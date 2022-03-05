How To Go Pick Up Your Eggs During World War Three

You can’t make an omelet without breaking…

We’re not yet, officially, in World War Three. However, some would argue that we have been in a war on nature (against ourselves, actually) for at least one hundred and fifty years.

Due to conquest mentality, we have also been in a series of wars with one another.

No one knows yet if we will become embroiled in a cold war with Russia, and hot war with the whole globe, or a bit of both, here and there.

Either way, you will need to pick up the bread, eggs, and beans, so let’s look at that.

What happened since the beginning of the industrial age is an abandonment of an outdoor life, the advance of capitalism and technology, the loss of millions of kinds of habitats and wildlife, and the steady march of colonialism, sexism, racism, and classism.

These conditions are beginning to fall from popularity, and people, places, and planet, are asking for more consideration, please.

The sky is not (entirely) falling

But back to the old-timey days for historical context.

Once upon a time, you not only knew where to get your eggs — they came from a hen named Sassy or Eggatha, brooding right behind your house — but you also knew that they came from an animal and not a refrigerator with an app alert for “time to buy eggs.”

Now that we are about eight billion people, and we keep animals as if they are machines, there is lots of stuff going wrong. Many people believe this is because we ignored nature’s instructions on how to get along with one another, and with the non-human biosphere.

Strangely, life under chaos and destruction is nothing like we see depicted in the movies. People do not run screaming through the streets like headless chickens.

It’s more like bad news out of such and such a place, and more bad news from the collapse of democracy in another place, and/or another climate disaster or market tumble over here. Suddenly, there is a bird flu over there that threatens plague with the next big zoonotic pandemic.

It’s lots of stuff happening at once. People may or may not be hoarding food and toilet paper. The best thing to do is to cultivate food and livestock yourself, or cultivate community friendships with those who do.

In the case of an avian flu, you better have healthy hens nearby, or be ready to find another source of protein.

A peanut yard is probably healthier for all than a lawn, for example.

However, as indicated in the beginning, most of the bad things that are possible, are already happening in fits and starts all over the world. Therefore, just take deep breaths and be ready to keep calm and carry on.

This was a bad week for most of Europe, and a warning to the world, but I sent my husband to town for the usual lumber to reinforce the house, flowers for the garden, cat food for the kitty and mutant hen, and of course, eggs.

(Our own hen has a mind of her own and doesn’t tell us where she is laying her eggs.)

If you want to have eggs through the remainder of the time we have left, it is in your best interest to plan ahead.

Summary

Let’s underscore these points:

-Remember we once knew animals as living species and we can do so again.

-The world is not necessarily blowing up, but unraveling slowly bit by bit.

-Do not believe the Hollywood version of panic.

-Make friends with hens, neighbors, and farmers.

-Peanuts and other legumes

-Be ready during the next zoonotic pandemic to stockpile or go without.

