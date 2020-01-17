Known to the ancient Greeks as the love (philo) of wisdom (sophia), philosophy in antiquity was less intellectual hobnobbing and more a sort of life-coaching. The questions were not petty, but involved fundamental issues of human existence. Chief among them were what a good life looks like and how to attain it.

Ancient people struggled with the same problems we do. As such, philosophy contains wisdom that is often better than any modern self-help book. Indeed, philosopher Albert Camus helped me rationalize one of my greatest existential conundrums, and it has continued (largely through Stoicism and Taoism) to come to the rescue.

This immense value is why I was delighted to learn of How to Live a Good Life: A Guide to Choosing Your Personal Philosophy, a new book that introduces readers to many of the same philosophies that helped me. Under 300 pages (impressive given its scope), the book gives readers a survey of much of the same life-changing medicine philosophy gave me. (Given skyrocketing rates of depression, suicide, and alcoholism, the work seems especially well-timed.

Recognizing that wisdom is to be found across traditions, the work goes through several different philosophies — including religions, which (yes) are schemes for philosophic thought. In order, these are:

(1) Ancient Eastern philosophies (Buddhism, Confucianism, and Daoism); (2) ancient Western philosophies (Aristotelianism, Stoicism, and Epicureanism); (3) religious traditions (Hinduism, Judaism, Christianity, Islam, and Ethical Culture); and (4) modern philosophies (existentialism, pragmatism, effective altruism, and secular humanism).

As you read, you will probably identify with certain philosophies more than others. That’s fine. The chapter that really did it for me was the Confucianism one by Bryan W. Van Norden. Confucianism’s emphasis on healthy interrelationships as key to (1) healthy individuals and (2) healthy societies struck me as profound. Too many of us today undervalue our relationships. We seek instead of love, posturing instead of intimacy, independence instead of responsibility. These selfish and dishonest values have created a society that is, in my view, profoundly sick. (Feel free to disagree.)

Ultimately, one reward of studying philosophy is learning the importance of having clear values. For values tell us what is worth pursuing — and what’s not. They help us distinguish between what society tells us is valuable, and what’s actually valuable. Most of all for your question to live well, you cannot know how to live your life — what choices to make — unless you know what your values are. For your values are what give you direction, purpose, and (most importantly) meaning.

How to Live a Good Life is a great way to begin discovering what’s worth valuing.

