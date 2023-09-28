How to Use Meditation to Improve Your Writing—Fast

In this article, I will explain how meditation can help with low levels of creative inspiration, an article topic that is impossible to dig, or the next chapter leading to a dead end. Find out how meditation can remedy creative drainage based on my meditative experience as a yoga teacher and writer.

What’s in it for the writer?

Meditation is a state of mind where reality is elusive and abstract- just like Dixit cards. Real issues meet dreamy and vague alternative environments, and that is fundamental in order to gives matters a new association. An environment that you are not the center of.

In the next section, I describe how meditation works. I share my approach to meditation as a fantastic tool for writing and how to get started. But first, get an insight into what meditation can do for you!

Once relaxed and meditating, you don’t control the experience and there is no reasoning behind it. What you feel and see is usually difficult to describe, but you know something changed. Your horizon just got broadened! In my meditative practice, I have found many new possibilities, interpretations, and ideas.

Here is how meditation helped me and others to get ahead and move forward with the writing:

Benefits from deep relaxation. The first part of meditation has a lot to do with relaxation and therefore your brain and creativity receive all related benefits: positivity and extra energy to beat procrastination and let you complete your tasks faster and more effectively.

The first part of meditation has a lot to do with relaxation and therefore your brain and creativity receive all related benefits: positivity and extra energy to beat procrastination and let you complete your tasks faster and more effectively. The remix effect. During deep meditation, all you experience like the images and feelings, and the context can be random, unexpected, or unusual but also familiar, warm, and peaceful. I often see a situation from my reality through a mediative prism. It gains value, quality, and depth.

During deep meditation, all you experience like the images and feelings, and the context can be random, unexpected, or unusual but also familiar, warm, and peaceful. I often see a situation from my reality through a mediative prism. It gains value, quality, and depth. Unique creation. Your subconscious has a way of showing information and paths that align with you and your truth. So what you experience, the idea, the feeling, and sensations are uniquely yours. There cannot be even a shadow of a thief syndrome.

Your subconscious has a way of showing information and paths that align with you and your truth. So what you experience, the idea, the feeling, and sensations are uniquely yours. There cannot be even a shadow of a thief syndrome. Accessing hidden emotions , memories, and ideas that are accessible only in the state of deep relaxation and still mind. The shadowed areas are usually related to issues that we push aside, issues that are very fragile and indistinct, and feelings that have trouble coming through whilst jumping through the hoops of life.

, memories, and ideas that are accessible only in the state of deep relaxation and still mind. The shadowed areas are usually related to issues that we push aside, issues that are very fragile and indistinct, and feelings that have trouble coming through whilst jumping through the hoops of life. The eureka effect — During my meditative practice I have experienced moments of revelations. In other words, it is possible that you can find understanding in an area that was unclear or didn’t make sense. In the elusive reality of meditation, many inconspicuous and unusual connections are made and that is the best environment for the eureka moment!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Best tool for intuitive writing. It works very similarly to when you want to remember the details of your dreams. When you wake up, you quickly jot down all you can remember before it fades away.

What meditation has got to do with it and how it works

During meditation, everything seems to be interconnected so that you can see and feel more and different. As the body relaxes many hormonal changes happen — that’s how mind and body interact — unsensed before impulses get to come to the surface.

That’s why meditation can change the way you perceive the reality. In the article “How Meditation Works in your Brain” by Eddies Pease, the author described how attention, awareness, and emotional network interact together to build your experience of the world and how those three factors are influenced during meditation.

My journey with meditation began solely for relaxation purposes, however soon enough I experienced many insightful and profound moments. I have realized that the most fundamental requirement for that to happen is when you make space in your head. By space, I mean a void, empty container, nothingness.

The void happens when you conscientiously choose not to entertain a particular thought, or non at all for that matter. All you need to do is to get rid of the old, thinly rolled-out thoughts and issues by concentrating on something simple, like breathing. I stay in the void until I enter a state of relaxation. When a thought repetitively comes back to me, I would sigh out — “Brain, give me a break, it’s old news already!”

Only in the state of relaxation, the subconscious will serve you a new portion of insights. Nature doesn’t like emptiness, so when your brain is out of the picture, your subconscious comes into play and it’s quick to fill it up with the new.

In the beginning, I was very much hipped about the relaxation powers of mediation as I’m an anxious, INFJ person. It was my first go-to remedy in the difficult times. The insightful moments started to happen only after I reached a certain level of relaxation and cleared the space for at least a moment (yes, the universe is quick to fill in the void).

The better practitioner you are, the further your subconscious will take you. You will quickly receive the first comforting experience related to deep relaxation such as increased oxygen level or a quick snooze. I

n the beginning, it’s best not to expect a specific outcome from the process. The internet might give you false presumptions and make it more complex than it is. Meditation is solely a personal affair, therefore you can have it any way you want 😊. The more you practice the further you will go.

There are different approaches and methods to choose from when considering meditation for the first time. It’s best to try a few of them because each method will probably give you a different feeling and results.

It can be guided by a person (or recorded), it can be supported by a melody, you can choose the best supportive frequency of the meditative music, it can have a particular purpose or none at all, there can be a theme, you can do it in a group or home alone.

All those options are viable and can be mixed and matched according to the author’s creativity and understanding of meditation.

Anywho….

You can do it anywhere, anytime, and by yourself or with online help. Meditation is a great skill to have for your other than writing endeavors. It’s natural, free, and easy to access. It works like a power drink that fine-tunes your body and mind to its best shape.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Jared Rice on Unsplash