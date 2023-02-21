How To Make French Toast [Video]

By Dad, how do I?
How to Make French Toast
You will need;
Bread
Eggs
Milk
Vanilla Extract (optional)
Cinnamon (optional)
Cook in a frying pan over medium heat.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
hey kids great to see you again uh
welcome back to another edition of
cooking with dad today I’m going to show
you how to make French toast so I’m
wearing my attempt at a French hat I
don’t know uh it’ll have to work so
um and before we get started I do have a
dad joke for you so
um
since French toast is a nice alternative
to Flapjacks you might call them flat
jocks
so anyway let’s get started
okay so you’ll need a few things uh and
you can keep this really really simple
all you really need is bread and eggs uh
but I like to add a little bit of milk
uh as well so I have eggs milk and then
I like to also add vanilla extract again
optional and then I also like to add
cinnamon too
Cinnamon’s just a nice addition to it so
um and if you don’t like cinnamon you
don’t have to add it that’s fine and
then you got to make sure you have some
syrup you know you can eat it without
without syrup too but um I think it’s
just us with some some good quality
syrup and then I have it in this
container because I like to heat it up
it’s that was always a nice special
treat when I was growing up to have it
warm syrup poured over it I think is
another nice little touch and then
you’ll look at my bread here I actually
have brioche bread and then I have just
some basic bread that I get too and so
I’m just going to show you because I
want to show you how both of them turn
out they’re each going to be a little
bit different of course uh so I thought
I’d do that and we’ll go ahead and start
mixing the ingredients
okay so the first thing we want to do is
we go ahead and crack our eggs I went
ahead and do did that to save a little
bit of time and then like I said I’ll
add a little bit of milk to that just
about that much to make it a little bit
more runny and then I I usually just
push down on the yolk to try to get it
to mix
you got to be careful in this particular
pan you know you could I’m trying to
save from dirtying up multiple pans
because this is a great
uh dish for being able to dip it into
that’s why I have this kind of you want
to get a nice shallow pan like this and
one that’s not too big either so that it
spreads the stuff out too far right okay
anyway so we’re just mixing this up
okay let’s add a little bit of vanilla
extract
just a little bit
okay
again totally optional for that
now you can add the cinnamon directly to
this or I like to just sprinkle it over
the French toast when it’s cooking so
this is about ready already so we’ll
bring it over to the stove
okay so you’re going to want to cook it
over medium heat you know when I was
younger I used to uh
I cooked everything on high and I
wondered why things came out burnt you
wanna
I I always kind of err on the side of
being not as hot so if anything go a
little bit below medium heat especially
at start at the beginning and then you
can always crank it up just a little bit
so we’re going to put this on on medium
to start okay so we’re this one here
okay we’re gonna put it at five and you
can you got choices here you can use
nothing because this is a non-stick pan
you could use a spray like a Pam you
know to to coat this you could use oil
we have olive oil here you got all kinds
of options but you know what what the
best is is butter if you fry this in
butter it’s gonna be amazing and then
you don’t have to add butter to your
French toast later when you uh when you
add the the syrup so you don’t have to
put butter on first before you put the
syrup on because it’s already cooked in
butter so
okay just got like a pat of butter here
we go
wait for that to
to melt
I can use this metal I like to use metal
utensils and sometimes these would scrap
scratch up some of these uh non-stick
Coatings I’ve had good luck with this
pan I think I paid less than thirty
dollars for the pan and it still has
held up for me so I don’t worry about it
too much if I get you know
couple years out of a pan especially at
that price I can live with it so because
if you use plastic I just don’t like to
use plastic if at all possible I try to
use wood or metal and wood uh I haven’t
been able to find a good wooden spatula
with a thin probably because it’s made
out of wood you know it might break and
so anyway I tend to use metal a metal
spatula a nice one that you can slip
underneath pretty easy for for my
pancakes and my
flap jocks so all right let’s go ahead
and put a couple of these on let me here
let’s see
you’re going to have a little bit of
Dripping right when you go like this and
you put it down
you want to put it in and then flip it
over like that let it soak up good right
make sure it soaks up good and then it’s
going to drip as you pull it out of here
that’s why I’m holding it over the
over the frying pan okay so we’re gonna
go ahead and cook these first and then
we’ll do the brioche afterwards okay
just make sure it soaks up good right
okay
so that’s that one
and that one
and again we got it on medium heat we’ll
just keep an eye on it okay and then
we’re going to go ahead and shake some
cinnamon on here okay let’s do that and
you got two sides to this right one with
a
holes for shaking can you see that and
then one where you want to if you’re
gonna spoon some out right so we’re just
gonna shake some across the top here
again totally optional you don’t have to
add cinnamon if you don’t want to so
this will take a couple minutes you can
keep an eye on it
so many variations on on things as I’ve
tried to point out in my in my videos
it’s not just you know it’s not that’s
not my way or the highway it’s you know
I want you to perfect it and you make it
however you like so but this will at
least get you started so then you can
improve on it and then let me know how
you improved on it so
okay so let’s check it out
you don’t want to turn it too soon
right okay
so there we go
looking good you can see those eggs
cooking
nice and we can add a little bit of
cinnamon on here on this side if we’d
like
the best French toast I think I ever had
was almost like deep fried but again you
know we gotta watch your calories at
some point so I wouldn’t uh you know
I’d cut them out you know use them when
you can’t use the you can use a little
bit of butter and I think that that
suffices if you deep fry this it would
be amazing but also probably not too
good for you especially over time
okay
things are looking good
I think this heat is pretty good we
could probably go up just a little bit
but again
error on the side of uh not so hot at
first until you get especially when
you’re getting a feel this is this uh
oven stove is is new to us so we’re
still learning uh the best way to cook
with it but
uh yeah I think five is just about good
for this and that works good on an
electric stove as well medium five
right I think most scales are from zero
to ten
on your on your soap
okay
looking good smelling good
oh that one’s looking great
and I would say
probably two minutes on each side and
and you’re probably about good with that
it really again depends on the heat if
you go down too low then you’re going to
need to cook them a little bit longer
which is fine
okay
looking good okay I think I’m gonna go
ahead and pull these off and then we’ll
throw in the brioche okay
okay I’ll add a little bit more butter
again
another Pat of butter
you can see that thing’s much warmer
than it was when we first
put the first butter in
right
okay
now let’s go ahead and do our pre-order
I only have a heel left of the the
brioche but I think that’s still fine I
don’t mind the heel some people
don’t like it but I like it
I like it a lot
okay
let’s go ahead and start with that and
so here’s another thing too another
little tip if you’re only going to make
this amount you can use this now for
scrambled eggs right so we’re only going
to make four pieces and so since I
didn’t add the cinnamon to this now I
can just cook this real quick and have a
little bit of scrambled eggs on the side
here we go let’s add a little bit of
cinnamon to this one
boy it’s snowing so good
let’s let that sit for a little bit
because this was a heel the the eggs
didn’t stick too well to that backside
right they absorbed inside the open end
but on the closed end they don’t but
that’s okay
okay
we’ll give that just a little bit
it’s hard with these cooking videos with
me because I’m pretty tall and so trying
to show you the food and showing you me
I’m either
kind of having to crouch in here to see
you or I’m not in the picture so maybe
you’d prefer that if I wasn’t in the
picture so you could actually see what
I’m doing uh yeah anyway
so let’s go ahead and turn these over
oh look at that
looks good
also looking good so it’s got the egg
kind of hanging off because it didn’t
absorb I’m not going to put cinnamon on
the back side of these we’ll just leave
them as is
give those a couple minutes
while I’m waiting for those to finish up
I’m going to go ahead and throw this in
the microwave for probably 45 seconds
okay so these look like they’re about
done let’s flip them over just to see
nice
looking good
okay
all right let’s go ahead and remove
those
make sure you turn the the stove off
when you’re done right we’re going to go
ahead and just turn that off okay so
there we go there’s my nice little meal
you can make this for lots of people or
just for yourself too like I did here
and then I’m just going to try one of
each of my brioche and my regular bread
that I have and then I always like to
have milk with my with my breakfast and
we got our warmed up syrup so we can go
ahead and just pour that over makes a
little bit more runny but there’s
something about hot syrup that I really
like so
okay I hope this was helpful for you
thanks for watching and God bless you
