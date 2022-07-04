How To Win Her Over on the First Date

It is no secret that most women would like to meet their Prince Charming and be swept off their feet on the first date. However, meeting someone can be very nerve-wracking, especially when you are committed to making a good impression on that person. So here are some tips for winning over your woman on the first date.

Make sure you take her out to do something she enjoys, such as skating, attending a concert, or taking a cooking class together. Try not to rush these interactions and allow them time to get comfortable with how they feel around each other without sensing too much pressure or being shy about it. When possible, ask her questions about herself. It is a great icebreaker and will allow you to get to know her better.

To avoid any awkwardness when you both leave your date, once the date is over, walk outside with her and tell her how wonderful she looks/made you feel. This will make the person feel good about themselves. Do this before you go in for a kiss or hug.

Do not try too hard! Most people will think that if they put in a lot of effort, they will be able to get their desired result, but this often backfires because the person does not feel ‘valued. ‘If a woman believes that a man will put in a lot of effort for her, she may not feel as ‘special’ compared to other women.

Asking questions is a great way to learn more about the person you are with and helps you get to know each other better. You can also discuss what you both like or dislike about the experience to find out if it is something you could see yourselves enjoying in the future.

After your date, tell her how much fun you had with her and ask when your next date will be over text or phone call by saying something like, “I can’t wait to see you again.” Then, schedule another time for your second date so you can continue talking.

Keeping in touch with one another after the first date is very important. Write notes to each other about what you liked about the experience, ask her questions about herself and tell her how much you enjoyed it. Also, ask when your next date is so she can invite you back to see her again.

After years of woeful failure, I finally learned how to win her over on the first date. Here is my quick and easy guide:

1. Pretend you are an average person and do not try too hard

2. Be exciting and fun to talk to, but not crazy or weird

3. Ask her questions about what she does for a living or what she is into

4. Listen more than you talk

5. Pay close attention when she says, “This is nice!” when you comment that it is raining outside.

6. Say, “I know just the place, but I am also willing to try somewhere new.”

7. Go somewhere that is not too busy or loud, but not too quiet or intimate…you want your date to feel safe and neutral.

8. Tell her about your past relationships and mistakes but don’t spend too long on them.

9. Don’t get drunk or high; you might say or do something stupid or find yourself in a bad situation.

10. Tell her you to love her before you get in the car with her.

11. Bring up a few funny/interesting stories to make her laugh

12. Ask for consent before you try to make a move.

13. Hold her hand when you get in the door.

14. DO NOT SCREW THIS UP!

15. If all else fails, a unique technique that a friend told me once called “The Guns of Navarone” is a simple three-step plan to win her over on the first date.

If you find women hard to figure out, remember: They are simply human. Dating doesn’t need to be a came game and becomes much more straightforward.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***