How To Make French Toast [Video]

By Dad, how do I?

.

.

How to Make French Toast

You will need;

Bread

Eggs

Milk

Vanilla Extract (optional)

Cinnamon (optional)

Cook in a frying pan over medium heat.

hey kids great to see you again uh

welcome back to another edition of

cooking with dad today I’m going to show

you how to make French toast so I’m

wearing my attempt at a French hat I

don’t know uh it’ll have to work so

um and before we get started I do have a

dad joke for you so

um

since French toast is a nice alternative

to Flapjacks you might call them flat

jocks

so anyway let’s get started

okay so you’ll need a few things uh and

you can keep this really really simple

all you really need is bread and eggs uh

but I like to add a little bit of milk

uh as well so I have eggs milk and then

I like to also add vanilla extract again

optional and then I also like to add

cinnamon too

Cinnamon’s just a nice addition to it so

um and if you don’t like cinnamon you

don’t have to add it that’s fine and

then you got to make sure you have some

syrup you know you can eat it without

without syrup too but um I think it’s

just us with some some good quality

syrup and then I have it in this

container because I like to heat it up

it’s that was always a nice special

treat when I was growing up to have it

warm syrup poured over it I think is

another nice little touch and then

you’ll look at my bread here I actually

have brioche bread and then I have just

some basic bread that I get too and so

I’m just going to show you because I

want to show you how both of them turn

out they’re each going to be a little

bit different of course uh so I thought

I’d do that and we’ll go ahead and start

mixing the ingredients

okay so the first thing we want to do is

we go ahead and crack our eggs I went

ahead and do did that to save a little

bit of time and then like I said I’ll

add a little bit of milk to that just

about that much to make it a little bit

more runny and then I I usually just

push down on the yolk to try to get it

to mix

you got to be careful in this particular

pan you know you could I’m trying to

save from dirtying up multiple pans

because this is a great

uh dish for being able to dip it into

that’s why I have this kind of you want

to get a nice shallow pan like this and

one that’s not too big either so that it

spreads the stuff out too far right okay

anyway so we’re just mixing this up

okay let’s add a little bit of vanilla

extract

just a little bit

okay

again totally optional for that

now you can add the cinnamon directly to

this or I like to just sprinkle it over

the French toast when it’s cooking so

this is about ready already so we’ll

bring it over to the stove

okay so you’re going to want to cook it

over medium heat you know when I was

younger I used to uh

I cooked everything on high and I

wondered why things came out burnt you

wanna

I I always kind of err on the side of

being not as hot so if anything go a

little bit below medium heat especially

at start at the beginning and then you

can always crank it up just a little bit

so we’re going to put this on on medium

to start okay so we’re this one here

okay we’re gonna put it at five and you

can you got choices here you can use

nothing because this is a non-stick pan

you could use a spray like a Pam you

know to to coat this you could use oil

we have olive oil here you got all kinds

of options but you know what what the

best is is butter if you fry this in

butter it’s gonna be amazing and then

you don’t have to add butter to your

French toast later when you uh when you

add the the syrup so you don’t have to

put butter on first before you put the

syrup on because it’s already cooked in

butter so

okay just got like a pat of butter here

we go

wait for that to

to melt

I can use this metal I like to use metal

utensils and sometimes these would scrap

scratch up some of these uh non-stick

Coatings I’ve had good luck with this

pan I think I paid less than thirty

dollars for the pan and it still has

held up for me so I don’t worry about it

too much if I get you know

couple years out of a pan especially at

that price I can live with it so because

if you use plastic I just don’t like to

use plastic if at all possible I try to

use wood or metal and wood uh I haven’t

been able to find a good wooden spatula

with a thin probably because it’s made

out of wood you know it might break and

so anyway I tend to use metal a metal

spatula a nice one that you can slip

underneath pretty easy for for my

pancakes and my

flap jocks so all right let’s go ahead

and put a couple of these on let me here

let’s see

you’re going to have a little bit of

Dripping right when you go like this and

you put it down

you want to put it in and then flip it

over like that let it soak up good right

make sure it soaks up good and then it’s

going to drip as you pull it out of here

that’s why I’m holding it over the

over the frying pan okay so we’re gonna

go ahead and cook these first and then

we’ll do the brioche afterwards okay

just make sure it soaks up good right

okay

so that’s that one

and that one

and again we got it on medium heat we’ll

just keep an eye on it okay and then

we’re going to go ahead and shake some

cinnamon on here okay let’s do that and

you got two sides to this right one with

a

holes for shaking can you see that and

then one where you want to if you’re

gonna spoon some out right so we’re just

gonna shake some across the top here

again totally optional you don’t have to

add cinnamon if you don’t want to so

this will take a couple minutes you can

keep an eye on it

so many variations on on things as I’ve

tried to point out in my in my videos

it’s not just you know it’s not that’s

not my way or the highway it’s you know

I want you to perfect it and you make it

however you like so but this will at

least get you started so then you can

improve on it and then let me know how

you improved on it so

okay so let’s check it out

you don’t want to turn it too soon

right okay

so there we go

looking good you can see those eggs

cooking

nice and we can add a little bit of

cinnamon on here on this side if we’d

like

the best French toast I think I ever had

was almost like deep fried but again you

know we gotta watch your calories at

some point so I wouldn’t uh you know

I’d cut them out you know use them when

you can’t use the you can use a little

bit of butter and I think that that

suffices if you deep fry this it would

be amazing but also probably not too

good for you especially over time

okay

things are looking good

I think this heat is pretty good we

could probably go up just a little bit

but again

error on the side of uh not so hot at

first until you get especially when

you’re getting a feel this is this uh

oven stove is is new to us so we’re

still learning uh the best way to cook

with it but

uh yeah I think five is just about good

for this and that works good on an

electric stove as well medium five

right I think most scales are from zero

to ten

on your on your soap

okay

looking good smelling good

oh that one’s looking great

and I would say

probably two minutes on each side and

and you’re probably about good with that

it really again depends on the heat if

you go down too low then you’re going to

need to cook them a little bit longer

which is fine

okay

looking good okay I think I’m gonna go

ahead and pull these off and then we’ll

throw in the brioche okay

okay I’ll add a little bit more butter

again

another Pat of butter

you can see that thing’s much warmer

than it was when we first

put the first butter in

right

okay

now let’s go ahead and do our pre-order

I only have a heel left of the the

brioche but I think that’s still fine I

don’t mind the heel some people

don’t like it but I like it

I like it a lot

okay

let’s go ahead and start with that and

so here’s another thing too another

little tip if you’re only going to make

this amount you can use this now for

scrambled eggs right so we’re only going

to make four pieces and so since I

didn’t add the cinnamon to this now I

can just cook this real quick and have a

little bit of scrambled eggs on the side

here we go let’s add a little bit of

cinnamon to this one

boy it’s snowing so good

let’s let that sit for a little bit

because this was a heel the the eggs

didn’t stick too well to that backside

right they absorbed inside the open end

but on the closed end they don’t but

that’s okay

okay

we’ll give that just a little bit

it’s hard with these cooking videos with

me because I’m pretty tall and so trying

to show you the food and showing you me

I’m either

kind of having to crouch in here to see

you or I’m not in the picture so maybe

you’d prefer that if I wasn’t in the

picture so you could actually see what

I’m doing uh yeah anyway

so let’s go ahead and turn these over

oh look at that

looks good

also looking good so it’s got the egg

kind of hanging off because it didn’t

absorb I’m not going to put cinnamon on

the back side of these we’ll just leave

them as is

give those a couple minutes

while I’m waiting for those to finish up

I’m going to go ahead and throw this in

the microwave for probably 45 seconds

okay so these look like they’re about

done let’s flip them over just to see

nice

looking good

okay

all right let’s go ahead and remove

those

make sure you turn the the stove off

when you’re done right we’re going to go

ahead and just turn that off okay so

there we go there’s my nice little meal

you can make this for lots of people or

just for yourself too like I did here

and then I’m just going to try one of

each of my brioche and my regular bread

that I have and then I always like to

have milk with my with my breakfast and

we got our warmed up syrup so we can go

ahead and just pour that over makes a

little bit more runny but there’s

something about hot syrup that I really

like so

okay I hope this was helpful for you

thanks for watching and God bless you

