Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / How to Talk With Your Loved Ones

How to Talk With Your Loved Ones

Communication is the key to any relationship. It sounds cliché but it’s true.

by Leave a Comment

By: Understoond

English description: Join Onyi Azih and Cristina Jáuregui, psychotherapist, writer, lecturer, broadcaster and presenter for a chat about how to have conversations with your loved ones when you see signs of a learning and thinking difference in your child.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

00:00
breeze last month understood hosted the
00:02
first part of the series where we
00:04
introduced the take note tool and
00:06
getting into the mindset now in part one
00:08
we covered how the take note tool
00:09
provides parents with step-by-step
00:11
suggestions of what to look for what to
00:14
do and how to document behaviors that
00:16
they may be noticing in their children
00:18
and if they’re worrisome so
00:20
we’re going to explain that the tool is
00:23
n for noticing
00:25
any
00:26
difficulties or behaviors o for
00:28
observing and keeping track of patterns
00:31
t for talking to people that can help
00:33
like pediatricians caregivers or
00:36
teachers and then e for engaging your
00:38
child to get more information and
00:40
figuring out how you can help them
00:42
thrive now that leads us to today’s chat
00:45
how to speak to loved ones about
00:47
learning and thinking differences and we
00:49
have the pleasure of speaking to one of
00:50
our understood experts christina howard
00:54
now she’s going to share how to compare
00:58
share information with those closest to
01:00
our children and helping them understand
01:02
and make sense of what we’re seeing
01:05
christina is a psychotherapist writer
01:07
lecturer broadcaster and presenter and
01:10
we’re so glad to have you today hi
01:11
christina
01:13
hi honey i am so happy to be here with
01:15
you thank you for that introduction and
01:19
well let’s start talking and
01:21
about all these important subjects to
01:24
help
01:25
the parents the kids and all the
01:28
caregivers that are around these people
01:31
and these uh
01:32
wonderful children that need so much
01:35
help
01:36
yes thank you for joining us and we’d
01:38
love to hear from you our audience on
01:40
any of your thoughts or comments so
01:42
please post them along with any
01:43
questions in the chat box okay
01:45
now
01:46
let’s start with learning and thinking
01:48
differences or ltd’s they can be
01:50
difficult
01:51
subjects to discuss and you know
01:54
your partners or caregivers may not be
01:56
on the same page so what is important
01:58
when you start the conversation
02:00
well one of the things that i i think
02:03
it’s the most important is
02:05
first to understand where you are
02:08
standing
02:09
you as a parent
02:11
you are as a caregiver because sometimes
02:15
um or all the time we have different um
02:19
ideas and we understand
02:22
the problem in different times
02:26
what do i what do i want to say with
02:29
this that sometimes we are faster
02:33
to understand something that is
02:34
happening in our family with our kids
02:37
and sometimes it takes us a lot of time
02:39
to understand and to accept what’s
02:41
happening in the family so the first
02:44
thing i i think it seem very very
02:46
important is to
02:49
make a stop
02:50
and try to put your ideas in order
02:55
i i would suggest
02:57
to sit down maybe with a therapist or
03:00
maybe with your mother or with someone
03:02
you love or maybe alone with just a
03:05
piece of paper and start writing down
03:08
all the ideas you have like all the
03:11
things you have been watching and that
03:13
you think that something is happening to
03:16
your girl or to your boy and that you
03:19
want your partner or the people that are
03:23
with you to understand that you are
03:27
aware that something is wrong or
03:30
something is different because it’s not
03:32
wrong it’s just different
03:34
so i will say that that would be the
03:36
first thing to do to make a stop
03:39
in your life and to write down all the
03:42
ideas
03:43
then when you have all the ideas written
03:46
down then you can ask
03:48
whoever you want to share it with or you
03:51
need to share it with
03:53
to
03:54
make an appointment
03:55
one of the things that is really really
03:57
important is to understand that we all
04:00
live in different times
04:01
so
04:02
maybe i am running maybe i am busy maybe
04:06
i am at work so i need to tell the other
04:09
person that i want to have a
04:10
conversation an important conversation a
04:13
conversation that needs all my attention
04:16
and
04:17
so i
04:19
i suggest to make up an appointment
04:23
to sit down and talk about these
04:26
important subjects and one of the things
04:28
that it’s really important only is also
04:31
to tell the other person what you are
04:33
going to talk about
04:35
because it’s really known in our society
04:38
that when someone comes to you and tells
04:40
you i want to talk about something we
04:42
start wondering no what is this person
04:45
going to tell me
04:46
is he mad at me
04:48
or is she mad at me well
04:50
let’s
04:52
since the beginning put the subject on
04:54
the table
04:55
and tell the people that you want to
04:57
talk to i want to talk about our kids or
04:59
i want to talk about our daughter
05:02
and i want to talk to you about some
05:04
things i have been watching
05:06
observing and and i am worried about
05:11
so but i think we have to have the um
05:14
the real
05:16
special atmosphere to have the best
05:19
conversation we can have
05:23
i’m so glad you said that because it’s
05:25
so often that
05:27
one or other caregivers or parents may
05:30
not be on the same page with what’s
05:32
going on and so may cause a lot of
05:34
anxiety and so really recommending what
05:37
can we do to get past that hurdle of not
05:40
being on the same page with everyone
05:42
else who thinks that maybe it’s okay
05:44
it’s something to ignore
05:46
you know uh there’s nothing really
05:47
happening
05:50
exactly and why that happens because
05:54
usually we are in denial
05:57
we sometimes
05:59
don’t want to see what’s happening
06:01
because of one really really concrete
06:04
thing and this is we are afraid that’s
06:08
we are afraid because we don’t know what
06:10
we’re dealing with and also we have so
06:13
many
06:14
um
06:16
ideas when our kids are born about how
06:19
we want them what we’re expecting about
06:23
them if we have a boy or if we have a
06:25
girl
06:26
we we usually start thinking about all
06:30
the things that they should be doing
06:32
like for example and my boy should be in
06:36
i don’t know playing football or my boy
06:39
will be the best in his class in
06:41
mathematics because i am the best in
06:43
mathematics or i was or my daughter
06:46
should know history perfectly because i
06:49
am a historian i don’t know all the
06:50
ideas we have when we receive our babies
06:54
yeah and sometimes to break all those
06:58
ideas those
07:01
things that uh sometimes i say i say we
07:04
have we are like little kids dreaming
07:07
you know what we expect of our kids and
07:10
we don’t stop to see who our son or our
07:14
daughter is but sometimes that is a
07:18
barrier to be able to talk that’s one of
07:21
the things i see on it that happens and
07:25
all other thing that happens on it is
07:28
that uh also we start thinking that we
07:32
are the ones to blame
07:35
uh because of the things that are
07:37
happening are now in our family we we
07:40
think that we don’t we are not good
07:42
parents that maybe we did something
07:45
wrong
07:46
that it’s our problem that we are to
07:48
blame and uh we hate to be blamed
07:52
and we hate to be feel ashamed
07:55
you know so
07:56
all these
07:57
different um emotions
08:00
that we have to deal with are usually
08:02
emotions that if we don’t treat them as
08:06
we have to if we don’t um
08:09
elaborate them i don’t know if you say
08:12
it like that in english
08:13
yeah if we don’t work with them
08:16
as as we go on
08:18
yeah then yeah they are barriers for
08:21
communication between
08:23
the couples
08:24
their barriers for communication because
08:27
they keep blaming one another and and
08:30
themselves that something is wrong
08:32
because they did something wrong so i
08:35
think uh it’s it’s a com
08:38
neck
08:39
and it’s very difficult sometimes to
08:42
establish a conversation because of all
08:45
these things that happen around the
08:48
parents or the caregivers
08:50
yeah yeah and i love that you say that
08:52
because i i definitely support giving
08:55
that grace and that space for your child
08:57
and your partners to be themselves to
09:00
explore themselves learn themselves and
09:01
so i definitely agree with you there i
09:03
wanted you to just even continue to talk
09:05
more about how to con continue that open
09:08
communication once you do start getting
09:10
the ball rolling with the conversation
09:12
how do we continue to just keep those
09:14
lines of communication open
09:17
first of all i think when we
09:19
put over the table that it’s not
09:22
anyone’s fault what is happening
09:25
that um we have a wonderful girl or a
09:28
wonderful boy that the uh the only thing
09:31
is that he learns in a different way
09:34
but that could can be a wonderful thing
09:37
also because i think uh
09:40
that one of the things we have to
09:42
understand in this world is that we are
09:45
all different
09:46
and sometimes we want to put everyone in
09:49
the same box no that’s one of the things
09:51
that has been happening
09:53
since the
09:54
millenniums no so uh when we when we sit
09:58
down and we understand that it’s not my
10:01
fault it’s not your fault and that
10:03
together we can start
10:05
to
10:07
walk in a different direction i think
10:09
that’s really good for starting a
10:11
conversation because
10:13
we we can start a conversation with the
10:15
same
10:16
object
10:17
on mine with the same uh
10:19
finishing line no
10:21
so
10:22
uh when when you
10:24
when you start a conversation with
10:27
something that you have prepared and you
10:30
are giving time to the other person to
10:32
prepare as well then we can sit down and
10:35
start talking about the points that we
10:37
want to talk about one of the things
10:39
that i want to tell the people that are
10:41
watching us is that we have to know that
10:44
the most important thing is our daughter
10:47
or our son
10:49
that’s the most important thing his
10:51
wellness
10:53
and we have to understand that until
10:56
that day when we realized that something
10:58
was wrong he has been having a hard time
11:02
because
11:03
it’s almost
11:05
certain that we have been in school
11:07
some
11:08
the teachers
11:10
have been telling us or maybe they have
11:12
been suffering from bullying that we
11:15
know that this is happening all the time
11:17
so our kid may be
11:20
um
11:21
by that time
11:23
with a lot of pain in his
11:26
mind in his soul he would feel
11:29
awkward different
11:31
he would feel
11:33
sad maybe
11:34
that he doesn’t belong
11:36
and that’s uh just because
11:39
it’s uh
11:41
difficult to fit in a world that wants
11:44
us to be all the same as i was saying
11:46
before
11:47
so we have to have in mind that the most
11:49
important thing is to help our kid and
11:52
that is possible because this is why we
11:56
are doing these chats and why we are
11:58
making these movements worldwide to say
12:02
that of course this is possible there
12:04
are different ways to to learn
12:06
and our kid can learn if in a different
12:10
way and he can be perfectly adapted to
12:14
his own world so i think that’s the
12:17
second
12:19
thing that we should put on off the
12:21
table this conversation is not
12:23
to blame us
12:25
not to say everything that we have been
12:27
doing wrong
12:29
but on the contrary these conversations
12:31
would be
12:32
to talk about her or him
12:36
and to
12:39
take to help them be in a better place
12:44
yes okay so different cultures and
12:46
generations have different views of
12:48
learning thinking and attention
12:49
differences which can be difficult
12:51
especially when they’re living under one
12:53
roof so we know i know from experience
12:56
that there can be cultural bias and
12:59
stigmas so tell me what do you think we
13:01
can do as a suggestion of how to educate
13:05
them whether it’s to support a child
13:06
through a diagnosis
13:09
therapies treatment what would you
13:11
suggest in this situation
13:14
first of all i think that it’s really
13:16
really important to talk to the people
13:18
that are living in the same room
13:20
and to try to unders to make them
13:23
understand what’s going on for example
13:26
honey if if we are talking about younger
13:28
children or their
13:31
siblings of the
13:32
of our child that has this problem
13:35
or is uh this different uh situation i
13:38
think we can um try to
13:42
see movies watch movies uh maybe we can
13:46
um buy a book
13:49
or
13:51
something that can
13:52
make them understand what’s going on
13:54
and but the first thing we have to do is
13:57
talk to our child
13:59
and tell him that
14:00
even though he has a different ability
14:03
to
14:05
learn
14:06
that he’s perfectly normal and that we
14:09
are going to try to help him not only
14:12
the parents but also the whole family
14:15
the whole people that are living in the
14:16
house sometimes as you will say
14:20
we have different generations like for
14:21
example they can be living with their
14:23
grandparents and it’s really usual it’s
14:26
common that grandparents want to help
14:30
and sometimes
14:32
they have different ideas or maybe they
14:34
don’t know the subject as well as we do
14:37
so we have to become and and i want to
14:40
point this again and again that we have
14:43
to understand that people have
14:45
different ways to understand even
14:49
sometimes our childs that have a
14:51
different ability to understand
14:54
they teach us
14:56
to
14:57
see the world in a different way and
15:00
what do i want to say about this that
15:03
sometimes that’s the way that we
15:04
understand that our parents are the
15:07
grown-ups
15:08
and maybe they are slower than right now
15:11
or maybe they think their idea is the
15:14
best idea and they don’t want to move
15:16
from their their ideas so we have to
15:19
understand that we are all in
15:23
in a different rhythm so we have to try
15:27
to adjust
15:28
to the rhythms of everyone i think it
15:31
sounds a great task but it’s not once
15:34
once you have the
15:35
patience to sit with each one of them
15:39
and to try to explain them what’s going
15:42
on and what um are the things that you
15:45
have decided with the whole group that
15:48
you are working with
15:50
to do to help your child for example you
15:53
know maybe we have to be to
15:56
have more
15:58
um
16:00
a more uh
16:02
schedule that is more compact what do i
16:05
mean or maybe we have to be more
16:08
excited
16:10
with the schedule no and so we have to
16:13
to tell our grand grand parents that
16:17
they have to help us
16:19
in order
16:20
to help our kid i think that when we we
16:24
explain everyone else that what we are
16:27
trying to do
16:28
is help someone we love
16:31
then through love we can make everyone
16:34
understand that this is a um
16:40
it’s this is a plan
16:42
that together the family if we are all
16:44
together we can help
16:46
our kid the person we love to have a
16:49
better life an easier life a normal life
16:54
as we talk normal no i don’t like that
16:56
word in spanish i don’t use it that much
16:59
because
17:00
who is normal only who is normal right
17:04
to try to be happy what we want to do
17:07
and of course
17:08
[Music]
17:10
yeah try to be happy and one of the
17:13
things that i i think it’s more
17:14
important is
17:16
one of the things we have to understand
17:18
is that
17:19
our um
17:22
mission in life as parents
17:25
is help our kids to grow
17:27
the best way we can help them to grow
17:30
and be independent
17:32
that they can they can take care of
17:34
themselves
17:35
and of course they have to be happy
17:39
whatever that means to them
17:41
no and so we have to be respectful of
17:43
that we have we have to be
17:46
we have to give them love and so when we
17:49
have that idea really clear
17:52
then the way
17:54
we get to that point
17:57
is uh
17:58
usually in a better in a better mood
18:01
with love in between with patients with
18:05
good emotions to help them get through
18:08
that
18:09
sometimes uh it’s not that easy with the
18:13
other people that are living around the
18:15
house especially with siblings because
18:19
this kind of kids used to
18:21
they are used to get a lot of attention
18:24
and sometimes we have to talk to our to
18:27
the other siblings to make them
18:28
understand
18:30
that maybe in this moment
18:32
he or her is having a lot of attention
18:35
because he needs it
18:37
but also as parents we have to
18:39
understand that we have to give quality
18:42
time to all of our kids and that’s very
18:44
important also because sometimes we have
18:47
kids without thinking
18:49
uh how much work we are going to have to
18:52
to be doing
18:54
in order to help them grow in a better
18:57
way
18:58
yeah yeah i definitely agree with you
19:00
there i think from my point of view as a
19:02
parent um
19:04
i definitely help
19:06
the caregivers grandparents to really
19:08
look at it as a through a viewpoint of
19:11
gratefulness we’re grateful that we know
19:13
what how we can help our our child and
19:15
how we can support them and to give them
19:18
love and being happy and who they are i
19:20
think that changing the perspective
19:22
instead of you know feeling like oh
19:24
downtrodden with what this difficulty is
19:26
but really just looking at the grateful
19:29
aspect of things can really change the
19:31
minds of everyone
19:35
i am sure of that and also one of the
19:39
sorry one of the things that i i think
19:40
it’s really really important is to
19:42
understand that we all have different
19:44
capacities
19:45
that we have different
19:47
intelligence
19:49
we can even read about we now know that
19:52
and so
19:54
if you
19:55
have a difficult to read or to learn
19:58
maths
19:59
but maybe you are really good at
20:01
something else because this is this is
20:04
the world we’re living in we have
20:07
different
20:08
intelligence and and so we just have to
20:12
to help our kid or our girl or our boy
20:16
to find
20:18
in what he is really good because i’m
20:20
sure they have
20:22
thousands of of their capacities so we
20:25
have to we have to
20:27
help them
20:29
find them and experience them and
20:33
be happy with the way they are
20:37
yes yes i totally agree there
20:41
well thank you so much for joining us
20:43
today you guys if you have any questions
20:45
please make sure to leave them down in
20:47
the chat and we’ll be
20:48
here next time
21:07
you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x