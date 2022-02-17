How to Talk With Your Loved Ones

By: Understoond

English description: Join Onyi Azih and Cristina Jáuregui, psychotherapist, writer, lecturer, broadcaster and presenter for a chat about how to have conversations with your loved ones when you see signs of a learning and thinking difference in your child.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

00:00

breeze last month understood hosted the

00:02

first part of the series where we

00:04

introduced the take note tool and

00:06

getting into the mindset now in part one

00:08

we covered how the take note tool

00:09

provides parents with step-by-step

00:11

suggestions of what to look for what to

00:14

do and how to document behaviors that

00:16

they may be noticing in their children

00:18

and if they’re worrisome so

00:20

we’re going to explain that the tool is

00:23

n for noticing

00:25

any

00:26

difficulties or behaviors o for

00:28

observing and keeping track of patterns

00:31

t for talking to people that can help

00:33

like pediatricians caregivers or

00:36

teachers and then e for engaging your

00:38

child to get more information and

00:40

figuring out how you can help them

00:42

thrive now that leads us to today’s chat

00:45

how to speak to loved ones about

00:47

learning and thinking differences and we

00:49

have the pleasure of speaking to one of

00:50

our understood experts christina howard

00:54

now she’s going to share how to compare

00:58

share information with those closest to

01:00

our children and helping them understand

01:02

and make sense of what we’re seeing

01:05

christina is a psychotherapist writer

01:07

lecturer broadcaster and presenter and

01:10

we’re so glad to have you today hi

01:11

christina

01:13

hi honey i am so happy to be here with

01:15

you thank you for that introduction and

01:19

well let’s start talking and

01:21

about all these important subjects to

01:24

help

01:25

the parents the kids and all the

01:28

caregivers that are around these people

01:31

and these uh

01:32

wonderful children that need so much

01:35

help

01:36

yes thank you for joining us and we’d

01:38

love to hear from you our audience on

01:40

any of your thoughts or comments so

01:42

please post them along with any

01:43

questions in the chat box okay

01:45

now

01:46

let’s start with learning and thinking

01:48

differences or ltd’s they can be

01:50

difficult

01:51

subjects to discuss and you know

01:54

your partners or caregivers may not be

01:56

on the same page so what is important

01:58

when you start the conversation

02:00

well one of the things that i i think

02:03

it’s the most important is

02:05

first to understand where you are

02:08

standing

02:09

you as a parent

02:11

you are as a caregiver because sometimes

02:15

um or all the time we have different um

02:19

ideas and we understand

02:22

the problem in different times

02:26

what do i what do i want to say with

02:29

this that sometimes we are faster

02:33

to understand something that is

02:34

happening in our family with our kids

02:37

and sometimes it takes us a lot of time

02:39

to understand and to accept what’s

02:41

happening in the family so the first

02:44

thing i i think it seem very very

02:46

important is to

02:49

make a stop

02:50

and try to put your ideas in order

02:55

i i would suggest

02:57

to sit down maybe with a therapist or

03:00

maybe with your mother or with someone

03:02

you love or maybe alone with just a

03:05

piece of paper and start writing down

03:08

all the ideas you have like all the

03:11

things you have been watching and that

03:13

you think that something is happening to

03:16

your girl or to your boy and that you

03:19

want your partner or the people that are

03:23

with you to understand that you are

03:27

aware that something is wrong or

03:30

something is different because it’s not

03:32

wrong it’s just different

03:34

so i will say that that would be the

03:36

first thing to do to make a stop

03:39

in your life and to write down all the

03:42

ideas

03:43

then when you have all the ideas written

03:46

down then you can ask

03:48

whoever you want to share it with or you

03:51

need to share it with

03:53

to

03:54

make an appointment

03:55

one of the things that is really really

03:57

important is to understand that we all

04:00

live in different times

04:01

so

04:02

maybe i am running maybe i am busy maybe

04:06

i am at work so i need to tell the other

04:09

person that i want to have a

04:10

conversation an important conversation a

04:13

conversation that needs all my attention

04:16

and

04:17

so i

04:19

i suggest to make up an appointment

04:23

to sit down and talk about these

04:26

important subjects and one of the things

04:28

that it’s really important only is also

04:31

to tell the other person what you are

04:33

going to talk about

04:35

because it’s really known in our society

04:38

that when someone comes to you and tells

04:40

you i want to talk about something we

04:42

start wondering no what is this person

04:45

going to tell me

04:46

is he mad at me

04:48

or is she mad at me well

04:50

let’s

04:52

since the beginning put the subject on

04:54

the table

04:55

and tell the people that you want to

04:57

talk to i want to talk about our kids or

04:59

i want to talk about our daughter

05:02

and i want to talk to you about some

05:04

things i have been watching

05:06

observing and and i am worried about

05:11

so but i think we have to have the um

05:14

the real

05:16

special atmosphere to have the best

05:19

conversation we can have

05:23

i’m so glad you said that because it’s

05:25

so often that

05:27

one or other caregivers or parents may

05:30

not be on the same page with what’s

05:32

going on and so may cause a lot of

05:34

anxiety and so really recommending what

05:37

can we do to get past that hurdle of not

05:40

being on the same page with everyone

05:42

else who thinks that maybe it’s okay

05:44

it’s something to ignore

05:46

you know uh there’s nothing really

05:47

happening

05:50

exactly and why that happens because

05:54

usually we are in denial

05:57

we sometimes

05:59

don’t want to see what’s happening

06:01

because of one really really concrete

06:04

thing and this is we are afraid that’s

06:08

we are afraid because we don’t know what

06:10

we’re dealing with and also we have so

06:13

many

06:14

um

06:16

ideas when our kids are born about how

06:19

we want them what we’re expecting about

06:23

them if we have a boy or if we have a

06:25

girl

06:26

we we usually start thinking about all

06:30

the things that they should be doing

06:32

like for example and my boy should be in

06:36

i don’t know playing football or my boy

06:39

will be the best in his class in

06:41

mathematics because i am the best in

06:43

mathematics or i was or my daughter

06:46

should know history perfectly because i

06:49

am a historian i don’t know all the

06:50

ideas we have when we receive our babies

06:54

yeah and sometimes to break all those

06:58

ideas those

07:01

things that uh sometimes i say i say we

07:04

have we are like little kids dreaming

07:07

you know what we expect of our kids and

07:10

we don’t stop to see who our son or our

07:14

daughter is but sometimes that is a

07:18

barrier to be able to talk that’s one of

07:21

the things i see on it that happens and

07:25

all other thing that happens on it is

07:28

that uh also we start thinking that we

07:32

are the ones to blame

07:35

uh because of the things that are

07:37

happening are now in our family we we

07:40

think that we don’t we are not good

07:42

parents that maybe we did something

07:45

wrong

07:46

that it’s our problem that we are to

07:48

blame and uh we hate to be blamed

07:52

and we hate to be feel ashamed

07:55

you know so

07:56

all these

07:57

different um emotions

08:00

that we have to deal with are usually

08:02

emotions that if we don’t treat them as

08:06

we have to if we don’t um

08:09

elaborate them i don’t know if you say

08:12

it like that in english

08:13

yeah if we don’t work with them

08:16

as as we go on

08:18

yeah then yeah they are barriers for

08:21

communication between

08:23

the couples

08:24

their barriers for communication because

08:27

they keep blaming one another and and

08:30

themselves that something is wrong

08:32

because they did something wrong so i

08:35

think uh it’s it’s a com

08:38

neck

08:39

and it’s very difficult sometimes to

08:42

establish a conversation because of all

08:45

these things that happen around the

08:48

parents or the caregivers

08:50

yeah yeah and i love that you say that

08:52

because i i definitely support giving

08:55

that grace and that space for your child

08:57

and your partners to be themselves to

09:00

explore themselves learn themselves and

09:01

so i definitely agree with you there i

09:03

wanted you to just even continue to talk

09:05

more about how to con continue that open

09:08

communication once you do start getting

09:10

the ball rolling with the conversation

09:12

how do we continue to just keep those

09:14

lines of communication open

09:17

first of all i think when we

09:19

put over the table that it’s not

09:22

anyone’s fault what is happening

09:25

that um we have a wonderful girl or a

09:28

wonderful boy that the uh the only thing

09:31

is that he learns in a different way

09:34

but that could can be a wonderful thing

09:37

also because i think uh

09:40

that one of the things we have to

09:42

understand in this world is that we are

09:45

all different

09:46

and sometimes we want to put everyone in

09:49

the same box no that’s one of the things

09:51

that has been happening

09:53

since the

09:54

millenniums no so uh when we when we sit

09:58

down and we understand that it’s not my

10:01

fault it’s not your fault and that

10:03

together we can start

10:05

to

10:07

walk in a different direction i think

10:09

that’s really good for starting a

10:11

conversation because

10:13

we we can start a conversation with the

10:15

same

10:16

object

10:17

on mine with the same uh

10:19

finishing line no

10:21

so

10:22

uh when when you

10:24

when you start a conversation with

10:27

something that you have prepared and you

10:30

are giving time to the other person to

10:32

prepare as well then we can sit down and

10:35

start talking about the points that we

10:37

want to talk about one of the things

10:39

that i want to tell the people that are

10:41

watching us is that we have to know that

10:44

the most important thing is our daughter

10:47

or our son

10:49

that’s the most important thing his

10:51

wellness

10:53

and we have to understand that until

10:56

that day when we realized that something

10:58

was wrong he has been having a hard time

11:02

because

11:03

it’s almost

11:05

certain that we have been in school

11:07

some

11:08

the teachers

11:10

have been telling us or maybe they have

11:12

been suffering from bullying that we

11:15

know that this is happening all the time

11:17

so our kid may be

11:20

um

11:21

by that time

11:23

with a lot of pain in his

11:26

mind in his soul he would feel

11:29

awkward different

11:31

he would feel

11:33

sad maybe

11:34

that he doesn’t belong

11:36

and that’s uh just because

11:39

it’s uh

11:41

difficult to fit in a world that wants

11:44

us to be all the same as i was saying

11:46

before

11:47

so we have to have in mind that the most

11:49

important thing is to help our kid and

11:52

that is possible because this is why we

11:56

are doing these chats and why we are

11:58

making these movements worldwide to say

12:02

that of course this is possible there

12:04

are different ways to to learn

12:06

and our kid can learn if in a different

12:10

way and he can be perfectly adapted to

12:14

his own world so i think that’s the

12:17

second

12:19

thing that we should put on off the

12:21

table this conversation is not

12:23

to blame us

12:25

not to say everything that we have been

12:27

doing wrong

12:29

but on the contrary these conversations

12:31

would be

12:32

to talk about her or him

12:36

and to

12:39

take to help them be in a better place

12:44

yes okay so different cultures and

12:46

generations have different views of

12:48

learning thinking and attention

12:49

differences which can be difficult

12:51

especially when they’re living under one

12:53

roof so we know i know from experience

12:56

that there can be cultural bias and

12:59

stigmas so tell me what do you think we

13:01

can do as a suggestion of how to educate

13:05

them whether it’s to support a child

13:06

through a diagnosis

13:09

therapies treatment what would you

13:11

suggest in this situation

13:14

first of all i think that it’s really

13:16

really important to talk to the people

13:18

that are living in the same room

13:20

and to try to unders to make them

13:23

understand what’s going on for example

13:26

honey if if we are talking about younger

13:28

children or their

13:31

siblings of the

13:32

of our child that has this problem

13:35

or is uh this different uh situation i

13:38

think we can um try to

13:42

see movies watch movies uh maybe we can

13:46

um buy a book

13:49

or

13:51

something that can

13:52

make them understand what’s going on

13:54

and but the first thing we have to do is

13:57

talk to our child

13:59

and tell him that

14:00

even though he has a different ability

14:03

to

14:05

learn

14:06

that he’s perfectly normal and that we

14:09

are going to try to help him not only

14:12

the parents but also the whole family

14:15

the whole people that are living in the

14:16

house sometimes as you will say

14:20

we have different generations like for

14:21

example they can be living with their

14:23

grandparents and it’s really usual it’s

14:26

common that grandparents want to help

14:30

and sometimes

14:32

they have different ideas or maybe they

14:34

don’t know the subject as well as we do

14:37

so we have to become and and i want to

14:40

point this again and again that we have

14:43

to understand that people have

14:45

different ways to understand even

14:49

sometimes our childs that have a

14:51

different ability to understand

14:54

they teach us

14:56

to

14:57

see the world in a different way and

15:00

what do i want to say about this that

15:03

sometimes that’s the way that we

15:04

understand that our parents are the

15:07

grown-ups

15:08

and maybe they are slower than right now

15:11

or maybe they think their idea is the

15:14

best idea and they don’t want to move

15:16

from their their ideas so we have to

15:19

understand that we are all in

15:23

in a different rhythm so we have to try

15:27

to adjust

15:28

to the rhythms of everyone i think it

15:31

sounds a great task but it’s not once

15:34

once you have the

15:35

patience to sit with each one of them

15:39

and to try to explain them what’s going

15:42

on and what um are the things that you

15:45

have decided with the whole group that

15:48

you are working with

15:50

to do to help your child for example you

15:53

know maybe we have to be to

15:56

have more

15:58

um

16:00

a more uh

16:02

schedule that is more compact what do i

16:05

mean or maybe we have to be more

16:08

excited

16:10

with the schedule no and so we have to

16:13

to tell our grand grand parents that

16:17

they have to help us

16:19

in order

16:20

to help our kid i think that when we we

16:24

explain everyone else that what we are

16:27

trying to do

16:28

is help someone we love

16:31

then through love we can make everyone

16:34

understand that this is a um

16:40

it’s this is a plan

16:42

that together the family if we are all

16:44

together we can help

16:46

our kid the person we love to have a

16:49

better life an easier life a normal life

16:54

as we talk normal no i don’t like that

16:56

word in spanish i don’t use it that much

16:59

because

17:00

who is normal only who is normal right

17:04

to try to be happy what we want to do

17:07

and of course

17:08

[Music]

17:10

yeah try to be happy and one of the

17:13

things that i i think it’s more

17:14

important is

17:16

one of the things we have to understand

17:18

is that

17:19

our um

17:22

mission in life as parents

17:25

is help our kids to grow

17:27

the best way we can help them to grow

17:30

and be independent

17:32

that they can they can take care of

17:34

themselves

17:35

and of course they have to be happy

17:39

whatever that means to them

17:41

no and so we have to be respectful of

17:43

that we have we have to be

17:46

we have to give them love and so when we

17:49

have that idea really clear

17:52

then the way

17:54

we get to that point

17:57

is uh

17:58

usually in a better in a better mood

18:01

with love in between with patients with

18:05

good emotions to help them get through

18:08

that

18:09

sometimes uh it’s not that easy with the

18:13

other people that are living around the

18:15

house especially with siblings because

18:19

this kind of kids used to

18:21

they are used to get a lot of attention

18:24

and sometimes we have to talk to our to

18:27

the other siblings to make them

18:28

understand

18:30

that maybe in this moment

18:32

he or her is having a lot of attention

18:35

because he needs it

18:37

but also as parents we have to

18:39

understand that we have to give quality

18:42

time to all of our kids and that’s very

18:44

important also because sometimes we have

18:47

kids without thinking

18:49

uh how much work we are going to have to

18:52

to be doing

18:54

in order to help them grow in a better

18:57

way

18:58

yeah yeah i definitely agree with you

19:00

there i think from my point of view as a

19:02

parent um

19:04

i definitely help

19:06

the caregivers grandparents to really

19:08

look at it as a through a viewpoint of

19:11

gratefulness we’re grateful that we know

19:13

what how we can help our our child and

19:15

how we can support them and to give them

19:18

love and being happy and who they are i

19:20

think that changing the perspective

19:22

instead of you know feeling like oh

19:24

downtrodden with what this difficulty is

19:26

but really just looking at the grateful

19:29

aspect of things can really change the

19:31

minds of everyone

19:35

i am sure of that and also one of the

19:39

sorry one of the things that i i think

19:40

it’s really really important is to

19:42

understand that we all have different

19:44

capacities

19:45

that we have different

19:47

intelligence

19:49

we can even read about we now know that

19:52

and so

19:54

if you

19:55

have a difficult to read or to learn

19:58

maths

19:59

but maybe you are really good at

20:01

something else because this is this is

20:04

the world we’re living in we have

20:07

different

20:08

intelligence and and so we just have to

20:12

to help our kid or our girl or our boy

20:16

to find

20:18

in what he is really good because i’m

20:20

sure they have

20:22

thousands of of their capacities so we

20:25

have to we have to

20:27

help them

20:29

find them and experience them and

20:33

be happy with the way they are

20:37

yes yes i totally agree there

20:41

well thank you so much for joining us

20:43

today you guys if you have any questions

20:45

please make sure to leave them down in

20:47

the chat and we’ll be

20:48

here next time

21:07

you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock