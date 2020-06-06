How to Have a Sustainable, Germ-Free Home

By Emily Folk

A sustainable, germ-free home doesn’t require expensive natural cleaners or constant attention to wiping down surfaces. Maintaining an eco-friendly, clean home can be simple. Green cleaning means cleaning smarter, not more. The COVID-19 pandemic has raised anxiety for homeowners on maintaining a germ-free home, but many consumers worry about using toxic cleaners. However, creating a tidy house is possible for any budget and doesn’t require you to clean every ten minutes.

A green home doesn’t just mean using natural disinfectants and scrubbing everything with baking soda. A sustainable house uses fewer products in general, reducing waste and investing in sustainable materials. From using reusable cleaning tools to eliminating synthetic fibers, you can focus less on stockpiling cleaning products and more on living in a way that works with the environment rather than against it.

Disinfect Naturally

Keeping a germ-free home means using environmentally friendly products and methods that protect both your family and the Earth. Many cleaning products on the market are effective in killing germs, but they can also be toxic and may cause long-term health effects. By buying natural products or making your own, you can reduce the threat of bacteria and viruses inside your home.

Ingredients like tea tree oil, lemon and white vinegar are proven to kill bacteria on hard surfaces. Baking soda, hydrogen peroxide and isopropyl alcohol are other great ingredients to have in stock. When making homemade cleaners, make sure to store them properly. Otherwise, they may lose their disinfectant properties over time.

Change Up Your Flooring

Tearing up your carpet is more of a long-term investment than buying a bottle of natural cleaner, but it may impact your home’s cleanliness more significantly in the long-term. Some synthetic flooring materials, like polyethylene carpeting or vinyl, release chemicals into the air that can harm your immune system. Known as poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAs), these chemicals exist in high levels in stain-resistant upholstery and carpeting.

Investing in eco-friendly floorings, such as cork, wool carpet or hardwood, may have a considerable impact on your home’s indoor air quality. Unlike traditional rugs that can be expensive to clean and maintain, many environmentally friendly flooring options are relatively easy to disinfect. For example, a steam mop easily sanitizes sealed hardwood and tile floors, which kills bacteria, unlike a traditional mop that may just spread germs around.

Ditch the Pesticides

The best way to prevent household pests is to keep a clean, organized house. However, many people still struggle with household pests, especially in climates that experience all four seasons. Changes in moisture and humidity levels might bring some unwanted guests into your residence.

While spraying insecticides around your home may seem like a simple solution, many of these products are incredibly dangerous and pose significant health concerns for you and your family. If a situation requires professional pest management, look into natural or organic pest control services, which can take care of pests without bringing volatile chemicals into your home.

In addition to professional services, there are also many natural ways to dissuade creatures from hanging out inside your house. For example, peppermint oil can help get rid of mice, and planting rosemary and other volatile herbs in your garden can keep flies and mosquitoes from settling in your flower beds. Natural pest management also reduces the need for dangerous pesticides, many of which harm beneficial creatures like honeybees and can linger in the environment for longer than you want.

A Cleaner, Greener Home

If you’re an environmentalist, creating a germ-free home without resorting to toxic chemicals may sound intimidating. However, keeping your house free from microorganisms like the flu virus and various bacteria is easier than you may think. There are plenty of natural ingredients that can disinfect surfaces naturally, including white vinegar and lemon oil.

If you are interested in making a more significant investment, changing out your flooring might be a great way to reduce pollutant levels in your home. Lastly, for those pesky creatures who make their way into your laundry room or onto your kitchen counter, you can choose from tons of eco-friendly pest solutions. Working with the environment keeps your family safe and your home clean and germ-free.

