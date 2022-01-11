How To Tell if Your Partner Is Being Unfaithful

It can be challenging to know if your partner is being unfaithful. Many different signs can show if your partner is being unfaithful.

It’s essential to be aware of these warning signs, so you don’t get too far into the relationship before finding out they are cheating on you.

“There are all kinds of ways for a relationship to be tested, even broken, some, irrevocably; it’s the endings we’re unprepared for.”

― Katherine Owen

Part I: Why would someone cheat on their significant other?

According to scientistamerican.com, There are a number of reasons why someone might cheat on their partner — and it doesn’t always mean that you did something wrong or there’s anything wrong with your relationship.

In fact, quite the opposite is true as many people who have been cheated on don’t realize they weren’t doing anything to make the other person unhappy at all. Here are some common reasons behind cheating:

Insecurity

They wanted to feel desired

Loneliness

Jealousy

Low self-esteem

Lack of commitment

This list isn’t exhaustive, though, so if you’re wondering why somebody would be unfaithful, then this could certainly help give you an idea, but sometimes things can be much more complex than just one explanation alone.

It may take digging deeper into what really happened before coming to a conclusion about why your partner cheated on you.

Part II: What are the signs of a cheating partner?

Mood changes

Your partner is suddenly acting differently. They tell you they are stressed with work and need some time alone. When your partner comes back, their mood has changed — perhaps for the worse.

There could be a simple explanation that it’s not infidelity, but you should watch them if this becomes a regular thing to see if there isn’t another reason behind it all.

Secretive behavior

Your partner becomes secretive about their phone or computer. Maybe they are getting messages at night that you don’t seem to know about or trying to hide emails from you.

This can be a sign of infidelity because your partner is doing this behind your back, and it could mean there’s someone else involved.

Other people will notice changes in behavior, especially if there have been physical signs of being unfaithful, such as hickeys on the neck where nobody should know about them apart from you two.

A change in sexual behavior

Is your sex life suddenly changing? Your partner might want more sex than usual, which isn’t necessarily suspicious, but they may also attempt to keep things quiet while they’re cheating on you.

Also, if your partner has been disinterested in sex before and now all of a sudden they want it more often than ever — this could also be suspicious.

If you notice any signs like these, there’s something going on and worth digging deeper into to see what is happening behind closed doors.

Unexplained absences

Your partner might not be as keen to go out with you and your friends anymore, or they always need an excuse for why they can’t come.

This is because if your partner’s cheating on you, it would be much easier for them to stay at home where nobody will notice their absence rather than going out for events like this, which could lead people to ask questions about the real reason behind staying in that night.

Physical injuries

If you notice any physical injuries on your partner that they can’t explain, then this could be a sign of infidelity.

This is because if somebody has been cheating on their partner, then there’s more chance the other person involved will get violent — either with words or physically — and this causes these types of injury.

It might not always mean infidelity, but it certainly means something isn’t quite right in your relationship, which could definitely merit further investigation to see what really caused those bruises.

Please note that not all signs are going to point towards an affair, though, so don’t immediately jump to conclusions before having some proof.

Part III: Tips to prevent infidelity in a relationship

In accordance with Psychalive.org, in order to avoid infidelity in a relationship, there are some things you can do to make sure your partner never strays.

These include:

Be happy with who you are and what you have

Don’t feel like something’s missing from your life because if it is, then maybe this means there need to be changes made by both parties rather than looking for attention elsewhere.

Never stop trying and always keep the lines of communication open between each other so that nothing goes unsaid or unresolved, which could lead people to look for comfort elsewhere.

Make time for one another

This isn’t just about romantic dates but also making plans together, such as lunch breaks at work where you go out somewhere nice, just the two of you without having anybody else tagging along.

Be affectionate with one another and let your partner know you love them every single day because showing the other person they are essential is a great way to prevent infidelity in relationships.

Honesty & trust

One of the biggest things that prevent infidelity in relationships is honesty and trust.

This means being open about your day, telling them if something’s bothering you so they can help sort it out with you, always keeping promises to one another no matter how big or small so there are never any doubts left lingering between each other which could lead people to search for comfort elsewhere.

Don’t keep secrets from each other as this starts creating a divide between both partners where only half the information gets shared instead of both parties having access to all relevant data — such as knowing what their partner does when they go on business trips away from home — and not letting anybody get too close because you don’t want your deepest darkest secrets getting exposed before it has to happen.

Don’t set unrealistic expectations on the relationship

While yes, it’s crucial to stay committed and work on the relationship when needed, but that doesn’t mean expecting your partner is going to solve all of your problems.

This can be in regards to how you live together, setting clear boundaries about certain things such as who does what around the house so there’s no resentment building up between each other over trivial matters because this could lead people feeling like they aren’t getting taken care off properly which may cause them to look for comfort elsewhere.

Please make sure not only are both parties happy in their roles within the relationship but also make sure each person feels fulfilled by being part of this union too so nobody leaves dissatisfied without having anything else waiting for them once they’ve given up on this relationship.

Final Thoughts

These are all great tips that can help prevent infidelity within relationships by making sure there aren’t any other options available at home first before looking elsewhere; which could lead people to feel unfulfilled despite having everything they need right underneath their nose but don’t know how to go about getting these needs fulfilled, so they look outside themselves when really, staying inside is where happiness lies.

“Cheating and lying aren’t struggles, they’re reasons to break up.”

― Patti Callahan Henry

The Bottom Line

The first part is some of the signs that might indicate cheating; however, if there’s anything else that you’re worried about, then it may be worth talking to somebody more qualified rather than making guesses or assumptions without any proof.

However, if after digging deeper into what really happened behind closed doors, nothing seems out of place, then this could mean that your relationship is strong enough for both parties involved not to feel like straying elsewhere despite temptation being present sometimes when something isn’t quite right within the relationship dynamic itself.

Please keep in mind that not all indicators are going to point to an affair, so don’t make judgments before you have any evidence.

