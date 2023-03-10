How to Make a Man Fall Madly in Love With You: 10 Tips for Making Men Desire You More

The desire for love is a universal human need. We all seek that special connection with the person meant for us.

Whether you’re currently searching for your soulmate or looking to keep the spark alive in a current relationship, finding and maintaining love is a common goal.

Regardless of whether you’re seeking a relationship or currently in one, it’s beneficial to understand the key factors that can ignite intense attraction in your man.

By mastering these secrets, you have the potential to evoke emotions in him that he has never experienced with anyone else, making him all yours.

Meet Tina

Tina, a real estate agent from Surrey, was similar to many women who struggled in the realm of relationships and dating.

She had a hard time maintaining a connection with a man as they would frequently use excuses such as needing space or not being ready for a long-term commitment.

This led to a pattern of jumping from one relationship to another without finding a lasting solution.

After a few weeks of intense romance, the man soon disappeared and moved on to another woman.

Tina’s latest relationship was with a colleague named Jeff, but like the previous ones, it failed before it could properly start.

Tina’s relationship with Jeff didn’t last long, despite initially appearing promising. They had enjoyable dates and a great physical connection, but it all fell apart quickly.

Jeff became unresponsive and avoided Tina’s attempts to reach him, ultimately disappearing completely.

After this final disappointment, Tina felt hopeless and believed that there was something fundamentally wrong with her.

Tina, like many women, has struggled with relationships and finding a lasting connection with a man.

With her last successful relationship dating back to a decade, she feels like she’s hit a streak of bad luck with the men she’s dated. She’s not alone in her struggles as I’ve encountered and assisted many other women facing the same issues.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Today, I’m sharing with you 10 highly effective methods for winning over a man and capturing his heart forever:

1: Please his eyes

It’s a common misconception that guys only care about physical appearance, but that’s not entirely true.

Attractiveness plays a role in getting a man’s attention, but it’s just a starting point. While women may not place as much importance on looks, men also need to have a certain level of visual appeal to feel attracted.

This is just the way biology works, not a matter of morality.

To activate his innate attraction triggers, you’ll need to make an effort. It’s not about being “ideal,” as that is subjective.

Every man has a preferred appearance, and there is no one specific look that appeals to all men. You will find a compatible match with someone, eventually.

Simply take care of yourself, which is an important aspect of your overall well-being.

Here’s a brief summary of some tips to enhance your physical appearance:

Hygiene and fitness are non-negotiable and necessary for grooming. Men need to see that you care about these basic elements before considering you as a partner.

Show off your femininity by experimenting with different scents, keeping your skin smooth and soft, and using minimal makeup.

Dress impeccably to send positive signals to a man’s primal instincts. Opt for neat, pressed clothes made of soft fabrics that highlight your curves and drive him wild with desire.

2: Create killer chemistry

To form a deep bond with a man (or deepen an existing relationship), it’s important for him to feel that you share a lot of common interests and viewpoints.

Does your personality and approach make him feel comfortable opening up to you and having endless conversations with you?

Does he feel that you understand him on a deeper level than anyone else he’s met?

And, do your senses of humor align and do you both find the same jokes amusing?

Do you both have a strong interest in each other and a desire to understand each other’s thoughts, feelings, and perspectives?

If your personalities and attitudes foster that type of dynamic in your relationship, then you are on the right track.

Discover Why Men Pull Away — and make sure he’ll NEVER leave you…

3: Get him to trust you

Many women believe that becoming emotionally intimate with a man is achieved simply by being physically intimate.

However, this is not the case. If a man was unsure about his feelings for you before engaging in sexual activity, he will likely feel even more unsure afterwards.

To establish a strong connection with your man, the initial step is to ACCEPT him, which is a high priority for most men and could be even more important than sex.

A man wants to feel that their partner accepts them for who they are, not as a project to be changed.

Women may unconsciously give hints about changing small things, like his fashion choices. Gentle suggestions are acceptable, but don’t try to transform him into someone else.

It’s not worth causing conflict over things that don’t affect the relationship, such as his interests or social circle.

4: Be his wing(wo)man

To be perceived as a long-term partner rather than a casual fling, you need to show that you are supportive.

During times when he is struggling with challenges in his career or personal life, he needs to know that you will be there for him.

It is common for men to become emotionally distant when facing difficulties, so don’t take it as a reflection of your relationship.

When a man is facing challenges, he tends to become single-minded in his focus. During this time, it’s important for you to offer your support and let him know that you’re there for him.

After he conquers the issues at hand, he’ll return to a more balanced state of mind.

5: Pull back

To keep a guy interested, it’s best to maintain a level of mystery by not being too available.

This doesn’t mean playing games or purposely ignoring him, as that’s not genuine behavior and men are not attracted to it.

Instead, avoid giving too much attention and maintaining a healthy balance in your relationship.

To maintain a healthy balance in the relationship, it’s important to know when to take a step back.

Consider if hanging out with him is hindering your own personal growth, well-being, or individuality.

If your priorities such as career, health, or social life are being impacted, it’s time to adjust your time spent with him.

Take some time for yourself and let him miss you as you focus on being the amazing woman that you are.

A man would prefer a partner who is not always available to him at all times, instead of someone who is overly attached to him and needs constant approval.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

6: Inspire him to action

A man is attracted to the feeling of being essential. Although being a confident and self-sufficient woman is important, there’s nothing wrong with making a man feel like he’s a valuable part of your life.

A man worth your time understands that you don’t require him to be happy, but he still wants to be a part of your fulfilling life.

A man is attracted to the feeling of being necessary. While it’s important to be a strong, self-sufficient individual who doesn’t require a man to find happiness, a guy worth your time will understand that his presence in your life is a privilege, not a necessity.

If you allow him to fulfill his masculine side, he will greatly appreciate it.

Request his assistance with tasks that require physical strength or technical expertise, such as moving heavy objects, fixing household items, setting up technology, or removing pests.

Men love feeling like they can be of use to their partner, as it activates their natural instincts to provide and protect.

Discover Why Men Pull Away — and make sure he’ll NEVER leave you…

7: Let him do his thing

Couples in long-lasting relationships understand the importance of personal space and time apart.

This includes allowing each other to pursue individual interests and activities that don’t always involve the other person.

Women who have difficulty accepting this aspect of men tend to be less mature in relationships.

To maintain a healthy and long-lasting relationship, it’s essential to respect your partner’s need for individuality and independence.

This is particularly important for men as they may be worried about losing their freedom once they are committed to a woman.

By allowing him to have his own friends, interests, and projects, you can ease these concerns and strengthen your bond.

8: Take a chill pill

Men often worry that their significant other will react negatively when they tell an inappropriate joke or take a break from their relationship by playing video games.

They want a partner who won’t bring excessive drama to the relationship and drain all the enjoyment out of it.

This may seem harsh, but it’s a common concern among men who may not have the courage to express it.

To maintain a relationship where your partner feels comfortable and happy, it’s important to stay calm in unexpected situations, such as having to cancel dinner plans due to an emergency.

Also, avoid creating rigid, unspoken rules that restrict your guy and cause them to be cautious around you.

This includes not becoming upset over small things, such as your partner liking a female friend’s social media post, or accepting that other women exist in their life.

By avoiding petty disagreements and focusing on the important things, your relationship will thrive.

9: Don’t MAKE him fall in love with you

It may come as a shock to many women, but it’s not possible to control a guy’s thoughts or emotions, especially regarding making a commitment.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A man will not feel more inclined to stay if he feels like he’s being pressured into it. Pressure is never an attractive quality. He must have the freedom to make the choice himself instead of feeling obligated to do so.

In the early stages of a relationship, it’s important not to use terms like “exclusive,” “girlfriend,” or “committed” until both of you have agreed on it. Do not put pressure on him if he’s not ready to commit.

Allow the relationship to develop naturally. If you try to create intimacy by having sex or giving him an ultimatum, he may end the relationship because the commitment was not made voluntarily.

10: Amazing Sex (need I say more?)

You didn’t expect us to overlook this aspect, did you? When the emotional connection is established, the sexual aspect of your relationship is crucial.

The sexual aspect of your relationship is crucial for a strong bond. Here are some important tips to keep in mind:

Make him feel like a powerful and attractive man. Men enjoy pleasing their partner in bed and crave the recognition.

Men enjoy pleasing their partner in bed and crave the recognition. If he is performing well , let him know through verbal and non-verbal cues. You can also use playful, suggestive language to enhance the experience.

, let him know through verbal and non-verbal cues. You can also use playful, suggestive language to enhance the experience. Communication is important. If there are any issues in your sexual relationship, it’s essential to discuss them openly and without criticism.

If there are any issues in your sexual relationship, it’s essential to discuss them openly and without criticism. Build up anticipation. Men love the thrill of being teased. Create a game by touching non-obvious erogenous zones and using anticipation-building techniques such as texts or teasing gestures.

Regardless of the length of time in your relationship, there are ways to keep your man wanting you continuously.

By forming the right habits, you can create a desirable environment in your relationship. However, some women find themselves struggling to keep their man’s attention and interest.

In these scenarios, you may need to employ more powerful methods.

I have created a system that not only keeps a man interested and drawn to you, but makes him feel as if being without you is not a possibility.

With my proven methods, you can have him focus only on you and avoid paying attention to other women. He will even stop browsing their social media pages without being asked to.

Essentially, I can show you how to make him INFATUATED with you, ensuring the idea of leaving never enters his mind.

However, be cautious with these techniques, as they are potent. Make sure you are confident in your commitment to keeping him in the relationship before using them.

If you’re ready to take the plunge and learn why men pull away — Click here to watch the free video presentation…

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Jonathan Borba on unsplash.com