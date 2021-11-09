How to Remove Fear, Anxiety and Self-Doubt

Today on How To Live A Fantastic Life Dr. Lycka talks with Mia Hewett, founder of Aligned Intelligence, a methodology that removes fear, anxiety, and self-doubt. How would you like to get rid of that nagging, negative voice inside your head? On today’s show you’ll learn about processing emotions so you’re no longer afraid of them. Learn how to no longer fear people’s opinions and judgments, heal the money blocks that have been holding you back and truly listen to your intuition. Tune in and enjoy!

Guest Bio:

Mia Hewett has co-owned and operated seven figure businesses and is an international speaker, a best-selling author and a world class business coach. Her book, Meant For More, Stop Secretly Struggling and Become a Force to Be Reckoned With is available on her website: https://http://www.miahewett.com

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS

https://www.instagram.com/mia.hewett/

https://www.facebook.com/MiaHewettOfficial

Thanks for listening to the show!

It means so much to us that you listened to our podcast! If you would like to continue the conversation, please email me at [email protected] or visit our Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/drallenlycka. We would love to have you join us there, and welcome your messages. We check our Messenger often.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

As a big thank you for listening to our podcast, we’d like to offer you a free copy of Dr. Lycka’s bestselling book the show is built on “The Secrets to Living A Fantastic Life.” Get your free copy by clicking here: https://secretsbook.now.site/home

We are building a community of like-minded people in the personal development/self-help/professional development industries, and are always looking for wonderful guests for our show. If you have any recommendations, please email us!

Dr. Allen Lycka’s Social Media Links

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/drallenlycka

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dr_allen_lycka/

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/drallenlycka

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/allenlycka

YouTube: https://www.YouTube.com/c/drallenlycka

Subscribe to the show

We would be honored to have you subscribe to the show – you can subscribe on the podcast app on your mobile device.

—

Previously Published on drallenlycka.com

—

Shutterstock