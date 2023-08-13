How to Unclog a Shower Drain With a Simple Hack: Dish Soap, Baking Soda & Vinegar

Are you tired of dealing with a stubborn clog in your drain? Don’t worry because we’ve got your back!

Inspired by a viral video with over 4 million views, we’ll walk you through a simple, effective, and budget-friendly method to unclog your shower drain using ingredients you already have in your kitchen.

Prepare to bid farewell to those annoying clogs and say hello to a smoothly flowing drain!

This “how to unlcog a shower drain” hack/method is all about keeping things simple and effective. So, here’s what you’ll need:

1. Boiling Water

Start by boiling a pot of Water on your stovetop.

Remember, we want the water hot, but not boiling lava hot.

Safety first, folks!

2. Dish Soap

Once your Water is nice and hot, grab your trusty dish soap.

Pour about one cup of this magical grease fighter down the drain.

This superhero soap will work wonders, helping break down the gunk causing the clog.

3. Baking Soda

Next up is our good old friend baking soda.

Sprinkle approximately one cup of this white powder down the drain after the dish soap.

Baking soda is like a gentle scrubber that will help dislodge and remove the clog, leaving your drain fresh and clean.

4. Vinegar

Now, brace yourself for some fizzy action!

Slowly pour vinegar down the drain after the baking soda.

The magical reaction between these two creates a science experiment in your pipes, helping to break down the clog further.

It’s like a mini volcano, minus the danger and excitement.

5. The Waiting Game

Time to sit back and relax. Let the potent baking soda and vinegar mixture work its magic for about 15 minutes.

You can make tea or catch up on your favorite show while waiting.

6. Boiling Water Round 2

Once the 15 minutes have passed, it’s time to bring out the big guns again.

Boil another pot of Water and carefully pour it down the drain.

This final flush will help remove any remaining residue, leaving your drain free and clear.

Disclaimer:

This article is intended for informational purposes only. Always take proper safety precautions and follow instructions when dealing with household chemicals. If the clog persists or worsens, seek professional assistance. We cannot be held responsible for damage or injuries from this method.

Opinions from the Viewers

One viewer attests to the effectiveness. “this worked 100%. Did it twice!”

Another viewer intends to try it, “going and try this.”

Another viewer mentions, “A whole science experiment ”

Additionally, one viewer shares an additional benefit, mentioning that this method also helps keep gnats away, showcasing an unexpected advantage. “I do this to the kitchen sink, and it works great – keeps gnats away too.”

—

This post was previously published on Nature of Home.

***

—

