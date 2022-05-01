How Your Attitude Can Ruin Amazing Love

You’ve undoubtedly heard the famous quote “Attitude is everything” before; it’s true. However much you may like to argue about it, there is no disputing that attitude plays an essential part in human interactions. It doesn’t matter if it’s connections between siblings, family members, spiritual acquaintances, or partners in a love relationship; attitude is critical to the success of such partnerships. For those in relationships who wish to enjoy it to the best extent possible, you must understand how to alter your mindset while in a relationship.

Attitude is commonly characterized as an emotional phenomenon inherent in or defines a person’s personality and behavior. An individual’s attitude encompasses how they interact with the environment around them and their attitude toward other people and themselves. Attitudes can be either negative or positive. Most of the time, a person’s attitude gets influenced by their prior experiences and emotional and physical environment.

How attitude affects relationships

An attitude is a predisposition to respond adversely or positively to a specific concept, item, person, or circumstance, depending on one’s perspective. For example, two people speaking with each other have a particular attitude toward each other, which can be good, harmful, or neutral. This attitude impacts the outcome and the long-term connections between them.

Here’s how attitude affects relationships:

1.) Problem-solving is affected

It has been shown that substituting negative ideas with positive ones improves your capacity to deal with stressful situations and handle difficulties. To put it another way, when you have negative thought patterns, you may be less able to settle common issues that arise in dating relationships, such as differences of opinion, jealousy, and schedule difficulties, among other things. In addition, when the stakes are higher in a romantic relationship, negativity may make it more difficult for you to reach a compromise with your spouse or find a mutually beneficial solution to an issue.

2.) Negativity begets negativity

A constantly negative attitude toward your spouse increases the likelihood of receiving negative feedback in return — how information is shared between spouses. The way you respond to an experience — whether with warmth or negativity — significantly impacts how you feel when you walk away from it. When you approach your spouse with a negative attitude, it is conceivable that they will get defensive or upset by your words and conduct, mainly if your negativity stems from previous difficulties rather than present concerns with your relationship.

3.) Communication is affected

Similar to how negative ideas may influence your conduct, what you express to your significant other might affect how they behave with you. Having a persistently gloomy or negative attitude during interactions may cause people to avoid engaging with you. They may believe that they must tread carefully around you to avoid an argument. Fighting with your significant other may arise as a result of this.

4.) You make negative conclusions.

By thinking negatively, you increase your chances of seeing your wrong predictions come true in the future. Having the belief that you will never find a partner might hurt your self-esteem. You will get filled with accusations that can push your partner into someone else’s hands. It is exhausting to have a partner who constantly expects the worst from you, which can cause a rift in the relationship.

5.) You fail to take ownership.

A mixture of interactions results in the events in a relationship, both positive and negative. Understanding that you cannot control what occurs to you but can control your response is essential for a flourishing, healthy relationship. When faced with a challenging scenario, pessimistic people may blame others: “I can’t believe you’re doing this to me.” On the other hand, failure to accept responsibility for your actions may cause your spouse to feel attacked, blamed, and burdened by your relationship.

Dealing with a partner with a negative attitude

An opposing spouse may have a destructive impact on any relationship. The fact that you are in a relationship with someone who is usually negative has the potential to negatively influence your mental health. You will never control or fix someone, and attempting to do so would be pointless.

You must take good care of yourself to ensure that your cup is complete and good mental health. It is not selfish or insensitive to be more concerned about your well-being. Self-love and self-care are indeed expressed in this way. If your spouse’s negativity causes you to feel upset, annoyed, or other negative feelings, become aware of how it impacts you and remind yourself that you do not have to take on their emotions.

Concluding thoughts

It is critical to have open and honest communication with your spouse to express your concerns about how things are going between you in your relationship. Try to bring it up when you and your partner are both at ease. Make sure that you have some appropriate recommendations for modifying the pattern that has developed between you, but avoid becoming unduly focused on one method of tackling the problem. Make a mental note to expect some lousy criticism about yourself, but make a conscious effort to keep the talk focused on the difficulty you are experiencing.

Please don’t downplay the situation or assume that by “sweeping it under the rug,” the problem will go away. Feelings that are buried alive will never die. It would help if you coped with your emotions and how they affect you. People are often completely unaware of how negatively they are affecting others.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

