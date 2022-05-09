I Am All Pro

I grew up in the Philippines, the only Asian country predominantly Catholic. We were taught that life begins at conception and having a baby is both a miracle and a gift. I believed in that. I still do. I would not be a single mother if I did not.

But that is MY choice, and I do not have the right to push that into someone else’s throat.

The news about the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade angers me. Why? Because this is not about just abortion. This is about women’s rights.

Motherhood is not a walk in the park, and being a single mother is ten times harder. Nothing prepared me for it. It exhausted me physically, mentally, and emotionally. It still does. I guess I was lucky that I got pregnant at 29, which I can say is an age mature enough to accept the next chapter of life. But still, it is hard.

I can’t imagine a teenage girl carrying a baby out of rape or incest and could not do anything about it. I can’t imagine the pain, the hurt, and the suffering inside of her, and knowing that the pain she carries is felt by the unborn. I can’t imagine a child’s pain growing up in a dysfunctional family because the parents were too young and too immature to raise a family. I can’t imagine a woman lying on her death bed because of an ectopic pregnancy, and the doctors cannot do anything. I feel pain hearing news of fetuses thrown in the garbage and small children murdered because the parents can’t handle it.

Abortion is a choice and a right. To tell women that abortion is a sin is disgusting. And how can people be pro-life but not pro-housing, pro-healthcare, and pro-childhood education? What about school shootings? This is not about abortion. This is about control and ego.

Women fighters have done too much for this to go to waste. We must stand up to this. We need to move forward to the future and not go back to the past. This is a fight for our choice. This is a fight for our human rights.

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

Photo credit: iStock.com