How To Reinforce Your Marriage During Challenging Times

The best marriages are those that can withstand any challenge. When you think about your relationship, do you find yourself feeling stuck and unable to move forward?

Especially when the “honeymoon phase in any committed relationship is not meant to last,” according to Dr. John Gottman, he’s the co-founder of the Gottman Institute, with over 40 years of experience researching thousands of couples.

We will thoroughly analyze his best golden nuggets to reinforce your marriage during challenging times.

“A marriage is a like a house. When a light bulb goes out, you do not go and buy a new house, you fix the light bulb.” — Happy Wives Club

THE PROCESS

Identify the problem or conflict that is causing problems in your relationship.

It’s essential to be specific and honest when identifying the issue. Trying to sweep things under the rug will only worsen things in the long run.

Once you’ve identified the problem, it’s time to start thinking about possible solutions. This is where your creativity and imagination can really help out.

There is no right or wrong answer, but working together as a team is essential to finding a solution that works for both of you.

Seek professional help as soon as possible.

Dr. John Gottman emphasizes the importance of searching for help in case of a crisis. Whether with a therapist or couples counselor, this is an essential step to take when things go wrong.

Even if you consider yourself someone who can resolve problems on their own and find solutions quickly, no one knows more than experts about what they do best.

Take time to listen to each other’s perspectives.

This is another essential part of finding a solution that works for both parties. Too often, we’re so busy trying to make our point that we forget actually to listen to what the other person is saying.

This can be not easy, but it’s worth the effort. Not only will you gain a better understanding of your partner’s perspective, but you’ll also learn more about yourself in the process.

Create a plan together for how you can move forward and resolve the issue at hand.

Coming up with a plan shows that you’re both committed to resolving the conflict and moving forward together.

It’s essential to be realistic about what you can accomplish and make sure both parties are on board with the plan before implementing it.

If possible, try to avoid repeating the same mistakes that led to the original conflict.

Discuss any underlying emotions or feelings that may be contributing to this fight.

Often, our conflicts are not just about the issue at hand. For example, if your partner is constantly late for dates or plans, then there might be other underlying feelings that you’re both overlooking.

Take some time to really think about what’s causing these feelings and see whether it can help resolve problems in your relationship. This will strengthen trust between partners, which leads to a better relationship overall.

Be positive and constructive when giving feedback to your partner.

Don’t forget to show affection and appreciation for your partner regularly. Be open with one another about what you’re feeling. This is especially important if there are feelings that may be causing problems between the two of you.

Avoid using critical or judgemental language. This will only worsen and potentially damage the relationship even further.

Take a break if things get too heated.

It’s not always possible to resolve conflicts right away. If things start to get out of hand, it may be best to take a break and come back to the issue later.

This doesn’t mean that you’ve failed or that the problem is unsolvable. It just means that it might be better to address the conflict when both parties are in a more rational state of mind.

Fighting is a part of any relationship, but how you fight can make all the difference. Follow these tips, and you’ll be on your way towards strengthening your marriage during challenging times.

Be willing to apologize if you were in the wrong.

Both of you will inevitably make mistakes and do things that may be difficult for your partner to forgive.

However, always being defensive or refusing to take responsibility for your actions is not going to help; it will only damage your relationship further.

Being able to admit when you’re wrong shows maturity and trustworthiness, which can go a long way towards strengthening relationships with others (including potential romantic partners).

Develop a sense of empathy and compassion for your partner.

Today’s relationships are challenging, with the world’s circumstances playing a prominent role in increasing feelings of jealousy and insecurity between partners.

It is essential to try your best to understand how difficult it must be for your spouse or significant other when they are struggling under the weight of their own personal hardships, both financially as well as emotionally.

You can make things easier on them by taking an active interest in what they have going on and being there for support during this time if possible.

Spend quality time together outside of work and household duties whenever possible.

Today’s relationships are challenged by exhausting working schedules, which can leave little room for anything else once we finally arrive home from our jobs each day after work hours.

The best medicine against such circumstances is to make sure to schedule regular date nights and weekend getaways, even if it’s just for a single day. This will help keep the lines of communication open and remind you both that your relationship is still a priority despite everything else going on in life.

Final Thought

There’s no magic solution — it takes hard work, dedication, and patience from partners involved. However, you can create a marriage that will stand the test of time with time and effort.

“Marriage is meant to keep people together, not just when things are good, but particularly when they are not. That’s why we take marriage vows, not wishes.” — Ngina Otiende

Conclusion

It’s not easy balancing work life, family responsibilities, friendships, and relationships with our partners as well.

But it can definitely make things easier when we know how to deal with challenges in an effective way instead of letting them destroy everything you’ve built together.

Get started today by following these simple steps above so both parties will feel more satisfied knowing their relationship stands firm no matter what happens next.

