How To Live a Love Poem

Sly and the Family Stone dancing in my brain,

I wanna thank you… for letting me… be myself… again.

A quick courtship of hello,

I love you,

let’s elope.

12 years in,

more in than ever

How do we do it?

We don’t do it

as much as be it

Together

even when we’re not

mostly only a room away

Doing our things

meeting in the kitchen to tell each other about the things we are doing.

I wanna thank you… for letting me… be myself… again.

When I think of us I think — enthusiasm

We both have plenty

together it multiplies into a thousand, I’m so happy to see yous.

each morning I get to open up the gift of you

I’m surprised and delighted

I’ve never seen this new you, in this new day

our comings and goings, our happy returns

when nothing is taken for granted

everything is a celebration

just like in the beginning

And we smile at each other

And we laugh with each other

And we can’t wait to share stories, ideas, memories, and plans

we let each other be who we are, as we are it.

I wanna thank you… for letting me… be myself… again.

You ask why I’m awake at four in the morning and I tell you,

I’m writing you a poem in my head.

I get up to write it down

but I know I don’t need to

because the real poem

is our life

And I wish to recite it with you

for the next fifty years

(I’ll come back to bed now)

—

***