How To Love Yourself More

KEY POINTS

Research suggests that having positive feelings about yourself may be a crucial ingredient for happiness and success.

Self-love can feel uncomfortable at first. Gradually easing into self-love strategies can help.

Practicing self-compassion, loving kindness, forgiveness, and self-gratitude can help people learn to love themselves.

Have you ever struggled to love yourself? If so, you’re not alone. When we love ourselves, we have an appreciation for our own worth or value. We don’t need affirmation from others and we don’t need them to tell us that we are good enough, smart enough, attractive enough—we simply know. As a result, we tend to have higher levels of self-worth, self-esteem, and self-confidence.

When we don’t love ourselves we have more negative feelings and self-focused emotions. For example, we may feel:

Inadequacy

Shame

Angry

Driven (to prove ourselves to others)

Lonely

Guilty (Wegscheider-Cruse, 2012)

We might also compulsively use things that make us feel better in the short term but hurt us in the longer term (Wegscheider-Cruse, 2012). For example, we might use alcohol, drugs, sex, food, shopping, or workaholism to reduce our negative emotions.

Why Loving Yourself Is Important

If you don’t love yourself, you might be more critical of yourself. You might engage in behaviors like negative self-talk—for example, “I’m worthless,” “I could never succeed at this,” or “I’m not smart enough.” These thought patterns can generate feelings of anxiety, sadness, or hopelessness.

On the flip side, studies have shown that having positive feelings about yourself may be a crucial ingredient for happiness, success, and popularity (Crocker, & Knight, 2005). So self-love may be key to living a good life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Luckily, self-love is something we can improve over time.

How to Love Yourself

Although increasing our self-esteem and learning to love ourselves is not the easiest thing to do, we do have the power to increase the number of positive feelings we have about ourselves. There are many science-backed strategies that you can use to start loving yourself more. But keep in mind that these may be hard at first. You may not feel comfortable treating yourself with the level of kindness and respect you deserve. So take your time and ease into self-love strategies slowly if you need to. Here are some ways to get started: