone as the one that

9:02

got away

9:04

but that person chose not to be with us

9:08

is a kind of delusion

9:11

and when we can process

9:15

that

9:16

this person

9:18

didn’t want to be with us or decided

9:21

they couldn’t be with us

9:23

not because circumstances were too

9:25

difficult

9:27

but because

9:28

they didn’t feel the same way about the

9:31

relationship as us

9:34

which doesn’t mean they didn’t have

9:35

feelings

9:36

which doesn’t mean that at times the

9:38

relationship wasn’t important to them it

9:40

doesn’t mean that

9:41

you didn’t have amazing moments together

9:44

it means that your standard

9:47

for sticking together is not one that

9:51

they have themselves

9:54

that they are not willing to prize this

9:57

relationship above

9:59

the obstacle

10:01

that is being experienced

10:05

so

10:06

there is a kind of delusion in thinking

10:08

that this person is the one because the

10:10

one would value the relationship on the

10:13

same level you do

10:17

they would stick it out in the same way

10:19

that you would choose to

10:22

when we can see

10:25

what someone has done as a reflection of

10:28

their feelings towards the relationship

10:30

and us instead of some kind of

10:36

victim-like reaction to circumstances

10:40

it’s actually easier to separate

10:43

because although it remains painful

10:46

although it can be it can feel like a

10:47

rejection wow they didn’t feel the same

10:49

way i did that hurts on its own

10:53

that rejection is actually easier to

10:55

bear than going through life

10:58

thinking that were it not for that

11:00

obstacle we would be together because we

11:03

are meant to be together

11:07

now some of you may say well what about

11:09

the situation where the obstacle is

11:12

too big what about the situation where

11:14

we are really great together but there

11:16

genuinely is

11:18

some

11:19

giant obstacle

11:22

that is just too big for this person to

11:26

surmount

11:27

in that situation and

11:30

we could have extremes like

11:34

someone is

11:36

so far away and so unable to see us

11:39

physically because of the distance that

11:41

they decide it’s too difficult

11:43

that would be an example of

11:45

the obstacle is legitimate and it’s just

11:48

too big

11:50

well even if we said that’s true

11:54

it’s just too big

11:57

you know in a sense

11:59

what that person is telling you

12:02

is a happy relationship is not possible

12:04

here let’s take the concussion let’s say

12:07

that

12:08

the pain this person is in is so

12:11

profound every day

12:15

that

12:16

she has no interest in being in a

12:18

relationship she cannot she does not

12:20

have the bandwidth for it she doesn’t

12:22

have the inclination

12:24

towards a relationship she

12:26

genuinely has nothing to give to a

12:29

relationship

12:30

what she is saying in that case is that

12:33

a happy relationship is not possible and

12:37

it doesn’t matter if we think a happy

12:40

relationship is possible even if he said

12:42

i it no you can be in ultimate pain

12:45

every day all day every day and i will

12:48

happily give up my job to be your carer

12:51

to be there for you to do whatever it

12:53

takes and i will be happy with that job

12:58

firstly i would question whether that’s

13:00

even true because i don’t believe that

13:02

that is true i believe that that’s just

13:04

kind of a thing we tell ourselves no no

13:06

matter how bad it gets i’ll still be

13:08

happy

13:09

i don’t believe it

13:11

but secondly

13:14

the kind of happiness being described

13:16

there which is you’ll ultimately be

13:19

miserable but i will be happy because

13:23

i still am with you

13:26

that’s not love

13:29

that’s just trying to access a feeling

13:33

that’s just trying to feel something

13:36

i just want to feel good by knowing that

13:39

i still have you but that’s not a

13:40

relationship

13:42

that’s not love

13:44

that’s just the craving of a feeling

13:48

and the to when i think of the one who

13:50

got away

13:52

and what that

13:54

implies what it implies is a true

13:58

relationship of love

14:00

a true relationship of people who come

14:03

together to

14:05

to be there for each other to care about

14:07

each other’s happiness

14:10

well

14:12

in the thought experiment where she’s in

14:14

pain ultimate pain all day every day and

14:17

doesn’t want to be in this relationship

14:18

has nothing to give to it is only her

14:21

life is only made worse by having one

14:24

more thing to worry about

14:26

in having a relationship and thinking

14:28

about someone that

14:31

she wants to make happy but can’t

14:33

in that scenario

14:35

being

14:36

with him

14:38

won’t make her happy

14:40

even if it makes him happy but if we

14:43

genuinely

14:44

claim

14:45

to want

14:46

a relationship not a feeling

14:51

then

14:52

expecting someone to be unhappy with us

14:55

so that we can feel something

15:01

is not that it’s just a selfish act

15:07

so we have to ask ourselves what is it i

15:10

actually

15:11

am looking for if i’m looking for

15:13

genuine

15:14

love

15:16

if i’m looking for a real relationship

15:19

a real relationship a beautiful

15:21

relationship has to be defined

15:24

as a relationship where two people can

15:27

be happy together

15:30

and if someone is saying to you and

15:32

they’re telling the truth

15:34

which they often aren’t by the way often

15:36

someone is saying that there is an

15:37

obstacle that means you can’t be

15:39

together

15:41

and that’s not the real reason the

15:43

obstacle is just a scapegoat it’s the

15:45

easy thing to go to so that i don’t have

15:48

to say i don’t want to be with you

15:50

enough

15:52

so i can use this obstacle and you might

15:54

find that if it wasn’t that obstacle it

15:56

would have been a different obstacle

15:58

because the real story is i don’t want

16:01

to be in this relationship enough

16:04

to do difficult things to be in it

16:07

and that’s useful to know

16:09

once you know that you know that they

16:12

don’t feel the same way as you and why

16:15

would you want to be in a relationship

16:17

with someone who doesn’t feel the same

16:18

way as you

16:21

but

16:23

if

16:24

someone is telling you the obstacle is

16:26

just so big

16:28

that a happy relationship is not

16:30

possible

16:32

then we can’t tell ourselves that what

16:34

we’ve lost is a happy relationship

16:39

what we’ve lost is actually a

16:40

relationship that will make us deeply

16:44

unhappy

16:46

the thing that makes us

16:48

the this is this is the sad part

16:51

a lot of people

16:53

who are in situations where someone has

16:55

decided they don’t want to be with them

17:00

go through life

17:03

not only feeling heartbroken but feeling

17:06

like

17:07

what they were supposed to have in their

17:09

future who they were supposed to be with

17:12

walks this earth living a different life

17:15

and that feels like a tragedy

17:19

that feels like the stuff of of

17:23

you know heartbreaking romance novels

17:27

with sad endings

17:29

the person i’m supposed to be with

17:32

is

17:33

out there

17:35

and then we can’t let go

17:40

and

17:42

it consumes us

17:43

we’re no longer living in reality

17:46

we’re living in this construct we’re

17:48

living in this this fantasy of what

17:50

should have been

17:52

but it wasn’t

17:54

it wasn’t

17:55

and i wanted to make this episode

17:58

because your life

18:01

is happening right now

18:04

while you’re holding on this gentleman

18:06

who wrote in the final line of his email

18:09

is how does one accept and cope

18:12

with meeting what seems to be the right

18:15

person at the wrong time implied in that

18:18

question is

18:19

how do i live with

18:21

this knowledge that the right person

18:24

is

18:25

not with me anymore

18:29

and

18:30

the the truth of how you get over that

18:33

is you have to let go of this idea that

18:35

they were the right person

18:56

you

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock