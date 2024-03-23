How to Tell If a Man Still Loves You

This is the essential difference between “love” and “not love”.

In other words, feelings are actually a “flowing” state, just like streams and running water.

If a person still loves you, even if there are some pebbles causing stumbling, there will still be some “sustainable” manifestations revealed, making you feel that the interaction between each other is a manifestation of “love”;

For example, you have passed the passionate love stage and are gradually entering the running-in period and anti-dependence period. There are more and more conflicts between the two of you, and you feel more and more that the relationship between the two of you is not as good as before.

Sometimes you will say something, and the other person gets angry at you. This makes you very unhappy. Then, because of a trivial matter, you two have a cold war for several hours, and no one is willing to bow down.

At this time, a woman will have a feeling, “Does he not love me anymore?”

However, when the man quarreled, he quarreled and walked out.

As a result, he threw away the trash when he went out. When he came back, he still had steak in his hand and bought your favorite dessert.

Then, will a woman feel, “He seems to love me still.”

If he “doesn’t love” anymore, it will be a phased contrast compared to before.

You get a clear before-and-after contrast.

One of the most obvious signs of dislike is a man’s decisive attitude toward cheating and breaking up.

Returning to the question itself, in fact, the judgment of “love” and “unlove” cannot just look at the status of two people in a relationship.

So, I divided and sorted it out in a small range.

Three situations and characteristics of “love”:

1. “Still in love” when two people have been together for a long time

When you are in a good relationship, you will feel overflowing with sweetness and security. You will pay attention to the other person and their needs even more than your own and do not hesitate to give. The other person will very consciously cultivate the trust between you. There will be a lot of interaction between the two of you, “We “The concept is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people;

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

When the relationship is not good, you will be hard-spoken and soft-hearted. Even if you are angry again, you will not want to “say harsh words” or “do cruel things” to hurt the other party.

Although this stage may expose some personality weaknesses and problems of both parties, even if you are You and the other person are not perfect, and you are both dissatisfied with it, you will still protect it with your heart.

Even if you lack emotional experience and skills, you can definitely feel that the other person consciously wants to do something for the sustainable development of the relationship.

When the relationship returns to a peaceful state, both parties will be better off, a sense of trust is completely established, and they care for each other. Both parties have become familiar with their temperaments and will work together for a common future.

2. “Love” after breakup

When the other party broke up, he couldn’t bear to say harsh words. For a period of time after the breakup, he was willing to be a “friend” and “spare tire”. Basically, he would satisfy your requirements as much as possible. Although he may put himself down, because of love, So he couldn’t bear it.

In addition, there is a group of people who want to completely break off the relationship the more they fall in love because they know that the relationship is impossible and they are afraid of being in contact with you again and getting stuck in it.

3. The “love” that has never been together

Silently following your every move, if he follows your Twitter, he will like it as a friend. Especially when you need help, he will appear immediately, and you will feel that “he is always there.”

As long as you want it, as long as he has it.

Three situations of “not loving”:

1. “Not in love” when two people have been together for a long time

Almost all attitudes and behaviors will show strong contrasts before and after, and occasionally get better, but very short-lived.

He has a bad attitude towards you. He will not compromise or back down if something goes wrong. He is full of disgust and the cold war increases.

He doesn’t care about your emotions. He directly expresses his dissatisfaction and is not afraid of hurting you.

Break up, find a reason to break up, be cold to you, and wait for you to say break up.

Basically, there will be no retention after breaking up, and retention is also very fake.

2. “Not loving” after breakup

Block or delete all your contacts.

He won’t delete your contact information, but he won’t answer your messages and calls if he can. When he answers, he will respond casually, or tell you directly, “Stop calling. You are so annoying.”

Some people with bad character will even make up lies and tell bad things about you after a breakup, in order to create an image of themselves as a victim for the next person, and thereby destroy you.

3. The “not love” of never being together

It’s so obvious, basically all acquaintances and ordinary members of the opposite sex fall into this category.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Sorin Sîrbu on Unsplash