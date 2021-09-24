How to Persevere Through Pain

Pain is inevitable but how you respond to it changes your experience. How do you think about and relate to your pain, physical and emotional?

After a crazy accident where he drove off a bridge, today’s Man Alive Podcast guest was paralyzed from the waist down. He had such severe nerve pain that he was given a life expectancy of only a few years (similar to Christopher Reeves). Miraculously, while watching a movie in the hospital, his understanding of pain changed and he set out on a quest to relieve his, and others’, pain.

Richard Hanbury has experienced more pain than many of us will in a lifetime, but the important part is he did not give up. Amazingly he created a device that allows people to enter into the brain states that long term meditators reach to relieve many types of pain, sometimes even forever! His nerve pain has not returned in the years since the development.

In this important episode, we discussed:

How psychological and physical pain manifest and can feed into addictions

Suggestions for more clarity and relief from pain — physical and emotional

The most important thing to do for yourself as a CEO

Richard's story of paralysis and his diagnosis

The device Richard created that took away his nerve pain in three months

I highly suggest listening to this episode for a dose of possibility and a reboot of courage and strength. Richard is one of the most inspiring humans I’ve met. To come through such intense pain and then use it to be in service of healing others is an extraordinary feat.

—

Richard Hanbury is the founder of Sana Health; a neuromodulation platform for pain relief and deep relaxation. Richard developed the technology behind Sana to eradicate his own life-threatening pain problem following a spinal cord injury from a jeep crash near Sana in Yemen in 1992.

Richard has an MBA (Healthcare) from the Wharton School, and DipLaw (College of Law London). The original benchtop device removed all his nerve damage pain in 3 months, saving his life. He has spent 25 years developing the Sana technology from the original benchtop device to the current device undergoing clinical trials.

Sana uses pulsed light and sound, and a heart rate variability feedback loop, to guide the user into a deep state of relaxation. Clinical trials have just been completed in Opioid Use Disorder and Fibromyalgia. Sana is launching in Fibromyalgia in 2021.

—