How To Get Over “The One That Got Away” [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
if
someone is telling you the obstacle is
just so big
that a happy relationship is not
possible
then we can’t tell ourselves that what
we’ve lost is a happy relationship
i got a question
from a listener
who wishes to remain anonymous
who says hi matthew and stephen you have
effectively helped me before i was with
someone and we both really like each
other but she got a heavy concussion
right after we met
now she struggles through the days and
lacks the required energy for
maintaining a relationship
the prospect for recovery remains
uncertain and it may take another six
months or more to recover
and we have only known each other less
than four months
given the circumstances she has
convinced me that breaking up is
necessary
so how do i let go of someone i
absolutely adore
who assures me she wants to be with me
but simply cannot
how does one accept and cope with
meeting what seems to be the right
person
at the wrong time
keep up your amazing work best regards a
hurting heart
i wanted to answer this question
specifically because i believe it speaks
to a very universal
issue which is
someone doesn’t
want to or chooses not to be with us
because of an obstacle that they cite
how do you deal with a situation like
that
how do you deal with a situation where
you don’t think it’s the right thing
and they do and this is especially
difficult
in this situation because this gentleman
who’s written in says she even says that
she wants to be with me
but simply can’t
and that really
messes us up internally
because now we go away with the
impression that they really do want to
be with us but there’s just this
obstacle that’s too big
it has us focusing on the obstacle
and
not what the person has just said to us
the real problem with this and that the
saddest thing about this is that
there are so many people in the world
right now
who are
going through life like
zombies
who are not present in their lives
are not present in
whatever situation they could encounter
today or tomorrow if they met someone
they’re not present in the joy in their
life
it’s hard to be grateful
it’s hard to connect
with life itself because
you have this terrible heartbreak
and this
complete lack of closure that the person
i’m supposed to be with is out there
right now and i’m not with them they
become
the one who got away
and this robs us of of the joy of our
life
it robs us of what could be a really
beautiful existence and the clock
doesn’t care by the way the clock
doesn’t care that
we are stuck
in
thinking about somebody who’s no longer
with us
the clock keeps ticking
our life keeps going keeps relentlessly
moving forward
while we are stuck
in the past of a situation that for
whatever reason
seems like it cannot be so how do you
let go of this person
how do you move on from the one who got
away
we have to start
by questioning
where this idea of the one who got away
came from
in us
when did we decide
that they
were the one and based on
what you may have been with someone and
had the most incredible feelings when
you were with them
you may have had the best time with them
you may feel like
the memories we have the time we spent
together it was all so
so special
and because it was so special it has led
me
to believe wholeheartedly that this is
my person this is the person i am
supposed to be with
now of course for that to be true
two people have to say the same thing
they have to say this is the person i
choose to be with
in a situation like this the fact that
they quote got away
especially in the case of this gentleman
who who emailed us
they got away not because he decided
that this person’s concussion was too
much for him
he wasn’t saying
her emotional volatility during the day
or her needs during the day as a result
of this concussion or the fatigue that
she feels or the way it’s impacted her
life and mine
are really making it impossible for me
to be in this relationship he’s not
saying that
she is
she’s the one who’s citing that
concussion
as the reason why they can’t be together
he is willing
to do what it takes
so what you have in this situation
is not two people saying
let’s make it work you have one person
saying in him let’s make it work and the
other person saying i
can’t make it work
it’s interesting i suppose to think
about when
something is genuinely a situation of
can’t
and when it’s a situation of choose i
choose not to make this work
and
none of us are in a position to judge
whether in this specific situation it’s
a instance of can’t versus she’s just
choosing not to make it work
but
so many situations
simply fall into someone choosing
not to make it work
i know you want to make it work but i’m
choosing not to
now if someone’s choosing not to we have
to ask why are they choosing not to
because
in so many instances
someone is choosing not to make it work
because
they
do not feel the same way about this
relationship
that we do
they don’t feel like this relationship
is something that they’re willing
to do whatever it takes for
they don’t feel that it’s worth fighting
for beyond the current circumstances
and this is a painful thing
for anyone to hear
when we’re hearing that well the other
person didn’t want to make it work as
much as
we did
but it’s actually very powerful to hear
that when we hear they didn’t want to
make it work as much as us instead of
there’s this
obstacle
that has made it impossible for me and
this person who was supposed to be
together to be together
when we hear that
that’s a kind of
existential
cosmic pain what’s supposed to be cannot
be because of this obstacle but instead
if we orient our focus to the fact that
someone has chosen not to be with us
because the feelings aren’t the same
that can actually be an antidote to our
heartbreak
i heard a line recently from a book uh
called my year of rest and relaxation
which i think is by otessa moshfer i’m
not sure if i’m saying that name
correctly so forgive me if i’m not
the line
was
rejection i have found
can be the only antidote to delusion
i find that line particularly relevant
in this situation
because
walking around
thinking about someone as the one that
got away
but that person chose not to be with us
is a kind of delusion
and when we can process
that
this person
didn’t want to be with us or decided
they couldn’t be with us
not because circumstances were too
difficult
but because
they didn’t feel the same way about the
relationship as us
which doesn’t mean they didn’t have
feelings
which doesn’t mean that at times the
relationship wasn’t important to them it
doesn’t mean that
you didn’t have amazing moments together
it means that your standard
for sticking together is not one that
they have themselves
that they are not willing to prize this
relationship above
the obstacle
that is being experienced
so
there is a kind of delusion in thinking
that this person is the one because the
one would value the relationship on the
same level you do
they would stick it out in the same way
that you would choose to
when we can see
what someone has done as a reflection of
their feelings towards the relationship
and us instead of some kind of
victim-like reaction to circumstances
it’s actually easier to separate
because although it remains painful
although it can be it can feel like a
rejection wow they didn’t feel the same
way i did that hurts on its own
that rejection is actually easier to
bear than going through life
thinking that were it not for that
obstacle we would be together because we
are meant to be together
now some of you may say well what about
the situation where the obstacle is
too big what about the situation where
we are really great together but there
genuinely is
some
giant obstacle
that is just too big for this person to
surmount
in that situation and
we could have extremes like
someone is
so far away and so unable to see us
physically because of the distance that
they decide it’s too difficult
that would be an example of
the obstacle is legitimate and it’s just
too big
well even if we said that’s true
it’s just too big
you know in a sense
what that person is telling you
is a happy relationship is not possible
here let’s take the concussion let’s say
that
the pain this person is in is so
profound every day
that
she has no interest in being in a
relationship she cannot she does not
have the bandwidth for it she doesn’t
have the inclination
towards a relationship she
genuinely has nothing to give to a
relationship
what she is saying in that case is that
a happy relationship is not possible and
it doesn’t matter if we think a happy
relationship is possible even if he said
i it no you can be in ultimate pain
every day all day every day and i will
happily give up my job to be your carer
to be there for you to do whatever it
takes and i will be happy with that job
firstly i would question whether that’s
even true because i don’t believe that
that is true i believe that that’s just
kind of a thing we tell ourselves no no
matter how bad it gets i’ll still be
happy
i don’t believe it
but secondly
the kind of happiness being described
there which is you’ll ultimately be
miserable but i will be happy because
i still am with you
that’s not love
that’s just trying to access a feeling
that’s just trying to feel something
i just want to feel good by knowing that
i still have you but that’s not a
relationship
that’s not love
that’s just the craving of a feeling
and the to when i think of the one who
got away
and what that
implies what it implies is a true
relationship of love
a true relationship of people who come
together to
to be there for each other to care about
each other’s happiness
well
in the thought experiment where she’s in
pain ultimate pain all day every day and
doesn’t want to be in this relationship
has nothing to give to it is only her
life is only made worse by having one
more thing to worry about
in having a relationship and thinking
about someone that
she wants to make happy but can’t
in that scenario
being
with him
won’t make her happy
even if it makes him happy but if we
genuinely
claim
to want
a relationship not a feeling
then
expecting someone to be unhappy with us
so that we can feel something
is not that it’s just a selfish act
so we have to ask ourselves what is it i
actually
am looking for if i’m looking for
genuine
love
if i’m looking for a real relationship
a real relationship a beautiful
relationship has to be defined
as a relationship where two people can
be happy together
and if someone is saying to you and
they’re telling the truth
which they often aren’t by the way often
someone is saying that there is an
obstacle that means you can’t be
together
and that’s not the real reason the
obstacle is just a scapegoat it’s the
easy thing to go to so that i don’t have
to say i don’t want to be with you
enough
so i can use this obstacle and you might
find that if it wasn’t that obstacle it
would have been a different obstacle
because the real story is i don’t want
to be in this relationship enough
to do difficult things to be in it
and that’s useful to know
once you know that you know that they
don’t feel the same way as you and why
would you want to be in a relationship
with someone who doesn’t feel the same
way as you
but
if
someone is telling you the obstacle is
just so big
that a happy relationship is not
possible
then we can’t tell ourselves that what
we’ve lost is a happy relationship
what we’ve lost is actually a
relationship that will make us deeply
unhappy
the thing that makes us
the this is this is the sad part
a lot of people
who are in situations where someone has
decided they don’t want to be with them
go through life
not only feeling heartbroken but feeling
like
what they were supposed to have in their
future who they were supposed to be with
walks this earth living a different life
and that feels like a tragedy
that feels like the stuff of of
you know heartbreaking romance novels
with sad endings
the person i’m supposed to be with
is
out there
and then we can’t let go
and
it consumes us
we’re no longer living in reality
we’re living in this construct we’re
living in this this fantasy of what
should have been
but it wasn’t
it wasn’t
and i wanted to make this episode
because your life
is happening right now
while you’re holding on this gentleman
who wrote in the final line of his email
is how does one accept and cope
with meeting what seems to be the right
person at the wrong time implied in that
question is
how do i live with
this knowledge that the right person
is
not with me anymore
and
the the truth of how you get over that
is you have to let go of this idea that
they were the right person
you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
