How To Live a Love Poem

Sly and the Family Stone dancing in my brain,
I wanna thank you… for letting me… be myself… again.
A quick courtship of hello,
I love you,
let’s elope.
12 years in,
more in than ever
How do we do it?
We don’t do it
as much as be it
Together
even when we’re not
mostly only a room away
Doing our things
meeting in the kitchen to tell each other about the things we are doing.
I wanna thank you… for letting me… be myself… again.
When I think of us I think — enthusiasm
We both have plenty
together it multiplies into a thousand, I’m so happy to see yous.
each morning I get to open up the gift of you
I’m surprised and delighted
I’ve never seen this new you, in this new day
our comings and goings, our happy returns
when nothing is taken for granted
everything is a celebration
just like in the beginning
And we smile at each other
And we laugh with each other
And we can’t wait to share stories, ideas, memories, and plans
we let each other be who we are, as we are it.
I wanna thank you… for letting me… be myself… again.
You ask why I’m awake at four in the morning and I tell you,
I’m writing you a poem in my head.
I get up to write it down
but I know I don’t need to
because the real poem
is our life
And I wish to recite it with you
for the next fifty years
(I’ll come back to bed now)
This post was previously published on medium.com.
