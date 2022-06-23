How to Release Painful Memories

Doyou struggle with rumination (incessant thoughts that never seem to bring resolution) about painful memories? Especially the ones you’re afraid to talk about — or the ones that have been minimized by others when you did tell someone?⁠

It’s very common to fixate on traumatic memories. Especially when those memories have not been given a safe place to land by our family, friends or community.⁠ ⁠ When we have painful experiences, we aren’t able to process them alone. We need a loving container — an empathetic witness — in order to process the memory of the experience.⁠

Without that safe container in which to process, we may instead suppress traumatic memories, minimize them, doubt that they happened, or even forget them altogether in order to protect ourselves from being alone with the overwhelming emotions.⁠

When we suppress trauma, it has no way to be released. And so it churns and churns inside of us. In our bodies, it may present as pain symptoms. In our minds it may present as rumination.⁠ ⁠ Rumination can be overwhelming and troubling. You may wish you could “just forget” — but the more you try to suppress, the more the rumination churns.⁠

Internal suppression is a response to cultural suppression — the doubts, minimizations and denials heard from family, friends, community, the media.⁠ ⁠

BUT ✨ you can change the script!

Even if there’s nobody in your immediate circle who is able to offer you that safe space and empathy,⁠ YOU can start to heal by becoming that kind, nonjudgmental, affirming, loving presence for your own wounded part. 💗⁠ ⁠

If you decide to make that choice, so much healing becomes possible. So much growth 🌱 becomes possible. The wounded part of you can finally process their feelings, rejoin the world and flourish.⁠ ⁠ AND ✨ as you do this, you will attract like-spirited friends who are healing and growing 🌱 too! 🙌

Does this speak to you?⁠ ✨⁠

If so, here’s a journal prompt ✍️ you can try:⁠

⁠ 🔹 wise self: “Dear wounded part, I’m right here. What are you feeling?”⁠ ⁠

🔸⁠ wounded part: [let them answer in a sentence or a paragraph, whatever spills onto the page.]⁠ ⁠

🔹⁠ wise self: “It totally makes sense that you feel that way. I love you. Is there more?”⁠ ⁠

🔸⁠ wounded part: [let them answer in a sentence or a paragraph, whatever spills onto the page.]⁠ ⁠

🔹⁠ wise self: “It totally makes sense that you feel that way. I love you. Is there more?”⁠ ⁠

Etc etc etc. Until the wounded part has shared what it wants to share for now.⁠

🌸⁠ NOTE: After being avoided for so long, your wounded part may not trust you at first. By returning to listen to it daily, with patience and love, without pressure or judgment, you can rebuild trust. 🌸⁠

Sending loads of encouragement, compassion and belief in you!

💖 Anna

—

Previously Published on Medium

—

Shutterstock image