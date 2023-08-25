How to Snap Out of Your Funk

I recently did an experimented with a Facebook live and I felt like this message was important and I wanted to share it. The question is, “how do you get out of a funk and why should I care?” I have talked to so many people who are stuck in their circumstances. They have dreams and goals that they want to achieve, but it seems like they were more committed to being stuck and being in a funk than to moving forward in their goals.

Being stuck is a choice. Moving forward and really reaching for your dreams is a choice. And how you get there is also up to you. You can take the long laborious road that maybe has a lot of bumps and maybe you won’t get there. If you don’t work on your attitude and your mindset, it won’t happen. It won’t happen permanently because it’ll always take you along for the ride. No matter where you are, you’re there.

If you want your circumstances to change, you have to shift yourself from the inside out.

An easy way to do that is when you notice that your mind is going down in the dumps, in a dark space, snap yourself out of it immediately. Stop dwelling on why something isn’t working. Stop talking about the things in the past that didn’t serve you well or circumstances that you’re upset about.

It’s not serving you. When you find your mind going there, you’re going to have to train yourself, your subconscious mind to go in a different direction. So this is a tip to help you reprogram that deep programming that’s already innately within you. Nobody’s immune to it, by the way, I deal with it too. I started out in the military serving almost 28 years. I had a lot of beliefs and habits instilled in my subconscious mind over those almost 28 years. Do you think that maybe I had to change some things inside of myself in order to become an entrepreneur and to roll with the ups and downs of being an entrepreneur and owning a business? Of course I did. If I hadn’t, I would have fallen on my face. And you know there’s nothing wrong with making mistakes either.

There’s joy in going for something that you love, something really big and beautiful that you are just wanting to achieve, or do, or have or be. The beauty is in the lessons that you learn. You want to make sure that you’re failing forward. I love that saying, because if you’re not taking chances, if you’re not taking risks, if you’re not investing in yourself, and if you’re not willing to pay the price, then you’re going to keep getting the same results. And guess what? You deserve them. I know that’s a harsh reality.

So here is a way to start reprogramming your habitual way of thinking. First you gotta figure out what is that habitual way of thinking that’s keeping you stuck? Is it thinking about the past? Is it dwelling on what didn’t go right? Is it that a fear of a mistake or a past failure you’ve had that won’t let you move forward?

Whenever you choose to move forward or take action toward your goal, and that fear starts to bubble up, instead of going down that rabbit hole and allowing yourself to go down that funk, stop yourself right then and there.

I like to say, give yourself a slap. Do something in the moment to shake you up. One of my favorite things are music. Just listening to some really loud music and dancing around. And I know this is really ridiculous, but I look up at the ceiling with my whole head back because you can’t frown and look up at the ceiling. And then I’ll yell either my goal statement or I’ll yell what’s making me crazy with whatever is getting on my nerves.

And that instantly makes me laugh because it’s so really ridiculous and I can’t frown. It just doesn’t make sense. You’re yelling, you’re angry, but you’re smiling stupid. But it makes you laugh and it shifts your energy. It’s enough to break that circuit so you can then think about your goal. Think about what you want. Take just a moment to close your eyes. And when that negative voice keeps coming in don’t go there. Just think about your goal and then take one step in that direction. That’s all it takes to shift that energy and start you moving. Now you’ve got to keep doing that. You can’t just do it once. Yeah, it’s crazy and it works. Keep doing that often enough and you’re going to change that old school way of thinking that’s keeping you stuck.

I want everyone to win – you’re reading this because you want something different than what you’re creating right now. And there’s a multitude of ways for us to connect and for me to help you. Maybe some of you I’ve had a conversation with, some of you are already clients and you’re in our client group, and some of you may be in my FB group. I love that energy in the group. Some of you are like, I don’t know about this chick, but I’ll join this group. It’s free and I’ll see what she’s about and that’s okay too. But don’t sit there and be a wallflower. Participate. You will get nothing out of being in a group if you don’t participate.

I can’t do the work for you. I can’t have the desire for something better for you, but you can and you can change your results. I can guide you, but you’ve got to do what I’m asking you to do. Trust and just do it. Don’t sit in the funk because now you know better. That’s your decision and you get to enjoy the consequences of that. And I know that’s tough love, but it is what it is. You’ve got to do the steps that are necessary. You’ve got to pay the price to make it happen. Nothing is free. Do the work. Ask questions in the FB group. Celebrate your wins when things are going right, ask for support so that you can be supported. And if you’re just sitting in there quietly, I want you to know I love you.

I want people who are engaged. I want a community of people who are here to support one another and who want to create better results in their lives. Get engaged, get focused, ask for support, allow yourself to be supported and start paying attention to some of those thought patterns that are not serving you anymore.

