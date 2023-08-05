How to Install an Interior Door | Dad, How Do I? [Video]

Dad, how do I?

In today’s video, I walk you through how to remove an interior door and install a new one.

You will need:

Knife

Pry bar

Hammer

Screw driver

Nail gun (or equivalent)

Level

Shims

A pre-hung door (make sure it is the right size and it swings the way you want it to)

.

.

Transcript provided by YouTube. Edited lightly for clarity:

Hey kids, it’s great to see you again. Today’s video is sponsored by EasyFix, and I’m going to walk you through how to replace an interior door in your home. So, I’m going to take this one out, and we’re going to put in a new one, and I’m just going to walk you through what that looks like.

But first, we have a dad joke for you. “When is a door not a door? When it’s ajar.” Anyway, you know, as you can probably imagine, I get lots of people emailing me with questions, and I just don’t have the bandwidth to be able to walk them through their projects as much as I’d like to.

So now, I’m partnering with EasyFix. EasyFix is a resource where you can connect with Pros who can help troubleshoot your home repair issues. Anytime you hit a roadblock, if you’re in the middle of something and you can’t figure out what to do next, and the instructions aren’t quite clear, you can just reach out to the pros at EasyFix, and they’re there to help you. So anyway, let’s get started.

Okay, when changing out a door, the easiest way to do it is to get a pre-hung door, and I’ll show you what that looks like because basically, it’s the frame and the door and everything. If we just want to try to change this door, it’d be pretty complicated, and the amount of time that you would put in trying to just swap out just the door compared to just replacing the frame and everything else, and you’ll see this Frame is an old frame, and it’s wood. We want it to be white, and so I’d have to paint all that too.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

So you’ll see it’s just so much easier just to pull the whole thing off. Alright, so the first thing we want to do is remove the trim, and so you want to use a knife so that it’s not sticking to the paint. Okay, so now we’re just going to use a pry bar of some sort and try to get it underneath there. Be careful now, you don’t want to damage your trim if you can. Kind of work it a little bit. Okay, that popped free. Got to be careful on these seams too because a lot of times, guys will shoot a nail through there, and we are trying to save this if we can, right? So worst-case scenario, we have to get new trim. That’s not the end of the world, but looks like it’s perfectly good to me, so we’re going to try to keep it.

I did want to be able to show you this, so I might turn the camera around so you can see what’s going on here. There’s this Frame right here, see? And that’s just framing the door. We’re going to pull this whole thing out and just stick in a new frame, just like that. So if you want to remove a door without taking the hinges off, you can just pull the pins like that.

See, so that’s there, and I’m going to do the same thing on the bottom. You do is just stick something underneath there and pop. And you can pull the pin. Now, that door will just come off of there. Okay, just come. We can just remove it. So, like I told you, I put some plastic here right to protect it. So now you can just see that we’re going to… this thing, this is just a frame here, and it’s pounded in, probably pounded in here. Okay, you know, I’ve done enough of these that I know kind of what to do, but I think that’s why EasyFix is a great resource for this because I’m always a little bit unsure what to do next once I pull this out and the correct order for putting that thing in properly. So, we’re gonna go ahead and get this the rest of the way out, and I’m going to reach out to EasyFix and have them tell me what I should do next. So let’s get to that point.

So you just want to make sure, double and triple check this, right, that you get the right door. So this, for this opening here, I measured the door beforehand, and the door itself is 28 inches. Okay, with the frame, it’s 29 and a half inches, and the way this is is 30 inches. And so, they give you some wiggle room, right, because you don’t want to have it be so tight you can’t get it in here. That would cause a lot of frustration. So they build in some wiggle room for you.

So I do have the correct door. I double-checked that, and it’s already, they come primed usually. So I’m going to go ahead and put a coat of paint on it too. But before you put the coat of paint on it, make sure that you got the right door, right? Because then otherwise, you’re going to be out a door, and then you got to go to the right door, and you got one that’s painted that you can’t use. So anyway, double and triple-check that. I’ve got my pre-hung door. I’ve double-checked everything to make sure it’s the right door.

When you do this, there are going to be nails, right? So you want to make sure all your nails are gone because just one little nail stuck in here is gonna be frustrating for you. You’re gonna be, “Why is this thing not fitting?” and you’re just bumping up against a silly little nail that’s still sticking up just a half an inch, and it’s, you know, these things are tight enough to where you don’t have wiggle room to accommodate that. So, you got to be able to make sure it’s clear. So make sure you have no nails on either of these sides or sticking out the front. We just want to make sure it’s clean. It is.

I went ahead and already double-checked all that. And so anyway, so we’re getting ready, and then here’s another thing. When you’re picking out your door, you got to pick out the size, and then you also got to pick out the side that you want the knob to come out, right? These pre-hung doors come set for you. I knew I want this thing. See, my hinges are just like they were on the old ones. They’re on this side, which means the door is going to swing out. Would have been a… You know, you get yourself into a bind. You have it. It’s swinging in. I can’t have that door swinging in, right? It’s got to swing out. And so just be careful with that.

Make sure you know where your knob is, and we’ll actually need to be installing a new knob here. I’m not going to put that old gold knob. Okay, so I have my door here, and I’m getting ready to connect with the EasyFix Pro because there is a certain order to do this to do it properly. Like, I still have this plug in here where the doorknob goes. I can’t remember if I should put the doorknob in first. Yeah, there’s just a certain and I’ll see you in the next video bye bye

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Welcome to “Dad, how do I?” Here you will find “How To” videos by a dad who has raised 2 adults (and we still talk). I will do my best to provide useful , practical content to many basic tasks that everyone should know how to do. On this channel, you will find a variety of content like How To’s, Story times, Dad Chats, and more!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Link to my book: https://amzn.to/3idKKzq Official Website: https://www.dadhowdoiofficial.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dadhowdoi/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dadhowdoi

This video is produced by “Dad, how do I?” and it is provided for informational, educational, entertainment purposes only. Some of these projects, materials, and techniques may not be appropriate for all ages or skill levels. “Dad, how do I?” does not make any claims of the safety of the projects, techniques, or resources listed on this site including this video, and will not take responsibility of what you do with the information provided by this site. Viewers must be aware by doing DIY projects on their homes, they are doing it at their own risk and “Dad, how do I?” cannot be held liable if they cause any damage to their homes. “Dad, how do I?” assumes no liability for property damage or personal injury incurred as a result of any of the information contained in this video. Use this information at your own risk. “Dad, how do I?” recommends safe practices when working with tools seen or implied in this or any other video on my channel. Due to factors beyond the control of “Dad, how do I?“, no information contained in this video shall create any expressed or implied warranty or guarantee of any particular result. Any injury, damage, or loss that may result from improper use of these tools, equipment, or from the information contained in this video is the sole responsibility of the user and not “Dad, how do I?”.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock