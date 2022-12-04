How to Leave Someone You Love Respectfully

Leaving your loved one is not an easy task. It requires numerous efforts as well as different challenges. When your relationship does not accomplish your satisfaction and triggers the anxiousness of your soul, you have to leave your loved ones. It matters how you go to him. Either you part ways with him decently, or you end your relationship badly. If you feel you deserve a better person for accomplishing your inner desires, you should leave your loved one by keeping his dignity.

Are you anxious to solve this problem? If yes, have a look at the following steps. It will help you to leave your loved one gracefully.

1. Build a narrative in your mind

The first thing to do is make up your mind to leave your loved one. Clear your mind with the motive behind this act. Prepare to put a factual statement that can justify your action in front of your loved one. Do not hesitate to put forward arguments in support of your doings. Build a solid narrative to convince you that you are not suitable for each other.

2. Arrange a meeting plan with your loved one

Arrange a meeting with your loved one at a good time and place for effective communication between yourselves. Welcome your partner with greetings. Do not talk about this matter on phone calls. It will help if you talk face to face because it is a crucial decision in your life.

3. Discuss his good attributes

Talk to your loved one gently. Discuss the best memories which you both have shared. It would help if you shared the qualities that you like the most. In this way, he will talk to you openly. Your admiration will soothe his soul.

4. Tell him the things which are not working between you

After presenting good attributes, you should speak about the relationship needs he is not fulfilling. It would help if you told him all the affairs disturbing your soul. It will help if you share your relationship’s toxicity adversely impacting your life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

5. Present your decision in a direct way

Do not ambiguously talk to him. You should follow a straightforward way to present your decision to quit him. He will not wholly comprehend your message if you speak to him indirectly. So, you should raise your inner voice.

6. Stop blaming

When you tell your decision to leave to your partner, there are chances of blaming both of you. It would help if you stopped blaming each other to protect your self-esteem. Even if he is making harsh statements, you should relax him by presenting that you both have different opinions and states of mind. So, you cannot move forward mutually.

7. Let him raise questions

It would help if you let him ask questions to you. He will bring out his heart through his questions. You should answer his questions politely. It will help if you answer all his questions with factual information.

8. Share the needs for which your heart is craving

You should tell your loved ones your ambitions. When you speak to him about your healthy future goals, he will surely let you pave your way by heart. Your argumentation will help him to think about the miseries of your life, which is the result of his relationship with you. He will satisfy his mind through your words.

9. Give him an apology letter for hurting his emotions

Present him an apology letter. Because you have damaged him to some extent. Your apology will reduce his pain. It will also decrease the burden on your soul. You will feel relaxed after this act.

10. Promising not to contact and dismissing him with honor

It would help if you promised him not to contact you again because it would distract you from your decision. It would help if you blocked him from all social media apps. After making a promise, say goodbye to him with a new resolution that you people are now free from all kinds of relationship status.

Conclusion

Making up your mind to leave a loved one must come first. Be ready to defend your actions in front of your loved one with a strong statement. Arrange a meeting with your loved one at a suitable time and location so you can communicate clearly. Tell those things that are not working in your relationship. Give a clear explanation of your decision. Give up blaming. Tell him your ambitions directly. In the last, say goodbye to him nicely.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***