How to Solo Date While in a Relationship or Single

Whether you’re in a relationship or single, there are many benefits to taking yourself out on a solo date. Solo dating is taking yourself out on a date, by yourself, just because you can and want to. You take the time with you, for you and you only. Not to try to find someone else, but to have some time with yourself.

And given the relationship with yourself is the longest, surest human relationship you’ll ever have, there are many benefits to taking yourself on a date.

Let’s discuss this today!

What are the benefits of solo dating?

Solo dating might be becoming increasingly popular, especially with the rise of new cultural norms like online dating and greater mental health tools and possibilities. According to a study, more than a third of single British people have started taking themselves out on solo dates. Why?

Well, solo dating allows you to spend alone getting to know yourself. You start enjoying your own company and grow as a result. By developing more time getting to know yourself, you develop a more grounded sense of who you are. This breeds the space for more self-acceptance, self-love, and self-confidence (all great things to have!!).

What you think of yourself and who you are should also be developed by you spending time getting to know yourself. By being present, you can figure out your likes and dislikes.

“Until you get comfortable with being alone, you’ll never know if you’re choosing someone out of love or loneliness.”

– Mandy Hale

Going on a solo date can be a beautiful form of self-love and self-care. You love yourself enough to be happy just being with you. That is really special.

What about going on a solo date while you’re in a relationship?

Whether you’re in a relationship or not, solo dating is important because you can build a more connected relationship with yourself. Sometimes having “me time” is really important to maintaining your own sense of identity in a relationship.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

And if you’re in a relationship, your partner can even support the me “time.” One of my favorite scenes in a show (I won’t spoil the show title in case you want to watch the show) was when the girl in the couple was expressing her desire for more space in the relationship and wanting more me time. So her partner drew her a bath, decorated the bathroom with rose petals, and lit up candles around the bathroom. He then gave her space to relax that night alone in the relaxing bath. So basically he respected her desire for “me time”, helped set up her solo date, and gave her space to do her own thing.

Solo dates allow room for more independence in the relationship, and you can come back to the relationship feeling more connected and fulfilled as you had time to connect with yourself. You can bring this confident and grounded energy into the relationship, sharing with your partner how the date even went! Basically, solo dating can definitely be incorporated into existing relationships.

And if you’re single, solo dating is perfect for any time! But especially post-breakup as a way to bring you back into re-finding and reconnecting with yourself. It can also help prepare you before going into the dating world, as you get used to dating and discovering someone and who they are.

Photo by Anthony Tran on Unsplash

What solo date options could I do?

I think the best solo date options are the dates you’d love to go on with other people, but can now treat yourself by taking yourself on that date splo.

Have you always wanted to see the opera? Treat yourself to that solo date! Is there a fancy restaurant you’ve been eyeing? Take yourself out! Is there a movie you’ve wanted to see? That could be it! A massage appointment you’ve been wanting to book? Yes, that counts!

Solo dates also can be totally free too. Driving to a local beach and sitting with a nice book is a great solo date. Or taking a walk down a park and reading a new book. Or even going to a free art museum nearby. Those are all examples of nice free solo dates.

I actually have a list of 7 solo dates I think are fun and exciting to go to if you need ideas. It includes journal prompts and quotes to inspire you for each date. It’s free and can be accessed here on my resources page here.

One tip I really love for solo dates is to try not to overwhelm yourself at the beginning. Y

ou don’t need to do anything uncomfortable right away, you can start small with dates like walking down the park and journaling about how your week has been. You can build confidence before the date by getting a pep talk from a supportive friend or blasting good music. Or even wearing an outfit that will you feel confident.

You got this!

Solo dating can be an incredibly brave and rewarding experience. You are taking the time to get to know yourself; at first, that could be scary. But then you realize there’s been an amazing person with you all this time — and that’s you.

And over time, you get excited to spend time alone with yourself getting to know yourself because you love yourself and love the person you are. Solo dates can help create this bond with yourself that builds self-confidence and self-love.

I hope you enjoy it and have a great time!

So, what solo date do you plan to do? And when?

❤,

N

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***